Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested the front office to trade him after eleven seasons. With only a matter of time before this trade becomes a reality, it's worth assessing where the All-Star guard ranks in the franchise’s pantheon of greatest players ever.

That being said, we take a look below and rank the best players ever to wear a Blazers jersey.

10 Brandon Roy

There are a few guys in the league Kobe Bryant hailed as the complete package. Brandon Roy is one of them, with the Los Angeles Lakers legend saying he had no weakness in his body.

While that can be seen in the five sea

sons he played for Portland, a period in which he averaged 19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and a single steal per game, Roy’s career was cut short by several injuries. Even if that’s the case, the Trail Blazers star sparked a lot of hope and hype amongst fans during his time with the team, making them believe that there's more in store for the city.

.

9 Rasheed Wallace

Before he won two rings with the Detroit Pistons, Rasheed Wallace rose to prominence in Portland first. During his time there, the future NBA champion’s talent shone through every facet of his game. From providing credible defense below the post to getting a bucket from anywhere on the court, Wallace did everything well.

This was seen in 2001-02, Wallace’s best season in Portland, when the multi-skilled forward notched 19.3 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc. He also added 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks in the 79 games he played for the Blazers that year.

But even with all that talent, Wallace was content in fitting in rather than rising through the ranks and becoming the Blazers’ number one option. No matter, though, the 6-foot-10 forward left enough of a mark on the franchise to be recognized as one of its top guys of all time.

8 LaMarcus Aldridge

Like Wallace before him, LaMarcus Aldridge played a similar style for the Blazers. The difference here is that Aldridge, at some point in his career, was one of the best power forwards in the league and did more on both ends of the court than his predecessor.

During the whole time he was there in Portland, Aldridge only scored in single-digits during his rookie year. In total, the forward averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and a single steal in the seven seasons he played in Rip City. Plus, he also holds the distinction of having the most rebounds in franchise history.

And even if his career since is nowhere near the heights of what he accomplished with Portland, there’s no doubt the Blazers were relevant when he was back with them.

7 Scottie Pippen

Known more for his time with the Chicago Bulls, Scottie Pippen’s four seasons with the Trail Blazers were special because they helped the forward blossom on his own as the team’s undisputed leader.

In each of those years, Pippen managed to lift Portland to consistent playoff appearances by using his experience and veteran leadership. Even though they would come up short, especially against Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers, his impact on the team can’t be denied. And while his averages of 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.7 steals were far from his glory days with the Bulls, the impact he had had on the franchise can’t be overlooked.

6 Clifford Robinson

Clifford Robinson is known to many fans in Portland as Uncle Cliffy. And with Clyde Drexler leaving the team during the 1994-95 season, fans of the franchise turned to Robinson to be the team’s number one option.

Turns out, the faith these Portland fans placed in Robinson didn’t go to waste as he averaged 21.3 points on 37 percent shooting from deep while adding 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assist during the 1994-95 season, his best year as a Blazer. He also provided an early example of what a capable 3-and-D star should be. Even before the term spread like wildfire in the NBA, Robinson had been that guy for the Blazers back when the franchise needed him the most.

5 Geoff Petrie

Fans today will never know how much of an offensive threat Geoff Petrie was for the Blazers back in the '70s. With career averages of 21.8 points, 4.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game, it’s easy to picture the Portland legend dominating opposing squads without breaking a sweat back then.

Petrie would go on to win Rookie of the Year during his first season in the NBA and appear in two All-Star games. Prior to the 1977 season, though, he was about to be traded before Petrie decided to retire instead for the reason he didn’t want to play outside of Portland. This just goes to show how much love he had for the city.

4 Terry Porter

The premiere point guards to come out of the '80s were Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas. But for those following the Blazers then, the only name that mattered was Terry Porter.

With 10 seasons in Portland starting in 1986, Porter was instrumental in steering the team’s offense as its primary point guard for most of his tenure there. What followed were career averages of 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.6 steals throughout his entire stint with Portland. Also, he’s the franchise’s record holder for assists, with 5,319 under his belt

More important, though, was his staying presence as a veteran throughout numerous iterations of the team. Porter made sure that no matter who the guys were in the squad, the entire system they played on the court would be as smooth as butter with him running the point.

3 Bill Walton

Known more to fans these days as Luke Walton’s father, Bill Walton is a legend in his own right after leading the Blazers to their only championship in franchise history. With his towering defense and immense intellect for the game, Walton would go on to become the main man for the only Portland team ever to win a ring.

In 1976-77, the year Walton won a ring for Portland, the big man averaged 18.6 points on 52 percent shooting from the field. He would also go on to lead the NBA in rebounding with 14.4 and in blocks with 3.2 per game.

Unfortunately, injuries took the better of Walton back in his heyday. As a result, the big man didn’t live up to his fullest potential, nor even get the chance to give Portland another championship. Nevertheless, that lone ring is enough to place him within the pantheon of legends in Portland.

2 Damian Lillard

Throughout the modern era, there is no one who represented the heart and soul of Portland more than Damian Lillard. Ever since he was drafted by the Blazers in 2012, Dame Time has proven to be more than capable of being his team’s number one option, especially on offense. This is evident as he has scored 19,376 points, making him Portland’s scoring leader throughout its entire existence in the NBA.

But while the stuff he did in Portland warranted enough credit, the front office failed time and time again to surround him with a championship-worthy roster. But even if his time with the Blazers is now over, there’s no denying that Lillard is one of the franchise’s best players of all time.

1 Clyde Drexler

Without a doubt, Clyde Drexler stands on top of this list for elevating the Trail Blazers during his time with the team. Often seen as second to Michael Jordan when it came to scoring ability and athleticism, which was a huge feat in itself, Drexler’s impact on the team went beyond the offense he generated on the court.

His 11-and-a-half season-run with the Blazers was the stuff of legends as Drexler put up video-game numbers to lead his team to consistent playoff appearances, including two Finals matchups with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls. During his time there, he averaged 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.1 steals. After everything is said and done, Drexler is considered the best guy to ever step on the court for Portland, as he’s also the franchise’s leader in games played and steals.

It remains to be seen who can dethrone Drexler or any of the top guys for the foreseeable future. What’s certain, though, is that with Lillard’s departure from the franchise, another star will have the opportunity to become the greatest ever in Portland.

Let's see who Portland can bring in to replace Lillard - perhaps the player they end up trading him for will rise through the Trail Blazers' historic ranks and overtake the 32-year-old, or potentially even Drexler himself.

Indeed, it may be the end of an era at Portland with Lillard moving on, but the closing of one chapter simply allows for the start of another one. Maybe a new Trail Blazers legend's story is just beginning.