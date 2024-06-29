Highlights

In the NBA, rebuilds span all sorts of time frames. In some cases, it takes years for an organization to regain footing after tearing it all down. It may even take decades for a franchise to reach the heights they were at prior to beginning their rebuild.

Since trading away franchise all-time leading scorer Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers have entered rebuild mode. In their first season in this state, the Trail Blazers won just 21 games. They finished with the worst record in the Western Conference and the third-worst in the league.

Portland Trail Blazers Season-by-Season Results

Season

Win-Loss Record

Postseason Result

2023-24

21-61

Missed Postseason

2022-23

33-49

Missed Postseason

2021-22

27-55

Missed Postseason

2020-21

42-30

First Round Exit

2019-20

35-39

First Round Exit

However, on draft day this past Wednesday, GM Joe Cronin made some moves to begin Portland’s climb out of their rebuild. First, he traded for forward Deni Avdija from the Washington Wizards. Then, he used the seventh overall pick to select big man Donovan Clingan out of UConn. These moves have paved the way for the Trail Blazers to end their rebuild short after just one year, with the core pieces to grow back into a winning team. They now have young talent and depth across the board at every position on their depth chart as of right now.

2024-25 Portland Trail Blazers Projected Depth Chart

PG

SG

SF

PF

C

Anfernee Simons

Shaedon Sharpe

Deni Avdija

Jerami Grant

Deandre Ayton

Scoot Henderson

Matisse Thybulle

Toumani Camara

Jabari Walker

Donovan Clingan

Dalano Banton

Rayan Rupert

Kris Murray

Robert Williams III

Duop Reath

Italics: Acquired during 2024 Draft Day

The Offense Hinges on Henderson’s Development

He has the potential to carry the load for Portland’s offense

Collin Sexton and Scoot Henderson

Amongst the several intriguing prospects on Portland’s roster, the most enticing is speedy point guard Scoot Henderson. For the Trail Blazers to have the successful rebuild they’re hoping for, Henderson will likely have to fulfill his potential as a star and the alpha of this squad. The athletic 20-year-old has the upside to be one of the NBA’s top creators with a tantalizing burst, a smooth mid-range package, and shrewd passing chops. His rookie season didn’t start off well as he battled injuries, but he finished strong with flashes of his superstar potential.

Henderson Per Game Averages Throughout the 2023-24 NBA Season

Stat

Average in First 19 Games

Average in Final 43 Games

PTS

10.8

15.4

REB

2.7

3.3

AST

4.1

6.0

STL

0.6

0.9

BLK

0.2

0.2

TS%

45.2%

50.2%

Henderson will have to continue to develop physically and as a scorer, but if the former third overall pick materializes, then he will be the star primary offensive creator leading the next era of the Trail Blazers.

Clingan Will Anchor the Trail Blazers' Defense

Portland’s newest rookie specializes on the other end of the court

Donovan Clingan

En route to back-to-back National Championships with UConn, Clingan was the best defensive player in college basketball. He was a fearsome interior defender and an impenetrable force at the rim. The 7-foot-2 big man now brings this defensive dominance to the NBA where he’ll be asked to do a lot of the same for the Trail Blazers.

Clingan Per Game Averages at UConn in the 2023-24 Season

Stat

Average

PTS

13.0

REB

7.4

AST

1.5

STL

0.5

BLK

2.5

TS%

63.7%

As he gets acclimated to the NBA game, Clingan brings glaring potential as a defensive star. He’ll need to lead the charge as that impactful defensive anchor for the Trail Blazers to excel as a team on this end of the floor.

Avdija Contributes in a Valuable Role on Both Ends

The former Wizard brings two-way value to Portland’s frontcourt

Deni Avdija

Avdija’s impact went under the radar last season while playing for the Wizards, but he made a sizable impact on both ends of the court.

Deni Avdija 2023-24 Per Game Averages in the 2023-24 NBA Season

Stat

Average

PTS

14.2

REB

7.2

AST

3.8

STL

0.8

BLK

0.5

TS%

59.7%

While he had more creation duties in Washington, Avdija’s game would translate well to a more complimentary role with Portland. His improved shooting ability as well as his potent driving game, precise passing, and versatile defense all have a chance to shine with the Trail Blazers. His offense will fit in well alongside Henderson’s creation, while his perimeter defense will complement Clingan well. Still just 23 years old, he’s the right do-it-all wing for Portland to move forward with.

What makes Avdija even more valuable is his contract. He’s on a favorable deal until the end of the 2027-28 season, in which he’ll make under $12 million. Having a franchise cornerstone on a bargain of a deal like this is a huge advantage as it offers the Trail Blazers more cap flexibility to use to acquire other players.

Deni Avdija's Contract Details

Season

Salary

2024-25

$16M

2025-26

$14M

2026-27

$13M

2027-28

$12M

With these three franchise cornerstones, as well as other potential contributors such as Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, and Toumani Camara, Portland has the talent to begin its resurgence as a winning team. Loaded up with fun, young talent, they'll be an intriguing watch this upcoming season.

