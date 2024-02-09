Highlights Portland Trail Blazers did not make any moves before the NBA trade deadline.

Deandre Ayton's tenure with the Trail Blazers has been defined by tardiness and tantrums.

Ayton's performance in Portland has not shown significant improvement, resembling Hassan Whiteside's impact.

Amid a rebuild around Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, and Anfernee Simons, the Portland Trail Blazers did not make a move before the NBA trade deadline despite murmurings that veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant were on the table.

Portland made the biggest trade of the year in the offseason, sending franchise icon Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks for a package that included Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns. Ayton, 25, was the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and was expected to be a central piece of Portland following the trade.

Ayton is not an elite player by any stretch of the imagination but has averaged a double-double in every season, so there was hope that he could elevate his game to the next level with the change of scenery. So far, his tenure with the Trail Blazers has been "defined by tardiness and tantrums," according toThe Athletic's Jason Quick.

"Although his play has spiked for the better in the past month, his first months in Portland were defined by tardiness and tantrums according to team sources. And there has been an eerie resemblance to Hassan Whiteside, the former Blazers’ center whose statistics looked nice, but had little to no impact on a game."

Considering that Ayton is averaging a solid 13.8 points and 10.2 rebounds, that is a damning accusation.

Ayton has not improved in Portland

The sixth-year center is seeing career lows across the board

Not only is Ayton posting career lows in points and blocks, but his 55.7 percent from the field is the second-lowest of his career. Presently, Portland is all about improvement, and Ayton has not offered much. The comparison to Hassan Whiteside suggests that Ayton is more often than not in the right place at the right time and is not interested in winning.

Whiteside and Ayton - Stats while in Portland Category Whiteside Ayton Games 67 34 MP 30.0 31.9 PPG 15.5 13.8 REB 13.5 10.2 BLK 2.9 0.7 FG% 61.2% 55.7%

While on paper, both Ayton and Whiteside appear to have been valuable assets, both of the Portland teams they played on had losing records. On top of that, Ayton did not get off to a hot start in Portland, highlighted by comments like, "I got nothing to prove in this league. I’m a max player, and I’ll continue to be a max player."

Clearly, that is not the case, but Ayton has improved his play, averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds over his last seven games, in which the Blazers went 3-4.