Highlights The Portland Trail Blazers acquired Deni Avdija and drafted Donovan Clingan in the 2024 draft.

Portland traded picks for future draft capital and cash considerations in the second round.

The team addressed depth chart needs, adding a starting-quality small forward and a backup center.

The Portland Trail Blazers’ 2024 draft season is over. After a nerve-wracking Wednesday that saw plenty of maneuvering in the first round to acquire Donovan Clingan and the young Deni Avdija, the Blazers closed up the Barclay Centers with one of the better first-round performances before returning on Thursday for the second round.

In the second round, the Trail Blazers declined to use their picks for talent, opting instead to trade for future draft capital and cash considerations. Altogether, Portland seemed happy to stand pat with their first-round talent and trade acquisitions rather than add more projects from what experts deemed a weak draft.

Trail Blazers’ Final Draft Ledger

Portland acquires center from Connecticut, forward from Washington

Despite a draft geared mostly towards trades, Portland’s draft ledger is looking relatively clean.

Before the draft even began, the Trail Blazers packaged the 14th overall pick with Malcolm Brogdon , a 2029 future first-rounder, and two future second-rounders (2028, 2030) to the Washington Wizards for forward Deni Avdija . Then general manager Joe Cronin and company drafted center Donovan Clingan from the University of Connecticut with the 7th overall pick, successfully dodging rumors that the Memphis Grizzlies would work out a trade with Detroit to pluck him from the board.

“It’s my favorite part of the job, specifically those moments when you have some control… yet there’s a lot of it that’s not up to you.” - Joe Cronin

Portland Trail Blazers Draft Ledger No. 7 Pick Drafted C Donovan Clingan No. 14 Pick Traded to Washington Wizards to acquire: F Deni Avdija No. 34 Pick Traded to New York Knicks to acquire: MIN 2027 second-round pick; IND/WAS 2029 second-round pick (least favorable); NYK 2030 second-round pick No. 40 pick Traded to Oklahoma City to acquire: Cash Considerations

Speaking on the Clingan selection at a press conference after the second round, Cronin stated the center “was one of the easier selections we’re going to ever make,” and credited Portland’s scouting department for studying the big man since his first year with Connecticut.

“We had him higher than we took him.” - Joe Cronin

Cronin declined to comment on the Deni Avdija trade, which has been agreed in principle but will not take effect until the new league year begins on July 1.

Trail Blazers Engage in Second-Round Shenanigans

Cash Considerations ready to bring value to Portland

The second round was a slightly quieter affair. Despite some buzz that the Trail Blazers might draft and stash talent from the second round, the front office displayed their preference by punting on picks for future draft capital. They selected point guard Tyler Kolek from Marquette, before sending him to the New York Knicks for three future second-rounders. The deal recoups value for the second-round picks used to acquire Avdija.

Then, in one of the more bizarre trades of the draft, Portland sent their 40th pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors' 52nd overall pick, which the Thunder acquired by sending Lindy Waters III to the Warriors. Portland selected Boston College center Quinten Post, then redirected him back to Golden State for cash considerations. Here’s a table with the final tally.

Thunder-Warriors-Blazers Trade Oklahoma City Thunder #40 pick (PF/C Oso Ighodaro) Golden State Warriors G Lindy Waters III #52 pick (C Quinten Post) Portland Trail Blazers Cash Considerations

To add to the madness, Oklahoma City shipped Oso Ighodaro to the New York Knicks in return for Ajay Mitchell (38th pick), and the Knicks turned around and sent Ighodaro to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin McCullar Jr. (56th pick) and a 2028 second-round pick. As senior NBA reporter Jake L. Fischer commented on Twitter, “the second round is the second round, baby.”

The Trail Blazer’s fan-run subreddit /r/RipCity was equally mirthful, referencing a 2017 tweet quoting cash considerations after a mid-season acquisition.

Blazers Address Depth Chart Needs

Clingan gives depth at center, Avdija shores up the forward position

Portland’s newest acquisitions targeted some serious needs on the roster. Adding a starting quality small forward and a blue-chip prospect at the backup center position potentially reverses certain trends stretching back almost a decade. Avdija, in particular, addresses a gap that has existed since Portland traded Nicolas Batum to the Charlotte Hornets in the 2015 off-season.

A trade breakdown analyzing Avdija’s strengths discussed how his last three months of the season saw a jump in points, assists, and 3P%. The Trail Blazers struggled to shoot from range due to injuries to Anfernee Simons, Malcolm Brogdon, and Jerami Grant.

Projected Depth Chart PG SG SF PF C Anfernee Simons Shaedon Sharpe Deni Avdija Jerami Grant Deandre Ayton Scoot Henderson Matisse Thybulle Toumani Camara Jabari Walker Donovan Clingan Dalano Banton Rayan Rupert Kris Murray Robert Williams III Duop Reath

Acquired during the 2024 NBA Draft process.

Portland also reversed an issue with past rosters being heavily weighted towards the guard position, rebuilding a solid stable of forwards and centers. If the Trail Blazers choose to keep Jerami Grant for the season, they will have a solid front line consisting of Avdija, Grant, and Deandre Ayton , with Toumani Camara, Jabari Walker, and Clingan off the bench, respectively. It’s probably not enough to make it to the playoffs, but it is something, with obvious pull cords in the summer or at the deadline should Portland need to pivot even harder towards another high-lottery pick.

The Trail Blazers still owe a future first-round pick to the Chicago Bulls as part of the Larry Nance Jr. deal, which is lottery protected until 2028. The 2025 NBA Draft is already being touted as another “deep” draft, with highly ranked prospects like Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey projected to go Top-2. Both play the forward position, an area of focus for Portland.

General Manager Defends Clingan Pick

“We’re not good enough to be content at any one position,” says Cronin

Selecting a center in the first round was not without confusion, however. Portland acquired Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns as part of the three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. When pressed whether Ayton is not long for the Trail Blazers anymore, Cronin pushed back.

“I’m really excited about Deandre. Obviously, we sought him out last summer and I thought we saw some really good things from his as the season went on. Deandre’s incredibly talented, a really good player in this league.”

Cronin remarked that the rookie experience is “interesting” and the NBA will be an adjustment for Clingan. Asked about how Clingan fits into a team-building philosophy that has pursued rangy, multi-positional athleticism, he explained that Clingan is “more of a drop-big that’s best around the rim” but that he has the tools to succeed, praising the center’s ability to read and react.

Portland’s general manager emphasized a need to continue building a competitive culture, citing recent results as all the more reason to keep adding talent.

“We’re not good enough to be content at any one position. Even just at the starting position. We’ve got to build depth, we’ve got to get real players all throughout this roster and that’s my challenge and that’s what I’m going to continue to do."

More conspicuously, Cronin did not mention either Anfernee Simons when referring to how Clingan would fit in with Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. While the Trail Blazers are under no pressure to move Simons yet, Cronin's comments and omissions only raise eyebrows. One can only wonder if the long-term plan is in Rip City. But it seems that the timeline for the Henderson-Sharpe backcourt is accelerating.