The Portland Trail Blazers face the possibility of having seven-time all-star Damian Lillard still on their roster when training camp approaches, although NBA writer Mark Medina expects a third team to eventually get involved in order to facilitate a trade for the star.

NBA news – Portland Trail Blazers

Amid multiple reports indicating that Damian Lillard’s sole focus is to force his way to the Miami Heat, there are stars around the NBA trying to lure him elsewhere.

According to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, four-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum has reportedly pitched the idea of joining the Boston Celtics to the disgruntled star, but to no avail.

Appearing on the Sports by Northwest podcast with Bill Oram, Spears said: “I know that Boston…I know Jayson Tatym’s called [Damian Lillard]. Tried to get in [Dame’s] ear. But his focus is definitely on Miami.”

Sean Deveney of Forbes doesn't believe that a trade market for Lillard was really ever there to begin with, with a potential move away from the Trail Blazers having yet to gain any real form of traction.

The report suggests that although Lillard’s public comments about wanting only Miami may have deterred other potential suitors from making a play for the 33-year-old, the market prior to limiting his destination options was “not exactly bustling”.

Despite this, though, Spears does expect Lillard to be out of Portland before training camp, with him ending up at his preferred destination in South Beach, amid reports that the Blazers would be 'comfortable' keeping him on their roster going into training camp.

Will Lillard still be on the Trail Blazers when training camp starts?

Medina argues that although the Blazers are somewhat comfortable having Lillard on the roster when training camp begins, it would be in all parties’ best interests to resolve his trade demands beforehand.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "We are in the heart of the NBA offseason. I’ve been told the Blazers are comfortable with still having Lillard as training camp opens. But I expect that a third team eventually will get involved to facilitate a trade with Miami. It’s in everyone’s best interest to settle this before camp starts."

How impactful has Damian Lillard been in the playoffs?

One of the key reasons that Lillard may have requested a trade out of Oregon is due to their lack of playoff appearances in recent seasons.

Damian Lillard - Portland Trail Blazers Career Statistics Minutes Played 36.3 Points 25.2 Assists 6.7 Rebounds 4.2 Steals 1.0 Blocks 0.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

According to Champs or Chumps, the Trail Blazers have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and haven’t won a playoff series since 2019 where they ended up making the Western Conference Finals, losing to the Golden State Warriors in a 4-0 sweep.

Since entering the league in 2012, Dame has made eight trips to the NBA playoffs but has a negative series win record of 4-8. Per Statmuse, in his playoff career he has averaged 25.7 points, 6.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 41.2% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point line.

Dame Time has also had some notable performances including a 55-point outing against the Denver Nuggets in 2021, where according to HoopMuse, he set an NBA record for most points scored or assisted on in a playoff game.

In the same series, he also made history by scoring the most threes ever in a playoff series, while also becoming the 4th player in NBA history to score 200 points and 60 assists in a single series, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Furthermore, his three-point dagger over Paul George which sealed a series win for the Blazers over the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2019 is arguably one of the most memorable buzzer beaters in playoff history.

Miami will be hoping that they can negotiate a deal with the Trail Blazers for Lillard sooner rather than later, in the hope that he can produce some similarly memorable moments in the playoffs as a member of the Heat.

But for now, though, the Portland Trail Blazers don’t appear to be in any rush to make such a trade for their franchise star, with them appearing to be comfortable having Damian Lillard on the roster as training camp fast approaches.