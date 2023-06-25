With the Portland Trail Blazers opting to draft Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, it is very telling that they picked a player who plays in the same position as Damian Lillard, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

Thursday night saw the Portland Trail Blazers select Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 overall pick.

By drafting the 6’2” point-guard from the NBA G League Ignite, it appeared that the Blazers were planning for a Damian Lillard-less future, as both players play the same position on the court.

Seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard was drafted as the No. 6 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, and since then has been the franchise cornerstone. Coming off arguably his best season where he averaged a career-high 32.9 points to go along with 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds, the Blazers still missed out on the postseason for the second straight season.

The 2023 NBA Three-Point Contest champion has expressed his desire to be challenging for a championship, being uninterested in a rebuild at this time of his career.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, unless Lillard decides he wants to wait a couple of years and stay in Portland, then the opportunity to go to a contender would mean he would have to leave the team he has spent his entire 11-year NBA career with, with “no magic trade out there” due to their small market appeal.

Although Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin has ‘zero intention’ of trading their star, there are rumors that if Lillard does decide he wants to leave, then the team will accommodate his wishes and find an amicable resolution for all parties.

What does Mark Medina think the Portland Trail Blazers’ drafting the pick indicates?

Although the draft pick appears to indicate the direction the Blazers want to go in, Medina doesn’t necessarily believe that it signals the end of Lillard’s tenure in Portland.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “The Trail Blazers made it clear they’d rather have another young player than accommodate Lillard’s wishes to trade the pick for an established veteran.”

“It’s also telling that Portland drafted a player that has more success as the team’s primary playmaker, which is exactly Lillard’s role.”

“Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean the Blazers intend to trade Lillard.”

Portland Trail Blazers – Up-and-coming roster

The addition of Scoot Henderson has certainly improved a roster who are in the midst of a rebuild with a plethora of young talent available to them.

Henderson himself believes that he is the “most prepared player” to come out of the 2023 NBA Draft after his two seasons with the G League Ignite. In the 2022-23 season he averaged 17.6 PPG, 5,1 RPG and 6.6 APG in 30.7 minutes.

Canadian-born Shaedon Sharpe showed glimpses of star potential during his rookie season, where he averaged 9.9 PPG and 3.0 RPG off the bench, but shot 36.0% from three-point range and a healthy 47.2% from the field. Most notably, he scored a career-high 24 points and 9 rebounds in the Blazers win vs. Utah Jazz back in March.

After deciding to keep the No. 3 pick, the trade rumors of Anfernee Simons also subsided. The 24 year-old had a breakout season in which he averaged a career-best 21.1 PPG, 4.1 APG and 2.6 RPG on 44.7 field-goal percentage.

With the Blazers looking to keep a hold of Jerami Grant in free-agency, as well as the possibility of Dame staying put in Portland, the rebuild is very much under way.

With or without Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazers now have the chance to develop a young talented roster that could cement themselves as playoff contenders for years to come, although it can’t be expected that this will happen overnight.