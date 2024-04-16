Highlights Anfernee Simons wants to win and is frustrated with the Portland Trail Blazers' lack of success.

Simons showed improvement in 2023-2024 with career-high stats despite missing games due to injuries.

The Blazers started rookies while veterans were sidelined, raising questions about Simons' future in Portland.

After trading Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks before the 2023-2024 season, the Portland Trail Blazers officially entered rebuild mode. They drafted Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft as the point guard of the future. Portland has suffered three straight seasons with at least 49 losses, and 24-year-old guard Anfernee Simons is not happy about the situation.

"We don't want to have another year like this. My sixth year is done now, going into year seven, I want to have the opportunity to win." - Anfernee Simons

In the first three years of Simons' career, Portland made the playoffs. He only played 20 games in his rookie season, but the Blazers advanced to the Western Conference Finals in 2019. They were first-round exits the next two seasons. After experiencing the postseason early in his career, he is eager to succeed on the national stage.

While the team has struggled mightily over the past three seasons, Simons has shown a steady dose of improvement. He averaged career highs in many different statistical categories in 2023-2024. The talented scoring Blazers guard recorded two 40-point games this season against the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs. However, he only played 46 games due to significant thumb and ankle injuries early and late in the campaign.

Anfernee Simons - 2023-2024 Career-High Stats PPG 22.6 APG 5.5 RPG 3.6 USG% 28.0 FGA 18.2

When Simons missed time to end the season with a knee injury, the Blazers showed how much they prioritize development for the future. Portland started five rookies - Henderson, Rayan Rupert, Kris Murray, Toumani Camara, and Duop Reath- when Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton, Shaedon Sharpe, and Simons were sidelined.

Simons' Fit for the Future in Portland

Could the Blazers explore trading Simons down the road?

One of the most important aspects of an NBA rebuild is matching foundational players' ages with the timeline. Simons has playoff experience and six seasons under his belt, but most young players on the roster are just getting their feet wet. If Portland does not turn the corner in the next few seasons, general manager, Joe Cronin, might have some difficult decisions to make.

According to a Bryant University study, an NBA player's best years typically span from ages 27 to 31. This puts Simons three years away from his prime, while other foundational pieces like Henderson and Sharpe are just 20 years old. Simons wants to put the franchise back in a winning position, but if he reaches his ceiling before Portland starts winning, the organization might explore his trade market.

All signs point to Simons and the Blazers having a solid relationship. However, if Portland does not give him the "opportunity to win," he could request a trade down the road. For now, Simons will try to lead the young Blazers to a better record in 2025.