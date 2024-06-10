Highlights The Portland Trail Blazers have a key young core set, but Anfernee Simons may be traded for future draft capital or a veteran player.

Blazers, with promising young players and multiple lottery picks, need to manage roster spots wisely.

Trading Simons could help the Blazers clear cap space and improve the backcourt with the Henderson/Sharpe duo.

The Portland Trail Blazers' front office has a lot of important decisions to make this offseason concerning the future direction of the team. The team finished the season with a 21-61 record and finished last in the Western Conference.

The good news is that they do appear to have their long-term core set. Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Jerami Grant are all under contract for at least the next two seasons, and all three players should play a huge role in determining the course of the franchise.

Blazers' general manager Joe Cronin may also seek help via trade as some of the key veteran players like Anfernee Simons, Deandre Ayton, and Malcolm Brogdon could become available. The Blazers also have key young pieces who they plan to develop after showing flashes of potential last season. Toumani Camara was a diamond in the rough as he played spectacularly last season. He can finish at the rim, shoot the three, and hustle on the defensive end.

Kris Murray is a 3 & D player who can also get to the rim and possesses the prototypical size teams desire at the position. Rayan Rupert turned out to be a gem which the Blazers were fortunate enough to get in the second round of last year's draft. He is talented but needs time to develop, and none of the other players ahead of him on the depth chart have a higher upside as he should become a regular in the Blazers rotation.

The team also owns two lottery picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, and the fact that the Blazers already have so many promising young players, should they trade these picks for future draft capital? Or should they pursue a veteran player who could elevate the team? If the organization decides to utilize its draft picks, it could target young wings and forward talent to grow with the rest of its young core.

They also have to decide who they are going to keep in their backcourt. Henderson is expected to take another step in his development as he is expected to be the team's starting point guard. Between Sharpe and Simons, there exists a strong possibility one of them could be dealt this summer.

Will the Blazers Keep Their Lottery Picks?

The opportunity is there to improve, but the Blazers must stand firm with their decisions

Next season will be another transition year for the Blazers as they won't be expected to win many games. Their ceiling just isn't very high, and they have to get the right pieces in place in order to improve. If Henderson and Sharpe can take that leap forward and develop chemistry with Simons and Ayton, they should at the least increase their win total from a season ago and get out of the basement in the West.

If the Blazers decide to keep their draft picks, and if the players show signs of promise early, then the Blazers will have the makings of an interesting young team. Trading at least one of their lottery picks does make a lot of sense considering that they already have a deep roster full of young guys who need to develop. There just won't be enough minutes to satisfy everyone or allow some players the experience needed to develop into legit NBA-caliber players.

Taking on 3 or 4 rookies won't matter unless they can free up some roster spots. If the organization decides to keep their picks, Reed Sheppard from the University of Kentucky would be an ideal selection as he has risen up draft boards. He excels at shooting, passing and ball handling and is capable of playing multiple positions. The Blazers may also consider drafting Stephon Castle from UCONN. He is one of the best defensive guards in the draft and could help improve a Blazers defense that was among the worst in the NBA.

2024 NBA's Worst Defensive Teams Team Defensive Rating Utah Jazz 119.6 Charlotte Hornets 119.2 Washington Wizards 118.9 Atlanta Hawks 118.4 Toronto Raptors 118.1 Detroit Pistons 118.0 Indiana Pacers 117.6 Portland Trail Blazers 116.6

Statistics provided courtesy of NBA.com

Cody Williams from the University of Colorado is another prospect who could be available for the Blazers. He could be a nice fit based on his potential as a 2-way wing player. He is capable of playing the point forward position, and he also excels on the fast break.

Trading Simons Could Clear Up the Logjam

The organization appears to be confident in a Henderson/Sharpe duo

The Blazers have a lot of key assets and veterans contending teams may be willing to trade for. It would be easier for Cronin to move Simons in a trade due to the draft capital or players with lower salaries he could get back in return. It makes sense to continue the rebuild with Henderson and Sharpe in the backcourt because even if the duo doesn't pan out a few seasons down the line, they would still be in the same position and would be in for a longer rebuild whether they keep Simons or not, so it only makes sense to try and rid themselves of that huge contract and to see what they can get back.

The quicker Cronin can trade Simons, the better it will be for the rest of the team, so everyone can come into training camp understanding exactly what their roles are. The organization believed that Simons was ready to slide into the role vacated by Damian Lillard, but Simons is honestly just a complimentary piece at best who can shoot the lights out if he gets hot, and he hasn't proven that he can be a team's first option. Simons is also at the peak of his trade value and is overpaid according to the stats he puts up.

The Blazers need to move as many big-money contracts as possible in trades for cheaper contracts, but it could be difficult moving Simons as he earns $25 million per season. He's 25 years old, and about to enter his 6th season, which adds to his peak value because he is just entering his prime. Sharpe played much better than his stats suggest, and he missed a large portion of the 2nd half of the season due to injury. He made a huge improvement from his rookie year to his sophomore campaign as he was beginning to establish himself as a viable offensive threat.

Shaedon Sharpe's Improvement Season PPG RPG APG 3pt % Rookie 9.9 3.0 1.2 36% Sophomore 15.9 5.0 2.9 33%

Sharpe looked comfortable getting to his spots on pull-ups and drives, and for such a young player, he has plenty of poise and makes good decisions with the ball. Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups has to get his young team to believe in themselves and motivate them to keep working in order to improve in a tough Western Conference. It may take longer than expected, and the front office has to get the important decisions correct in order to get this team going in the right direction.