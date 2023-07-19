After 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, franchise point-guard Damian Lillard has requested a trade, preferably to an NBA championship contender, but the Blazers don’t appear to be in any rush to accommodate his request, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

A move to the Miami Heat seems to be on the horizon for the seven-time all-star Damian Lillard, who has spent his entire 11-year career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 33-year-old wants to team up with the Miami Heat duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, who have eight NBA All-Star selections between them.

However, with the trade package from the Heat not impressing the Oregon-based organization, as per Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, it is now expected that a third team may be included to facilitate such a deal.

It had previously been reported that the No. 3 overall pick which they used to draft Scoot Henderson was expected to have been included in a trade deal to acquire a veteran star to pair up with Lillard.

However, it was only after the 2023 NBA Draft that the seven-time all-star met with the Blazers GM, Joe Cronin, and requested a trade which was later confirmed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It would appear from Lillard’s point of view that it is Miami or nothing, amid reported interest from the Boston Celtics and L.A. Clippers of which The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported them as a ‘resounding no’ as possible destinations for Dame Time.

All signs seem to point to a three-team, or perhaps even a four-team trade, which will bring the 2023 NBA Three-Point Contest champion to South Beach, but whether such a deal transpires during this offseason remains unclear.

What has Mark Medina said about the current trade situation in Portland?

Medina believes that Lillard will get his wish and get traded to Miami, but that it may take a long time as the Trail Blazers look to find a fair package in return.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “As far as what's realistic, I think what's ultimately going to happen is he will get traded to Miami.”

“It’s going to take time, either just before starting camp, or even before the trade deadline. I think ideally for both sides its before training camp.

“But Joe Cronin, the Blazers GM, was in Vegas during summer league, and he really planted the seeds that this is something that could take months.”

Portland Trail Blazers – preparing for a Lillard-less future

With Lillard’s departure all but certain, the Portland Trail Blazers must now turn their attention toward their rebuild as they seek to become playoff contenders once again, having not won a playoff series since 2019, and missed out on the post-season entirely for the past two seasons.

After opting to keep the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and selecting 6’2” guard Scoot Henderson, the Trail Blazers seemingly already have their point-guard for the future.

Per NBA G-League, last season the 19-year-old posted 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists to go with 1.1 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.

While Henderson had previously expressed his desire to play alongside Dame Time, when asked by The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor on how he feels about his possible departure from the team, Henderson said: “If he leaves, I’m going to just embrace that. I’m going to embrace being the point guard for the team.”

Rip City boast a plethora of young talent on their roster that includes Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons, with Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale ranking the team as having the 10th best young core in the NBA.

The team’s aspirations for a successful 2023-24 season have also been fueled by the long-term commitment from forward, Jerami Grant.

As reported by ESPN, the 29-year-old signed a five-year, $160 million extension during free-agency after averaging 20.5 points and shooting a career-best 40.1% from three-point range to go with 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 63 regular season games last year.

With defense being his main strength, he has slowly but surely turned into a reliable scorer, and was viewed as one of the top wings available on the free-agent market.

In the midst of a rebuild, the Blazers have already begun to plan for life without Damian Lillard, and with them hopeful of receiving fair value in return, their young but undoubtedly talented roster could yet be bolstered further.

With Lillard setting his sights on chasing an NBA championship in Miami, all is not lost for Portland either as they now have a young-core that has a bright future. As both parties prepare to go their separate ways, it appears now that it is only a matter of time.