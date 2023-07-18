After 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, franchise point-guard Damian Lillard has requested a trade, preferably to an NBA championship contender, but the Blazers don’t appear to be in any rush to accommodate his request, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA news – Portland Trail Blazers

After Damian Lillard’s request to get out of Portland, he made it clear via his agent that he only wanted to be traded to one place, the Miami Heat.

“Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period,” his agent, Aaron Goodwin told the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

However, it is not so simple, and with the Blazers reportedly not too impressed with Miami’s current trade offer, which is said to include 2022 Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro, and three first-round picks, a deal may take a lot longer to transpire than the seven-time all-star had hoped for.

This was all but confirmed by Blazers GM Joe Cronin, who when addressing the media last week, explicitly outlined that he was prioritizing the team’s needs over the 33-year-old’s.

“We’re going to be patient. We’re going to do what's best for our team. We're going to see how this lands. And if it takes months, it takes months,” Cronin said before commenting on how Lillard’s desire to only play for the Heat has made things more difficult for the franchise: “As a team you always hope that you have more options. To have limited options like that, I wouldn’t call it frustrating but it prevents you from perhaps getting the best return.”

With said limited options, the Blazers are choosing to remain patient to seek out the deal that they feel gives them the best possible return, and whether that is the Miami Heat or not, remains to be seen.

What has Mark Medina said on the situation the Portland Trail Blazers face with Damian Lillard?

Medina believes that despite his trade request, the Blazers still respect Lillard for what he has done for their franchise, but that the trade negotiations may still take a long time as they look to receive a return much like the Brooklyn Nets got for 13x All-Star Kevin Durant.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I think that we have to brace for this being a prolonged negotiating session. I've been told that Portland is comfortable with dragging this out, even up through next season's trade deadline.”

“They cited Kevin Durant as an example when he wanted out with the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets got a pretty good haul back from the Phoenix Suns leading into the trade deadline.”

“As much as Damian Lillard and people around him have been saying if he gets traded somewhere else besides Miami, he just won't show up to training camp, I think the Blazers feel that that's just part of the negotiating.”

“Even though it's not ideal that Damian's wanted out and has asked for trade, they still view him with respect and think that he'll be a professional because he wants to play basketball, and he's a good person, and a good leader.”

How good is Damian Lillard?

The seven-time all-star has gained a reputation for being a clutch three-point shooter, particularly in playoff series-winning games, and taking over games in the last few minutes of the fourth quarter, which has seen him earn the nickname 'Dame Time'.

He enjoyed a stellar 2022-23 campaign, arguably one of the best of his career, where per StatMuse, he averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game on 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point line. He was also the 2023 NBA Three-Point Contest champion during the All-Star break.

Furthermore, according to ESPN, he ranked third in the league for points per game behind only Joel Embiid with 33.1 PPG, and Luka Doncic with 32.4 PPG, while also ranking third for three-pointers made with 4.2 per game, behind both Splash Brothers in Steph Curry and Klay Thompson who averaged 4.9 and 4.2, respectively.

After 11 loyal seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard has arguably earned the right at this point of his career to join a legitimate championship contender and chase the biggest prize in professional basketball, something the Blazers can’t offer him right now.

Although a straight-up trade with Miami may not provide the Blazers with the valuable return they are looking for, that’s not to say that Lillard won’t get his way and be sent to his preferred destination of South Beach, with the possibility of a third-team or even a fourth-team getting involved to help facilitate what would ultimately be the blockbuster trade of the summer.