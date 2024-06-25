Highlights Successful draft picks like Thompson, Petrie, Walton, Lillard, & Drexler built the Blazers into consistent contenders.

Portland showed skill in drafting lower picks like Drexler, focusing on athleticism and acquiring gems in unexpected places.

The performance of key players like Walton and Lillard reflects the team's resilience, dedication, and impact on Portland and NBA history.

In the 2024 NBA Draft , the Portland Trail Blazers will finally have another chance to pick the future. Historically, the team has drafted rather well for themselves. Sure, there might be something to be said about their record with a top-two pick, but in spite of the misses, Portland has found serious, game-changing talent across five decades of drafting.

A franchise can’t sustain 37 playoff appearances any other way. What is often missed in a conversation about the best draft picks is that it does not always constitute the best or most illustrious player.

Even small wins are something to be considered; players like Lionel Hollins, Jim Paxson, CJ McCollum , Terry Porter, Cliff Robinson, and Jerome Kersey are nothing to sneeze at.

Still, there are five obvious candidates that made up the difference between championship dreams and draft limbo despair for the Trail Blazer faithful.

5 Mychal Thompson

Minnesota (1st Round, #1 Overall, 1978)

Some will knock the Trail Blazers for this pick, as this was the same draft where Boston took Larry Bird . But that would discount just how important the 1978-79 NCAA season was to Bird’s draft stock, how well the Trail Blazers worked trades, and how great of a player Mychal Thompson was.

Portland was the number one team in the entire league, but after the injury to Bill Walton and a postseason defeat, the front office sent Johnny Davis and a 1978 first-round draft pick from Detroit to Indiana for the Pacers’ first overall pick. The Trail Blazers then turned around and spent that first pick on Thompson, the reigning Big 10 MVP.

A tweener forward-center, the Bahamian known as Sweet Bells played eight years with Portland, seasons spent deep in the woods. Except for a Trail Blazers team coached by Jack Ramsay, that simply meant existing as a competitive team in the Western Conference.

They played a dedicated, disciplined offense that spread the ball evenly, hitting defenses with cutters, tenacious offensive rebounding and transition offense. Thompson fit sublimely into this offense, representing the Trail Blazers’ shared belief that they were just a big man away. The irony with Thompson was just the opposite; the Trail Blazers finally found a big man with the durability they craved, but a skillset that sat a shade under a perennial All-Star.

Mychal Thompson 1979-1986 Category 1979-1981 1982-1984 1985-1986 GP 152 238 161 PPG 15.9 17.4 16.5 TS% 51.5 54.3 54.1 REB 8.5 9.9 7.6 AST 3.0 4.2 2.4

The Trail Blazers often struggled to make it past the first round, and when they did, they found a Los Angeles Lakers squad ready to steamroll them anyway. But that doesn’t sour the efforts taken to put together a hardworking, dedicated team that encapsulated Thompson’s tenure as a Portland Trail Blazer. In many ways, Thompson and his teams embodied what Portland fans secretly admire: sneaky good teams that might be overmatched but would not cheat fans on effort.

4 Geoff Petrie

Princeton (1st Round, #8 Overall, 1970)

If Geoff Petrie was not on this list, it would simply be incorrect. As a pick, Petrie was an example of Portland making the right selection on the first try, a star around which they could build around. As a player, his feats were legendary despite chronic knee injuries. As a trade asset, he can be construed as the bringer of the final piece of the puzzle. In David Halberstam’s The Breaks of the Game, Petrie’s story is told, however briefly, as the one who missed out. But to be fair to Petrie, most people missed out on him.

Petrie was a bona fide scorer, racking up 22 games of 30 points or more in his first year, a time when the three-point line did not exist. He won co-Rookie of the Year honors with Dave Cowens of the Celtics and made the All-Star team.

In his third year, he set a Trail Blazers scoring record, 51 points in a game against the Houston Rockets, that stood until 2005. Rockets’ guard Mike Newlin stated Petrie was lucky, and that it wouldn’t happen again. Two months later, the teams met again and Petrie dropped another 51 points.

Geoff Petrie 1971-1976 Category 1971-1973 1974-76 GP 221 225 PPG 23.2 20.4 TS% 49.1 51.5 REB 3.1 2.6 AST 4.5 4.8 Awards Rookie of the Year, All-Star (1971) All-Star (1974)

And yet, Petrie played before a Memorial Coliseum that hosted a constant half-crowd, when interest in the Trail Blazers was middling, on a knee that was structurally unsound after a high-school injury. It was this injury that proved an unlikely boon.

Realizing Petrie would not be able to play Jack Ramsay’s high-speed, transition game, the Portland front office traded him to the Atlanta Hawks for the second pick in the ABA Dispersal draft. The same pick Portland used to select Maurice Lucas in the draft.

3 Bill Walton

UCLA (1st Round, #1 Overall, 1974)

This is where the list diverges from simply selecting the best player. By all accounts, Walton is the Blazers’ greatest player of all time, an icon of Blazermania and Portland’s sole championship, a game-changing center that could rebound and pass into a fastbreak with one fluid motion. The Top-75 resume, the play, and the legend simply overpower any issues that arise vis-à-vis his longevity. For 18 months, Walton was unstoppable. The Trail Blazers were unstoppable.

Everyone remembers the 1977-78 season, where Walton and company scorched the league on a 50-10 roll in an era where most teams struggled to even win 48. They marvel at Walton’s ability to win the league MVP while missing 24 games. But look into the 76-77 and the argument that he should have won it twice becomes undeniable. According to Pythagorean wins, the Trail Blazers should have notched a 55-27 record. Of course, a small stretch of injuries interrupted the team reaching this milestone (ironically to guard Lionel Hollins, who helped unlock that transition-heavy offense).

Bill Walton 1975-1979 Year(s) 1975-1976 1976-1977 1977-1978 GP 51 65 58 PPG 16.1 18.6 18.9 TS% 49.4 56.3 55.4 REB 13.4 14.4 13.2 AST 4.3 3.8 5.0

Walton’s playoff run was similarly unrivaled. He stayed healthy the entire way through, collecting absolute pearls like a 26-point, 13-rebound, dominating effort against the David Thompson-era Denver Nuggets and a 22-point, 15-rebound, 9-assist Game 3 victory to put Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ’s Lakers on sweep notice. But his magnum opus was a 20-point, 23-rebound, 7-assist, 8-block in Game 6 and a crucial last-second tap-out to clinch the Blazers’ one and only championship.

If there is a knock on Walton, it’s that he was never going to drop below #1. Much like Hakeem Olajuwon a decade later, Walton was the orthodox choice. Even if the Trail Blazers had Jabbar, Bob Lanier, or any other top center at the time, they would have picked Walton. Certainly, drafting well is about taking the obvious win, and Walton was that, but a truly great draft pick comes from out of nowhere and goes well past the stratosphere

.

2 Damian Lillard

Weber State (1st Round, #6 Overall, 2012)

Lillard may not be the greatest Trail Blazer of all time, but the all-time leading franchise scorer, Rookie of the Year, perennial all-star, Top-75 guard and consistently underlooked MVP candidate is certainly the yardstick. He defines the story of the Portland Trail Blazers as an NBA franchise. And yet his route to becoming Portland’s adoptive son was uncertain.

In some ways, it constitutes one of the greatest draft steals of all time; the Blazers committed to a shotgun tank and sent Gerald Wallace to an aging Brooklyn Nets squad that ended up finishing worse, gifting Portland the #6 pick. The Trail Blazers whiffed on their #11 with Meyers Leonard, but they more than made up for it with Lillard.

Damian Lillard 2013-2023 Year(s) 2013-2015 2016-2018 2019-2021 2022-2023 GP 246 223 213 58 PPG 20.2 26.3 28.0 32.2 TS% 55.8 58.0 61.2 64.5 REB 3.8 4.5 4.4 4.2 AST 6.1 6.4 7.4 7.3 Awards Rookie of the Year, All-Star (2014, 2015), NBA 3rd Team (2014) All-Star (2018), NBA 1st Team (2018), NBA 2nd Team (2016), All-Star (2019-21), NBA 2nd Team (2019-21) All-Star, NBA 2nd Team (2019-21)

His debut came against the renovated Lakers, newly refurbished with Steve Nash and Dwight Howard , shocking everybody with a double-double off-the-blocks (23 points, 11 assists, and a win), a feat only matched by Isiah Thomas and Oscar Robertson. After another matchup against the Lakers, Kobe Bryant stated simply, “that boy is serious.” Serious he was: Portland would make nine straight playoff appearances with Lillard. Oftentimes, he simply willed his team to the postseason. By 2019, fans could bank on him dropping at least one fifty-burger game per season. In 2020, he collected six.

Off the court, Lillard presented himself as a renaissance athlete in touch with the real world. He hosted pop-up shoe drops for disadvantaged kids, set up youth outreach programs with the Lillard Foundation, and embedded himself within Portland’s hip-hop scene. When asked about the pressure of playing in the NBA, he almost scoffed, “We get paid a lot of money to play a game. Don’t get me wrong—there are challenges. But to call it pressure is almost an insult to regular people.”

It’s quotes like that, in addition to his play and off-court activities, which cause Portland’s hoop heads to start wondering if he might actually be the greatest Blazer of all time. He certainly qualifies as the perfect marriage of person, player, team, and city.

1 Clyde Drexler

Houston (1st Round, #14 Overall, 1983)

Drexler was not a sure thing when he joined the NBA. That’s how and why the Blazers picked him 14th in the 1983 draft. However, the most impressive thing about the Clyde Drexler pick is not that the Blazers picked him so low.

The impressive thing is how the Trail Blazers drafted and then built a contender around him by doing precisely what teams are not supposed to do: hang around in the middle of the conference, qualify for the playoffs as a middle-to-low seed, and generally exist in a twilight state between fun and fodder. But it’s exactly that spot where the front office of Stu Inman and Bucky Buckwalter developed a strategy not unlike modern NBA Draft philosophy.

Clyde Drexler 1984-1995 Year(s) 1984-1986 1987-89 1990-92 1993-95 GP 237 241 213 58 PPG 14.3 25.3 23.3 20.4 TS% 55.8 58.0 61.2 64.5 REB 4.8 6.9 6.7 6.4 AST 5.0 6.2 6.2 5.2 STL 2.0 2.6 1.8 1.7 Awards Runner-Up 6th Man of the Year (1985), All-Star (1986) All-Star (1988, 1989), NBA 2nd Team (1988) Runner-Up MVP, All-Star (1990-92), NBA 2nd Team (1991) All-Star (1993, 1994), NBA 3rd Team (1995)

“Since we always had pretty good records, we knew we wouldn’t have the luxury of drafting very high, so we concentrated on finding guys lower down in the draft who were good athletes,” Buckwalter explained in Rip City: A Quarter Century with the Portland Trail Blazers, “people who could run and jump, who would be suited for the high-speed, rebound-and-running game we felt we needed to play.”

Drexler emphasized the Platonic ideal of this philosophy: clearly skilled enough to be a star, but raw enough an athlete that he needed to learn the intricacies of an NBA offense. Drexler started as a high-flying rookie, blossomed into a runner-up sixth man of the year, operated as a co-star to Kiki Vandeweghe, and then jumped to another galaxy as a superstar. He set the standard for professionalism and was comfortable in front of cameras off the court.

Before Lillard, he was the Blazer’s all-time leading scorer, owned a whole chapterbook worth of records and highlights, and regularly competed for MVP consideration while leading the team to two NBA finals in three years.

A number one pick is expected to do this, but for the 14th overall selection? That’s a home run regardless of whatever else happens.