The Portland Trail Blazers currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, but there is a real possibility that they will use that pick as leverage in order to bring in an elite NBA veteran to pair alongside Damian Lillard, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski believes that the Blazers may be willing to trade away the No. 3 pick in a deal that will bring them in a return a “pretty elite player” to fit alongside Damian Lillard.

The Blazers, though, face the tough decision on whether to miss out on a top-prospect like Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller, in favor of bringing in an already proven NBA star.

However, Bill Oram of Oregon Live strongly believes the Blazers should keep their highest lottery pick in 15 years, believing both Henderson and Miller could change the trajectory of the franchise.

With Lillard stating that he wants to contend for a title as soon as next season, the possibility of him departing from the team he has spent his entire 11-year NBA career with isn’t entirely out of the question either, with the Miami Heat one of many teams reportedly interested in Dame Time.

For now, it appears that the Trail Blazers and Lillard are on the same page, but what happens on draft night will give a clearer indication on the direction with which they intend to go.

What does Mark Medina think the Portland Trail Blazers will do?

Amid rumors of the possibility that the Trail Blazers will look to trade away the No. 3 pick, as well as speculation over Damian Lillard, Medina believes that he is still a genuine trade target for teams around the league.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I think he’s a genuine trade target for sure. But I think what Portland is going to try to do is see if they can use that No. 3 pick in a deal leading up to the draft and see if they can get something without trading Damian Lillard so that he has some more veteran talent around him.”

“But if they wind up not trading the pick, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are serviceable players.”

“I understand Damien's perspective. He has a window and he's been wanting to finally win a championship and he deserves that. He's been playing off the charts, even with some of his injury concerns.”

Portland Playoff Woes

The Trail Blazers finished the season with a losing record of 33-49, which was only good enough for the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference, despite Damian Lillard having one of the best seasons of his career.

As per StatMuse, although the 32-year-old suffered from a few injury concerns throughout the season, in 58 games he averaged 32.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG and 7.3 APG, all markedly up on his career averages.

However, it is clear that he needs some help from the supporting cast on the roster if the Blazers are to have any playoff success.

In fact, Rip City have not made it out of the first round of the playoffs since the 2018-19 season, where they fell short to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Since then, they have only made the playoffs twice, the last time being in 2020-21, according to RealGM.

It appears that the time is now for the Portland Trail Blazers to make a bold move, whether that be to trade the No. 3 pick or not.

Nevertheless, something has to give in order for Lillard to stay. If not, he could well be on another NBA roster by the time the 2023-24 season rolls around, leaving the Blazers to face yet another rebuilding process.