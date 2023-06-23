Scoot Henderson had his NBA dreams realized when he was taken at No. 3 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, but it is his work ethic and leadership qualities that have impressed the most, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA draft news – Portland Trail Blazers

The point-guard from the NBA G League Ignite is set to be paired in the back-court with 7x All-Star Damian Lillard, providing Lillard doesn’t request a trade out of Portland, something with which the rookie has expressed excitement about.

Ahead of the draft, there was a lot of speculation over the possibility of the Trail Blazers trading away the No. 3 pick in exchange for an already NBA-proven talent, as reported by ESPN’s Zach Lowe. However, they opted to draft the pick, selecting the 6’3” guard who was at one point projected to be a top-2 pick.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, via NBA GetUp, the Blazers opted to do what was right by their organization, as had they traded out of the No. 3 spot for a veteran, then it would’ve been considered a “malpractice” due to small market within which they operate in.

With the talent of Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons, the addition of Scoot Henderson further improves a young up-and-coming roster that sits alongside 11-year veteran Damian Lillard.

What has Mark Medina said about Scoot Henderson?

Despite being only 19-years-old, Medina believes that Henderson can offer so much more to his teammates than just his play on-the-court.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I talked with people at the G League Ignite - Shareef Abdur-Rahim [G-League president] and Jason Hart – his coach. They feel like he has all the qualities that you would want in a point-guard.”

“He has so much athleticism and speed that he's able to attack the rim. He's improved as a playmaker. How he is as a leader is about empowering teammates, and he has a great work ethic.”

Portland Trail Blazers – Scoot Henderson

According to Bleacher Report, over the past two seasons, the Trail Blazers have a combined record of 60-104, and have missed out on a playoff spot in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2011-12 and 2012-13.

With the addition of Henderson, who last season averaged 14.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG and 4.2 APG for the G League Ignite, Portland will be hoping that his skill-set and play-making abilities will help ascend the young talented roster into becoming genuine playoff-contenders.

The future of Damian Lillard is still uncertain, amid reports that he is not interested in a rebuild, instead wanting to be able to contend for a championship. However, Henderson is hoping that he will stay.

In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, the rookie said: “I think it would be great to play alongside a guy like Dame, learning so much, especially how he came in the game so confident and fearless. I’m going to take the same approach.”

With the possibility of resigning Jerami Grant to an extension in the off-season, Anfernee Simons still being on the roster, and the anticipated emergence of second-year forward, Shaedon Sharpe, the future appears to be looking bright in Portland, Oregon.

Only time will tell if Damian Lillard decides to stick around, or whether he believes he will win elsewhere, but with a hard-working leader who empowers his teammates in Scoot Henderson, it may be that he becomes the Trail Blazers’ franchise cornerstone for years to come.