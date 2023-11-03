Highlights Scoot Henderson was a highly regarded prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft, but the Charlotte Hornets surprised everyone by selecting Brandon Miller with the second overall pick.

Henderson has struggled in his early NBA career, particularly with his shooting and finishing at the rim, but has shown signs of improvement in his last two games.

While it is too early to panic, Henderson still has the potential to be a star in the league, and his playmaking and defensive skills have been impressive so far.

On draft night, June 22, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets shocked the world. Throughout the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season, the top-two of the 2023 NBA Draft seemed to be a lock, with Victor Wembanyama going first and Scoot Henderson coming in right after him. This was no slight to Henderson, as Wembanyama was easily the greatest prospect the league has seen since LeBron James in 2003.

Henderson, who opted to play for the G-League Ignite in lieu of going to college, was by all means a generational prospect in his own right who could have contended to be the top pick in multiple other drafts. Playing against grown men, many of which had NBA-level athleticism, he more than held his own across 27 total games, including two Showcase Cups and 10 exhibition contests.

Scoot Henderson G-League Statistics Points 16.5 Assists 6.5 Rebounds 5.4 Field goal % 42.9 3-point field goal % 27.5

He established himself as an athletic freak, even among players much older and more developed than him. Capable of constantly pressuring the rim, Henderson was able to create advantages for himself and his teammates with ease. By all accounts, he appeared to be the next great point guard in the NBA, a worthy consolation prize behind Wembanyama.

After the draft lottery, it was assumed that Wemby would be headed to the San Antonio Spurs and that the Hornets would be forming an elite backcourt, with Henderson set to join LaMelo Ball. But in the days leading up to the draft, rumors leaked that the Hornets were seriously considering Brandon Miller with the second-overall selection.

Miller was a fantastic prospect in his own right, standing at 6-foot-9 with guard skills and a legitimate deep stroke. But he wasn't even considered the consensus third-best player in the class in draft circles, and that's before factoring in his involvement in a murder case at Alabama. Because of this, many believed that these reports out of Charlotte were simply a smoke-and-mirrors act, perhaps by the Portland Trail Blazers who would benefit by from their third overall pick's trade value raised with Henderson potentially available at that spot.

Come draft night, though, those rumors turned out to be the truth. The Hornets selected Miller at two, and Henderson fell into the Blazers laps with the third pick. This decision by Charlotte had earth-shattering ramifications, as Portland landing Scoot may have been the final straw that led them to move on from Damian Lillard.

Immediately after their selection, the Hornets drew the ire of their fans and analysts around the league for choosing Miller over Henderson.

Charlotte's decision-makers have to feel vindicated through the first few games of the 2023-24 NBA season, though. While Henderson has struggled heavily to start his career, Miller has been busy showcasing virtually every skill that made him the Hornets pick at No. 2.

Rookie year stats Brandon Miller Scoot Henderson Games played 4 5 Points 15.5 8.8 Assists 2.0 4.6 Rebounds 5.8 2.2 Field goal % 46.8 34.6 3-point field goal % 42.1 9.5

Not only has Miller been on a tear to begin the year, even the most staunch hater of Henderson's couldn't have imagined a worse start for him. Against NBA athleticism and defenses, he's looked absolutely lost for the majority of his playing time, unable to dominate his opponents physically and panicking as a result.

Henderson's early struggles

The jumper clearly hasn't improved from his time in the G-League, except now he can't seem to get to the rim consistently or finish when he gets there either. As he hasn't been able to put pressure on opposing defenses, he hasn't been drawing multiple defenders to create opportunities for his teammates. Without his rim pressure, Henderson hasn't looked like an elite playmaker and has practically racked up a turnover for every single assist he's notched so far.

Considering the fact that his arrival essentially spelled the end of Dame Time in Portland, Trail Blazers fans would be justified in feeling a little concerned with Henderson's performance thus far. But really, they shouldn't be.

After an abysmal first three games to his career, Scoot has started to show signs of improvement in his last two outings. He racked up double-digit points against both the Toronto Raptors and the Detroit Pistons, two of the NBA's most impressive defenses so far this season. Perhaps more importantly, he had 14 combined assists in the two games to only seven turnovers.

While he still isn't shooting the ball well — at all — Henderson has started to find ways to manipulate opposing defenses to his favor. He may be a tier below Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, Ja Morant, and the other athletic phenom point guards who have dominated the league in the past, but he's still more than physically gifted enough to be a star someday, and it's starting to show.

Scoot will be just fine

Playing point guard in the new NBA is no easy task, and the Trail Blazers roster hasn't exactly done him any favors so far in his young career. With Anfernee Simons out with injury, there's little offensive creation for Henderson to lean on when he doesn't have it going. With Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton off to atrocious starts on offense, he also doesn't have many reliable options to finish plays for him either.

Point guards have historically taken a bit longer to find their footing in the NBA, particularly those who are taken at the top of the draft and then thrust into starting roles. For example, in Cade Cunningham's first five games of his career, he averaged 12.6 points, 2.8 assists, and 3.4 turnovers while shooting 28.4 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from deep.

The results haven't quite come yet, but there are plenty of positive signs in Henderson's game that should fill fans with hope. After a rough start, his playmaking has bounced back significantly, proving his resilience and his natural feel for the game. He hasn't been pouring in points, but he has shown the ability to create separation and get himself to the rim, especially in his last two outings. On defense, the side of the ball that's usually the more difficult for rookies to solve, he's been solid so far despite playing the position that's hardest to guard.

Scoot might never surpass Lillard in terms of impact. He might not even turn out to be better than Brandon Miller. But through five games, there's absolutely no reason for the Trail Blazers and their fans to panic over his performance yet. The flashes and the fortitude he's shown already suggest that he'll soon prove why he was lauded as the second-best prospect behind Wembanyama all of last year.

Read more: Kevin Durant 'should have been cognizant of what he signed up for' with the Brooklyn Nets