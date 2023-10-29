Highlights The Portland Trail Blazers have surrounded rookie point guard Scoot Henderson with new talent, which NBA writer Mark Medina believes will be beneficial for the 19-year-old's development and the franchise's rebuild.

Despite Henderson's shooting struggles in his first two NBA games, there is optimism that he can improve and become a better shooter at a gradual pace, thanks to his athleticism, passing, court vision, and leadership skills.

While it's too early to judge Henderson based on his shooting performance, he will need to work on his three-point shooting to reach his potential as a star player, especially when compared to former Blazers point guard Damian Lillard's shooting stats. However, there is confidence that Henderson can grow into his role as the starting point guard for the Blazers.

After the departure of Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Portland Trail Blazers began to make the moves to surround their new rookie point-guard Scoot Henderson by bringing in depth across all areas of the court. With all this new talent around him, NBA writer Mark Medina argues that it will do ‘wonders’ for the 19-year-old, further stating that he is a ‘match made in heaven’ for the franchise who are in a time of rebuild.

Arrival of a new star in Portland

After the Trail Blazers became the owners of the No. 3 overall pick, rumors begun to swirl at one point over whether they would consider trading the pick away in exchange for a ‘pretty elite player’, in what was seen as an attempt to convince Damian Lillard to stay with the franchise, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. However, the organization chose to keep a hold of the pick, and as such, drafted point-guard Scoot Henderson out of the G-League ignite, in a move that signaled to some that Lillard’s tenure in Portland was coming to an end. After the draft, it was announced by Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes that the 33-year-old had submitted a trade request away from the team he had spent his entire 11-season NBA career with.

Prior to the start of the regular season, the three-point maestro got his wish to be traded granted, albeit not to his first-choice team (Miami Heat), but instead to the Bucks in a three-team trade, where he will now team up with All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton and become part of a genuine title contender for arguably the first time in his career. As for Portland, with one franchise cornerstone departing, another potential star has arrived, and as such a new era has begun with the team likely now to be built around rookie, Henderson, but they will need to be patient with the 19-year-old as he develops his game and adjusts to life in the NBA.

Medina – Henderson will ‘become a pretty good shooter’

Medina believes that all the talent the Blazers acquired in the Damian Lillard trade will do ‘wonders’ with Henderson’s development and adjustment into the NBA due to his pass-first play-making style. While the 19-year-old is not necessarily viewed as a great jump shooter yet, after speaking with various individuals who work daily with Henderson, Medina gets the sense that there is optimism that he can transform his game at a ‘very organic pace’.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“As far as the talent around him, I think it does wonders because Scoot Henderson is considered a really athletic point-guard, pass-first player, team-oriented guy, so he's already going to ingratiate himself with other younger players that want to have the ball like DeAndre Ayton, and it also shields some of the pressure from him because his quote-on-quote weaknesses is he's not a great jump shooter. Now I know, talking to the Blazers, talking to his personal trainer, Brandon Payne, talking with people in G-League Ignite, they all feel that Scoot Henderson will become a pretty good shooter, and he's already putting in the work. But no doubt his skill set is more about his athleticism, his passing, his court vision and his leadership. So I think that this is a match made in heaven, where it's not going to suddenly thrust Portland into becoming a championship contender, but it really eases a pathway for him to be on a playoff-caliber team, as well as a pathway for him to grow at a very organic pace.”

Growing pains

Scoot Henderson - NBA G-League Statistics (2022-23) Minutes Played 25.9 Points 16.5 Assists 4.7 Rebounds 4.5 Steals 1.6 Blocks 0.1 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Henderson’s life as an NBA player hasn’t got to the best start, with his shooting, particularly from behind the three-point line, causing him some problems early on. Through his first two games as an NBA player, he has averaged only 9 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 34.8 percent from the field on 11.5 attempts from the field in 30.5 minutes. Averaging four three-point shots per game, he has failed to convert an average of one of those (0.5), shooting a dismal 12.5 percent from deep, per Statmuse. This is a far cry from the numbers he was used to putting up as a member of the G-League ignite, where in 19 games, he averaged 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game, converting 42.9 percent of his shots from the field, and 27.5 percent from three.

Evidently Henderson’s three-point shooting is subpar, but if he is to become a star in this league over the next few years, then this is a particular area of his game that he will need to develop, especially as he will inevitably be compared to former Blazers point-guard Lillard, who in his tenure with Portland averaged 37.2 percent from behind the line. Nevertheless, it has been only two games into the new season, and it is definitely not time to overreact, with plenty of playing time this year for the rookie to showcase why he was the No. 3 overall pick, and with the right people around him, there is little doubt over whether he can grow into his role as a starting point-guard for a Portland Trail Blazers team who have aspirations of being a playoff contender within the next few seasons.