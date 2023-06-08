Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard needs to move on from the team if he is to have any sort of success in the league, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has claimed.

When we look back at the history of the NBA, there will always be a number of people that were stars of the game that we will be left wondering why they were never able to win a championship. You have the likes of Charles Barkley arguably at the top of the list, in modern times you have the likes of Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook James Harden and Carmelo Anthony, and going further back you have the likes of Elgin Baylor, Patrick Ewing and John Stockton & Karl Malone.

The modern-day list would also need to include someone like Damian Lillard, who for years has been the main man for the Portland Trail Blazers, and has had some incredible partners to work with, but during his time they’ve only managed to get as far as the Conference Finals in 2018-19.

It’s not been for a lack of trying on Lillard’s part though, as the seven-time All-Star has put up some incredible numbers over his time in the Northwest, but it might well be that his time in the city is coming to an end, something that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith would highly endorse.

Damian Lillard looking to dial up a trade away from the Portland Trail Blazers?

Speaking recently on Showtime’s The Last Stand, Lillard added some fuel to speculation about his future by naming the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Miami Heat or Boston Celtics as teams that he would like to be traded to in a hypothetical situation.

And speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Smith made it very clear that he felt moving away from the Blazers would be the right thing for Lillard to do for the sake of his career, making it clear that he would have to move in order to play with other great players, because none of them would willingly move to Portland.

Video: Stephen A. Smith discusses Damian Lillard’s future in the NBA:

Given the state of the NBA right now, and the state of the Blazers, it does seem like an uphill battle for them to be seen as serious challengers any time soon, and as Smith points out, if they can’t get big names in free agency, then that isn’t going to change.

So if Lillard does want to win a title, he needs to make it clear that he wants out. Whether or not he ends up with one of the teams he mentioned, we’ll have to wait and see, but now that he’s hinted at a possible move away, you feel it’s only a matter of time before it becomes a reality.