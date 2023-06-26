Despite the Portland Trail Blazers selecting Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, it is still expected that Damian Lillard will remain with the team, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

Both players play the point-guard position, but it is believed that they can still co-exist in the back-court as Henderson has “proven he can play well off-the-ball”.

NBA news – Portland Trail Blazers

After the Charlotte Hornets decided to take Alabama’s Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick, it was no surprise that the Portland Trail Blazers decided to take the next best-available player in Scoot Henderson from the NBA G League Ignite, even though he plays the same position as their franchise-star Damian Lillard.

Lillard has admitted that he wants to contend for an NBA championship with the Blazers, but recognizes that the roster is young and that he may have to leave the team in order to pursue that coveted NBA ring.

Speaking on The Last Stand, via The Ringer, the seven-time all-star said: “I want to have an opportunity to win in Portland. And we got an opportunity asset-wise to build a team that can compete. But if we can’t do that, then there’s a separate conversation that we would have to have.”

According to The Athletic, Dame is expected to meet with the Blazers front-office over the future of the team’s roster rebuild within the next few days, ahead of free-agency beginning on June 30th.

What has Mark Medina said about the Portland Trail Blazers?

Medina believes that with Lillard will continue to stick with the Blazers, even though he has been public about his desire to win an NBA championship now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Henderson has proven he can play well off-the-ball, and he’s expected to make an instant impact with his athleticism and passing.”

“The Blazers have a decent nucleus with Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Jusuf Nurkic.”

“Time will tell whether that identity sits well with Lillard, given his want to win an NBA championship right away. But I trust that both parties will continue to stick together.”

What’s next for the Portland Trail Blazers?

The Blazers look to be forming a core group of young talent with the likes of Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe on the roster. The team are also hoping that the addition of Scoot Henderson will help propel them to be in playoff contention by the time the 2023-24 post-season rolls around.

Last year, the Blazers finished in the No. 13 spot in the Western Conference, finishing only above the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

According to the NBA, their offensive rating of 114.0 was good enough for only 18th in the league, while their defensive rating of 118.0 was third-worst in the NBA, putting them at 26th overall for net rating.

It is clear that the Blazers will be looking to improve on this ahead of next season, and in order to do so, some veteran help in free-agency will likely be required. The future of Lillard will also need to be clarified so that the organization can make any necessary roster adjustments accordingly.

Amid reports that there are multiple teams interested in trading for the 11-year veteran, including the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets, it may only be a matter of time before we see the 2023 NBA Three-Point Contest champion in a jersey other than that of Rip City for the first time in his career, come the start of next season.

But for now, though, he still remains the key player for the Portland Trail Blazers, and the team should be looking to bring in players that will complement and help him on his quest for an NBA title while he is still in his prime.

If the Blazers can achieve that, then they may be able to tempt Dame into staying throughout the process of the rebuild, and that would surely be a win for the organization.