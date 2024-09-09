The Portland Timbers rejected an offer from a Qatari club for star midfielder Evander, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Conversations have been ongoing between Evander and Portland about a new deal but nothing is imminent, sources say. The club extended a contract offer in the region of Denis Bouanga’s deal with LAFC, sources add. That offer is still on the table. Bouanga is the 9th-highest paid player in MLS as of the MLS Players’ Association data released this spring before the summer transfer window.

Sources say the bid from Qatar was around $9 million, which was rejected out of hand. Portland signed Evander with a club-record transfer fee around $10 million ahead of the 2023 season. The Qatari transfer window deadline day was Monday.

Evander was not in training on Saturday, sources say. The Timbers have been off Sunday and Monday but return to training Tuesday.

The Brazilian midfielder has been one of the best players in the league this season.

The 26-year-old has 12 goals and 16 assists in 22 matches, the centerpiece to one of the league’s best attacks. Evander’s 28 combined goal contributions is tied for second most in MLS, behind FC Cincinnati midfielder and reigning MLS MVP Lucho Acosta.

Portland sit in 8th place in the Western Conference with 40 points, but they’re only four points off fourth.

The Timbers rejected a bid of $7.5 million from Flamengo out of hand for Evander this winter, per sources.

Prior to Portland, Evander excelled for Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland. He had one goal and four assists in six Europa League group stage matches the season he departed for MLS. He had 50 goals and 38 assists in 167 matches for Midtjylland, who acquired him from Vasco da Gama in Brazil.