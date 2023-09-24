Highlights Damian Lillard's trade saga continues with no end in sight, leaving pundits to analyze contradicting reports about his stance on turning up to training camp.

Lillard's intention to play for the Miami Heat is evident when reading between the lines, despite rumors suggesting potential trade destinations outside of Portland and Miami.

Lillard's impressive performance over the last five seasons solidifies his status as one of the top point guards in the league, but he is still searching for a deep playoff run and an opportunity to compete for an NBA title.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been a focal point of the NBA off-season amid continuous rumors of a trade to Miami Heat. The saga still has no end in sight, leaving pundits around the league like Mark Medina to read between the lines over seemingly contradicting reports about his stance on turning up for training camp.

Portland Trail Blazers news – Damian Lillard

All signs are beginning to point to a conclusion of the long-standing off-season headline that has galvanized the NBA – Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will be traded, it appears to be just a matter of time.

Over two months ago, it was made known by TNT’s Chris Haynes that the 33-year-old had requested a trade, with it later being reported by ESPN that it was specifically to the Miami Heat, but so far no talks have materialized in a deal being made. With talks subsiding due to the Blazers being 'unimpressed' by trade packages offered up by the Heat, there were rumors over whether Lillard would even report to training camp should he be traded elsewhere other than Miami.

Speaking on The Rally, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the only two training camp destinations in which the seven-time All-Star would show up to would be Portland or Miami, with the expectation that talks would resume between the two parties before training camp commences in October.

NBA insider Rachel Nichols, speaking on FS1’s Undisputed with Skip Bayless, reported that she does believe Lillard will be traded but it “might not just be on his timetable”, amid speculation that the Trail Blazers have been more active in recent weeks. Her report further went on to suggest that the best time to trade is no longer in the off-season, but is instead at the trade deadline, because team’s know more of where they’re at and what pieces they may need heading into the post-season if they are in contention. This comes amid reports stating that the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors have both emerged as potential suitors for the Oakland, California native.

Damian Lillard is now looking more and more likely to be traded before training camp begins on October 2nd, but to where, is not 100-percent certain.

How does Mark Medina view the situation over Damian Lillard?

Although there have been contradicting reports over Lillard’s stance on reporting to the Trail Blazers training camp if he hasn’t been traded by that time, Medina stressed that he is the utmost professional and doesn’t want the off-the-court distractions. Despite these opposing reports, the journalist emphasizes that if you read between the lines, they only point to his intentions to want to play for the Heat. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“The notion on whether he would show up to training camp or not ; I was told from people around him in July, the same thing that he wouldn’t do that if he were to be traded to another team. But in the same conversation, it was stressed to me that Damian Lillard loves to play basketball, he's professional, he's a team player, he doesn't want distractions. So I think if you read between the lines here, clearly there are contradictions, but I think that the message they're trying to get across is that Damian Lillard only wants to play for Miami. "It's their hope that Portland can find a win-win solution out of this, because even though they don't want to trade Damian Lillard, it's their hope that they can accommodate just knowing all the contributions that Damian has made to the franchise. "So, when we're looking at it in the literal sense, I can't see any scenario where Damian Lillard does not report to training camp with any team, because that's just not in his character. But I think that really captures just the frustration that he and others around him have about the complicated nature that he can't be in Miami Heat uniform already.”

How has Damian Lillard performed over the last five seasons?

Lillard has cemented himself as one of the top point-guards in the NBA over his 11-year career with the Trail Blazers, and he is arguably up there in the conversation for being one of the best players to have ever played for the Portland franchise alongside Clyde Drexler.

Damian Lillard - Portland Trail Blazers NBA statistics over the past five seasons Minutes Played Points Assists Rebounds Steals Blocks Field-Goal (%) Three-Point (%) 2018-19 35.5 25.8 6.9 4.6 1.1 0.4 .444 .369 2019-20 37.5 30.0 8.0 4.3 1.1 0.3 .463 .401 2020-21 35.8 28.8 7.5 4.2 0.9 0.3 .451 .391 2021-22 36.4 24.0 7.3 4.1 0.6 0.4 .402 .324 2022-23 36.3 32.2 7.3 4.8 0.9 0.3 .463 .371 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

In his 13th season in the league, Lillard who boasts seven All-NBA honours (one-time first-team, four-time second team, and two-time third team) enjoyed a year in which he averaged a career-high 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds, while making 4.2 three-pointers per game, per Statmuse. Furthermore, he is the only player in NBA history to reach those numbers or better with an efficiency of 64.5%.

Read more: Stephen Curry vs. Magic Johnson: Who is the greatest point-guard of all-time?

Unfortunately, aside from 2019 where the Trail Blazers made the Western Conference finals, the 33-year-old has been unable to carry his Portland team on a deep playoff run, missing out entirely the past two seasons, according to Champs or Chumps. Despite this, he is joint-third of all-time for playoff game-winning buzzer-beaters with two, behind only LeBron James (five) and Michael Jordan (three).

Dame Time has made it clear that he wants to be part of an organization where he has the opportunity to chase the elusive NBA title that has so far evaded him throughout his career. Being in Miami gives him that a legitimate chance to achieve such a feat, while also providing the Heat with a generational talent who many believe is the one missing piece to them finally winning it all.