This year's rookie class is extremely stacked. From budding stars like Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren to elite role players like Jaime Jaquez Jr., it's likely that the 2024 NBA rookie class will be remembered as one of the best in recent history.

Lost in the conversation is the six-foot-nine center from South Sudan. The Portland Trail Blazers' Duop Reath has largely fallen under the radar of most NBA fans. And it makes sense why. The Trail Blazers aren't exactly the most exciting team to watch, and Reath hasn't displayed the same star power that a player like Wembanyama, Holmgren, or even Brandon Miller has.

But don't let that fool you. He might not be a budding star, but he is without a doubt an impactful player and is going to be a valuable asset for years to come. So what makes this unknown backup center so underrated?

Promising Stretch Big

Stretch bigs will never fall out of favor in the modern NBA. It's no surprise that the three best offensive teams this season all utilize three-point-shooting big men. Having a stretch big allows teams to pull opposing rim protectors out of the paint, allowing for easier attacking and cutting opportunities.

And Reath is that stretch big. He's averaging 38.1 percent from three on three and a half attempts per game. He has the ninth-best three-point percentage of any center in the league with at least three attempts per game. He's ranked second among all rookies in three-point percentage with the same criteria as well.

His ability to space the floor has been a saving grace for the Trail Blazer's mostly poor offense. The Trail Blazers have the third-worst offensive rating in the league at 108.7. However, with Reath on the floor, they're averaging 5.5 more points per 100 possessions, 1.6 percent higher effective field goal percentage, and one percent fewer turnovers.

In the above possession, look where Reath is positioned. He's on the wing and has pulled Lamar Stevens away from the rim. Because the opposing big needs to play so far up to prevent the open three, Anerfee Simons gets to take advantage of that open space by sprinting toward the basket for an easy dunk.

Notice how the opposing defense is forced to play reactively in these types of situations. Three defenders collapsed on Simons to prevent the drive, but they moved off of their assignments too late. In the event that the defenders help earlier, it opens up cutting opportunities for the other Trail Blazers.

This is the reason why the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder have such effective offenses. Their shooting bigs provide so much spacing, and their players are able to capitalize off of it. The constant switching and cutting opportunities as a result of the open space results in a higher chance of opposing defensive breakdowns and miscommunications, which leads to easy scoring chances.

Stretch bigs also make pick-and-roll possessions extremely difficult to guard. In the play below, Reath attempts to set the screen for Simons but Jaden McDaniels is too far up and decides to trail rather than switch. Rudy Gobert needs to drop to take away Simons's space, but that leaves Reath wide open above the break, and he swishes in a three, his first of five in that game.

Stretch bigs make these types of possessions so much easier to execute because opposing bigs can't reliably utilize drop coverage defenses to take away the drive. If they do, they give up an open three. If the opposing defense decides to switch, they either give up a speed disadvantage to the opposing ball handler or a size disadvantage to the opposing big. Simons is averaging 8.4 pick-and-roll points this season as a result of this dynamic.

Aside from three-point shooting, Reath also provides value as a screener. He's averaging four screen assists per game, ranking him fourth among rookies averaging at least 15 minutes per game.

Not the Perfect Prospect

Reath Struggles on the Defensive End of the Floor

Despite his impressive offensive contributions, Reath is still held back by his defensive limitations. As it currently stands, he's an easy target for opposing teams to hunt. He's not a good shot blocker, doesn't have the physicality to be a rim protector, and isn't fast enough to switch onto quicker guards.

The Trail Blazers give up an extra 2.3 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor and opposing offenses are shooting over one percent more efficiently.

Unlike the rest of the players in his class, Reath isn't your average rookie. He's already 27 years old and has played professionally internationally. While he might be able to improve his defensive game after getting acclimated to NBA basketball, he's most likely to reach his ceiling.

And that's fine. He's not going to be the next star, but he has shown the ability to be an effective contributor. As long as three-point shooting and spacing continue to be valued, Reath will have a place in the league.