Highlights Target Matas Buzelis at #4 for a multi-faceted wing with size who can contribute right away on defense and add versatility.

Kyle Filipowski at #14 brings NBA-ready skills with outside shooting and shot-blocking to bolster Portland's defense immediately.

Consider KJ Simpson at #34 for his improved efficiency, playmaking, and toughness to enhance offensive effectiveness in the future.

The Portland Trail Blazers had a very disappointing 2023-24 season. After trading franchise player Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks before the season started, it was clear Portland established a direction for the immediate future. The idea was to evaluate veterans, develop young talent, and prioritize roster reconstruction via trades and the draft.

From an evaluation standpoint, it was tougher than usual because of injuries: Robert Williams III, Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, and Malcolm Brogdon, all missed a significant amount of time.

Portland is equipped with four picks in 2024: #4, #14, #34, and #40. Even though this draft class isn't as rich in terms of potential star talent, there are plenty of prospects to help round out the roster.

Here are a few players Portland should target:

#4 Overall Pick: Matas Buzelis (F, G League Ignite)

Avg. 14.1 Points Per Game in 2023-24

G League Ignite forward Matas Buzelis has been a popular name in draft circles for a couple of years now. Buzelis, who opted to play in the G League rather than go the conventional route of playing college ball, had a pretty solid season with the Ignite.

Buzelis was one of the G League's representatives in the Rising Stars game: even though it was an exhibition format, his tantalizing potential was on display. At 6'11, Buzelis is another multi-faceted wing with tremendous size: he would fit nicely alongside Scoot Henderson and Sharpe down the line.

Matas Buzelis G League Statistics Season PPG RPG APG BPG FG% 3 PT% 2023-24 14.1 6.6 1.9 1.9 .455 .261

Buzelis can handle the rock and get to the rim, but he does have some shortcomings: his outside game needs some work, and he needs to add muscle to finish better in a crowded space. That said, his motor, athleticism, and activity stand out on the defensive end.

Portland desperately needs a boost on defense: Buzelis could act as a secondary rim protector and versatile threat who can stick to various matchups. Within Portland's current framework, he has the potential to step in right away and contribute.

#14 Overall Pick: Kyle Filipowski (F/C, Duke)

Avg. 16.4 Points Per Game in 2023-24

Returning to college for his sophomore season proved to be a very smart decision for Duke's Kyle Filipowski. The Blue Devils made a run to the Elite Eight: Filipowski was featured as Coach Jon Scheyer's go-to guy for most of the season. His game is very reminiscent of a lot of the new-school big men in today's NBA - Filipowski can break down a bit, hit jumpers, and score with his back to the rim. His style draws comparisons to the Toronto Raptors' Kelly Olynyk and the Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen.

Kyle Filipowski's Career Statistics Season PPG RPG APG BPG FG% 3 PT% 2022-23 15.1 9.0 1.6 0.7 .441 .282 2023-24 16.4 8.3 2.8 1.5 .505 .348

While he is far from a carbon copy of either player, Filipowski shares a few, similar attributes. His three-point shooting improved to 35 percent, up from 28 percent when he was a freshman. His most translatable skill, however, is his shot-blocking. Portland's defense was porous for most of 2023-24. Filipowski could step in and make a real difference as a paint protector and outside shooter from day one.

#34 Overall Pick: KJ Simpson (PG, Colorado)

Avg. 19.7 Points Per Game in 2023-24

KJ Simpson really helped his draft stock with his performance down the stretch of last season. Simpson, who vastly improved his efficiency over three years at Colorado, led the Buffaloes to the NCAA Tournament with a barrage of strong performances. Simpson's best trait is his perimeter game, but his playmaking and toughness will set him apart at the next level.

KJ Simpson's Career Stats Season PPG APG RPG FG% 3 PT% 2021-22 7.4 2.7 2.5 .377 .254 2022-23 15.9 3.8 4.3 .396 .276 2023-24 19.7 4.9 5.8 .475 .434

The Blazers already have Henderson pegged as their point guard of the future, but adding someone like Simpson, who has an NBA-ready game, will help the offense run a lot more effectively in 2025 and beyond. He can make an instant impact as a scorer, defender, and spot-up shooter for Coach Chauncey Billups.

#40 Overall Pick: Justin Edwards (F, Kentucky)

Avg. 8.8 Points Per Game in 2023-24

With the 40th pick, Portland should take a flier on either an overseas prospect or a college player with upside. Justin Edwards is someone to look out for. A five-star talent in high school, Edwards was more of a role player under Coach John Calipari - the Wildcats had a balanced roster, so there wasn't always an opportunity for him to showcase his entire skill set. He flashed nice ability from downtown and getting to the rim - finished the season shooting almost 50 percent from the field overall.

Justin Edwards's Career Statistics • 2023-24 Season MPG PPG RPG FG% 3 PT % 2023-24 21.4 8.8 3.4 .486 .365

Since his ceiling is unknown, Edwards's draft range is all over the place. Portland can afford to swing big with a couple of their picks, however. In the short term, Edwards can be molded as a "3&D" type of player who capitalizes on opportunities in limited minutes.