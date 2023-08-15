Portland Trail Blazers’ franchise star Damian Lillard made his intentions clear at the start of the 2023 NBA off-season that he wanted to force a move away from Oregon to South Beach to join the Miami Heat.

NBA writer Mark Medina reports that trade talks are now at a ‘standstill’, but he expects them to pick up again later this month.

Portland Trail Blazers news – Damian Lillard

Per multiple league sources, seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard made it clear to the Portland Trail Blazers that he wanted to be traded to only the Miami Heat, via Shams Charania, William Guillory and Jason Quick of The Athletic.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Weber State alum’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, called teams around the NBA to warn them against trading for Lillard stating that he would be unhappy with any other team except for the Heat.

As a result, this led to the NBA conducting an interview with both Lillard and his agent, Goodwin.

Upon completion of the interview, the NBA sent a memo to all 30 teams stating that any player or agent who makes comments signifying that he won’t “fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade” would be subject to discipline, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

For now it appears that trade talks between the Portland Trail Blazers and interested parties have hit somewhat of an impasse, and whether Damian Lillard remains a Blazer by the time training camp rolls around is not entirely out of the question.

Mark Medina - Damian Lillard talks

After what feels like months of speculation, there is still no movement on the Blazers end, with Medina believing that the Oregon team are in no rush to trade away their franchise star. However, the journalist believes talks between the two teams could reignite later in August.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “We're at a standstill. The Blazers don't have urgency right now to make a deal because they don't like what Miami has to offer and they are almost two months away from training camp. Expect talks to pick up later in the month.”

“Though Portland has maintained it feels comfortable entering the season with Lillard in training camp, if they don't find a deal they like, I suspect the Blazers will try to resolve this before training camp starts.”

What can the Heat realistically offer to the Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard?

There is belief that if the Miami Heat were to acquire Damian Lillard, then they may have enough pieces to finally win that elusive NBA championship that has ever so slightly evaded them in recent seasons.

Since 2020, the Heat have come out of the Eastern Conference victorious, making the NBA Finals twice but losing in the Finals, first to LeBron James and the Lakers in the 2019-20 season, and then Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets last year.

As per Statmuse, Lillard enjoyed arguably his career-best season last year, averaging 32.2 points on 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the line, as well as 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Miami Heat are seemingly only prepared to offer the Trail Blazers a multi-team package that sends three-to-four first-round picks and assets, such as expiring contracts and young players to the Blazers, while also sending Tyler Herro to a third-team. It is also thought that such deal may also involve second-rounders and draft pick swaps.

However, the Trail Blazers are thought to be unenthused by the Heat’s proposed offer, with the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reporting that the Blazers are “disinterested” in trading the 33-year-old to South Beach, and are still yet to engage in serious negotiations with Miami.

With the numbers that Lillard has put up consistently since he entered the NBA, he is no-doubt wasting his time on a team that is not even close to being in playoff contention, and with his championship window winding down, he should be continuing to do everything in his power to force a move away to a championship-caliber team that gives him the opportunity to achieve his goal of winning an NBA ring.

After his eleven seasons of loyal service to the city of Oregon, the Portland Trail Blazers should not entirely stand in the way of accommodating Lillard’s wishes, but they do have to ensure that they find a balance, which in this case is a fair return on value for an elite-level superstar talent that they ideally would have loved to have kept.

However, it appears that Lillard’s mind is made up, and now both parties must find an amicable resolution to this trade saga and finally go their separate ways. Surely it is all but a matter of time.