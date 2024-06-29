Highlights Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin traded for Deni Avdija and drafted Donovan Clingan, aiming to end their rebuild after one year.

Scoot Henderson's development and Clingan's defensive prowess will be crucial to the Trail Blazers' success.

Avdija's versatile skillset and affordable contract provide valuable contributions to Portland's frontcourt.

In the NBA, rebuilds span all sorts of time frames. In some cases, it takes years for an organization to regain footing after tearing it all down. It may even take decades for a franchise to reach the heights they were at prior to beginning their rebuild.

Since trading away franchise all-time leading scorer Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers have entered rebuild mode. In their first season in this state, the Trail Blazers won just 21 games. They finished with the worst record in the Western Conference and the third-worst in the league.

Portland Trail Blazers Season-by-Season Results Season Win-Loss Record Postseason Result 2023-24 21-61 Missed Postseason 2022-23 33-49 Missed Postseason 2021-22 27-55 Missed Postseason 2020-21 42-30 First Round Exit 2019-20 35-39 First Round Exit

However, on draft day this past Wednesday, GM Joe Cronin made some moves to begin Portland’s climb out of their rebuild. First, he traded for forward Deni Avdija from the Washington Wizards. Then, he used the seventh overall pick to select big man Donovan Clingan out of UConn. These moves have paved the way for the Trail Blazers to end their rebuild short after just one year, with the core pieces to grow back into a winning team. They now have young talent and depth across the board at every position on their depth chart as of right now.

2024-25 Portland Trail Blazers Projected Depth Chart PG SG SF PF C Anfernee Simons Shaedon Sharpe Deni Avdija Jerami Grant Deandre Ayton Scoot Henderson Matisse Thybulle Toumani Camara Jabari Walker Donovan Clingan Dalano Banton Rayan Rupert Kris Murray Robert Williams III Duop Reath

Italics: Acquired during 2024 Draft Day

The Offense Hinges on Henderson’s Development

He has the potential to carry the load for Portland’s offense

Amongst the several intriguing prospects on Portland’s roster, the most enticing is speedy point guard Scoot Henderson. For the Trail Blazers to have the successful rebuild they’re hoping for, Henderson will likely have to fulfill his potential as a star and the alpha of this squad. The athletic 20-year-old has the upside to be one of the NBA’s top creators with a tantalizing burst, a smooth mid-range package, and shrewd passing chops. His rookie season didn’t start off well as he battled injuries, but he finished strong with flashes of his superstar potential.

Henderson Per Game Averages Throughout the 2023-24 NBA Season Stat Average in First 19 Games Average in Final 43 Games PTS 10.8 15.4 REB 2.7 3.3 AST 4.1 6.0 STL 0.6 0.9 BLK 0.2 0.2 TS% 45.2% 50.2%

Henderson will have to continue to develop physically and as a scorer, but if the former third overall pick materializes, then he will be the star primary offensive creator leading the next era of the Trail Blazers.

Clingan Will Anchor the Trail Blazers' Defense

Portland’s newest rookie specializes on the other end of the court

En route to back-to-back National Championships with UConn, Clingan was the best defensive player in college basketball. He was a fearsome interior defender and an impenetrable force at the rim. The 7-foot-2 big man now brings this defensive dominance to the NBA where he’ll be asked to do a lot of the same for the Trail Blazers.

Clingan Per Game Averages at UConn in the 2023-24 Season Stat Average PTS 13.0 REB 7.4 AST 1.5 STL 0.5 BLK 2.5 TS% 63.7%

As he gets acclimated to the NBA game, Clingan brings glaring potential as a defensive star. He’ll need to lead the charge as that impactful defensive anchor for the Trail Blazers to excel as a team on this end of the floor.

Avdija Contributes in a Valuable Role on Both Ends

The former Wizard brings two-way value to Portland’s frontcourt

Avdija’s impact went under the radar last season while playing for the Wizards, but he made a sizable impact on both ends of the court.

Deni Avdija 2023-24 Per Game Averages in the 2023-24 NBA Season Stat Average PTS 14.2 REB 7.2 AST 3.8 STL 0.8 BLK 0.5 TS% 59.7%

While he had more creation duties in Washington, Avdija’s game would translate well to a more complimentary role with Portland. His improved shooting ability as well as his potent driving game, precise passing, and versatile defense all have a chance to shine with the Trail Blazers. His offense will fit in well alongside Henderson’s creation, while his perimeter defense will complement Clingan well. Still just 23 years old, he’s the right do-it-all wing for Portland to move forward with.

What makes Avdija even more valuable is his contract. He’s on a favorable deal until the end of the 2027-28 season, in which he’ll make under $12 million. Having a franchise cornerstone on a bargain of a deal like this is a huge advantage as it offers the Trail Blazers more cap flexibility to use to acquire other players.

Deni Avdija's Contract Details Season Salary 2024-25 $16M 2025-26 $14M 2026-27 $13M 2027-28 $12M

With these three franchise cornerstones, as well as other potential contributors such as Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, and Toumani Camara, Portland has the talent to begin its resurgence as a winning team. Loaded up with fun, young talent, they'll be an intriguing watch this upcoming season.