Amid speculation over the future of seven-time NBA all-star Damian Lillard, it is now likely that he will remain a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

The 32-year-old has expressed that he has no desire to be a part of a Blazers rebuild, which sparked the speculation over a possible departure from Portland.

NBA news – Portland Trail Blazers

Much of the talk ahead of Thursday night’s NBA Draft concerned the Portland Trail Blazers and whether they would keep or trade the No. 3 overall pick in return for in an NBA-proven elite talent to pair with Lillard.

They decided on the former and drafted guard Scoot Henderson from the NBA G League Ignite who, with Lillard, can potentially form a dynamic back-court duo that could excite basketball fans around the league.

According to Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin via BlazersEdge, there is the belief that Lillard and Henderson would complement each other and from a talent standpoint, would blend well together. He also went on to say that he doesn’t believe the team are in any danger of Dame leaving Oregon for a contender.

However, as per Sports Illustrated, there are rumors swirling around the NBA that the Miami Heat still think that they’re in with a chance of trading for the 2023 NBA Three-Point Contest Champion. The Heat were reportedly interested in trading for the veteran point-guard before the NBA Draft, but no deal ever materialized as they weren’t willing to give up Bam Adebayo in return.

Whether the 2013 Rookie of the Year decides to force his way out of Oregon if an offer is proposed, though, remains to be seen.

What has Mark Medina said about the future of Damian Lillard?

When asked about Lillard’s future, Medina believes that the franchise-player will stay put right where he is.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “If I had to guess, I don't think Damian Lillard goes anywhere, I think he stays in Portland.”

“But I do think that it is telling that this is a unique situation, simply because in prior years the Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard would always strongly shut down the idea that this could ever happen.”

“The fact that it's at least a possibility is concession that things aren't moving in the direction that both parties hoped it would.”

What's next for Damian Lillard?

Earning the nickname ‘Dame Time’ for his clutch shot-making ability, Lillard enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career, although it didn’t seem to have an impact on the team who finished the season in the No. 13 spot, missing out on the playoffs by quite some margin.

According to StatMuse, Lillard averaged 32.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG and 7.3 APG, all up on his career averages. However, he only played 58 games due to injuries that forced him to miss 24 games.

Despite drafting well, the Blazers are still a long way off from becoming genuine championship contenders unless they make some big moves via trade or free-agency in the off-season.

Even then, the expectation that they could jump from a non-playoff team to a championship-calibre roster within one summer is extremely far-fetched.

Therefore, Lillard now has an important decision to make. Does he want to grow with the young roster on the team he’s called home for his entire 11-year NBA career, or does he want to pursue winning a championship?

If he ultimately decides that he wants to reach the pinnacle of professional basketball and win an NBA championship, he may need to accept that in order achieve that goal, he may have to leave Rip City.