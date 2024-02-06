Highlights Malcolm Brogdon's value as a scorer and versatile offensive player makes him an attractive asset for contending teams.

Since Malcolm Brogdon was acquired by the Portland Trail Blazers in the summer off-season, he has been one of their key offensive pieces as they begin to navigate as a team without their long-standing franchise cornerstone, Damian Lillard.

But, with last year’s Sixth Man of the Year on a struggling team, NBA insider Mark Medina argues that it could be in both parties’ interests to part ways, with Brogdon’s value attracting interest from contending teams, which, in turn, could allow the Blazers to accelerate their rebuild due to the potential players and draft capital that they could receive in a return package.

Trail Blazers heading nowhere

15-35 record, 14th in West

The Blazers’ vision is clear. Going forward, they will be looking to build their team around the number three overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Scoot Henderson, with his performances so far this season proving to them that he is good enough to become their franchise cornerstone for years to come.

With other young pieces, including Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe each enjoying a season of career-highs, in which they are combining for 39.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest, as well as having big Deandre Ayton on the team after he came over in the Damian Lillard trade from the Phoenix Suns, the Blazers have a solid young core of players all under the age of 25.

Portland Trail Blazers - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category Stat League Rank PPTS 108.4 29th OPP PTS 116.6 17th ORTG 108.9 29th DRTG 117.1 21st NRTG -8.2 26th

However, it is their lack of NBA experience, the third-least in the Association with an average 2.76 years’ experience, that has led them to one of the league’s worst record, where they currently sit 15-35 in the Western Conference, which ranks better than only the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs.

As such, with the trade deadline just mere days away, the Blazers could decide to cash in on the valuable veteran pieces they do have, and try to maximize their returns.

One player that has been linked with a move away from Portland is small forward Jerami Grant, though, the Blazers insist that they have no intention of trading the veteran, having signed him to a five-year, $160 million deal during the summer.

But, it appears that the Blazers don’t hold Malcolm Brogdon in the same stead, having been reportedly open to trading him for quite some time.

Per a report from NBA insider Marc Stein, the 31-year-old would prefer to stay with the rebuilding side, having been ‘openly lobbying’ the team to keep him, but with links to the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and, more recently, the Houston Rockets, it appears momentum is swinging toward the Blazers parting ways with last season’s Sixth Man of the Year after only half a season.

Blazers want to ‘accelerate rebuild’ with trade return

Medina argues that the Blazers can demand a large package in exchange for Brogdon due to his value as an asset for many contending teams around the league.

As such, the journalist argues that the Blazers can expect a similar sized package to the one that they received for Lillard, and that the team will opt to trade him to the team that can offer the pieces that can accelerate their rebuild the quickest.

“The challenging part, because the Blazers know that he is someone that's high in demand, they can demand a lot in return. So, similar to what we saw, but for different reasons, with the Damian Lillard trade, the Portland Trail Blazers are going to expect a sizable package back. Malcolm Brogdon, is not an All-Star level player like Dame is, but the same idea that they're going to see who's the best bidder, as far as good rotation players, good draft picks so that they can accelerate this rebuild.”

Valuable piece on a contender

2023-24 season: 15.7 PPG, 3.8 REB, 5.5 AST

Due to the Trail Blazers' struggles this season, Brogdon has seen his role shift from a second-unit player to a starter, and in his starting role, has injected some scoring into a Portland team that struggles to generate points, averaging only 108.4 points per contest, the second-fewest in the NBA.

Malcolm Brogdon - Starter vs Bench Category Starter Bench GP 25 14 PPG 17.8 12.1 RPG 4.3 2.9 APG 6.8 3.1 FG% 44.3 43.1 3PT FG% 42.6 38.6

The 31-year-old has found his shooting rhythm, particularly from deep, once again connecting on 40-plus percent of his shot attempts from behind the three-point line for the second consecutive season, and fourth in his eight-year NBA career. Brogdon's 41.2 percent from distance this season leads the Blazers.

But, it is Brogdon's versatility in being able to score that makes him such a valuable asset to a contending team.

Averaging 15.7 points on the season, he averages 6.6 of those points driving to the basket, in which he converts on 49.0 percent of his attempts. Similarly, he is effective in catch-and-shoot situations, converting on 48.8 percent of his shot attempts for an average of 4.5 points per game.

The guard also has the ability to score from the pull-up, averaging 4.2 points per game, though, he converts at a slightly lesser rate of 34.1 percent per game.

Additionally, Brogdon dishes 5.5 assists per game, in which he creates an average of 14.5 points for his team, while also averaging 10.2 potential assists.

On the offensive side of the ball, Brogdon has showcased himself to be a valuable contributor who has the ability to convert with great shooting efficiency. Furthermore, with his passing skill-set, he can facilitate his teammates, another valuable attribute that can bolster any contending team in the league.

Whether the Trail Blazers decide to trade their veteran remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain, there is no lack of potential suitors, and he may be one of the most in-demand players ahead of the Feb 8. trade deadline.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.