Speculation over Damian Lillard’s future has been one of the main headlines of the 2023 NBA off-season, and NBA writer Mark Medina believes that his supermax extension is holding back his current team, the Portland Trail Blazers.

NBA news – Portland Trail Blazers

On the first day of free-agency, Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers with whom he has spent his entire 11-year NBA career with, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Although ESPN’s Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne initially reported that the Miami Heat, L.A. Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers were three teams that were all deemed to be interested in acquiring the seven-time All-Star, only one team was on the mind of Lillard.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Lillard only wants the Heat, and it is likely that it would require a multi-team trade of either three, or possibly four teams getting involved in order to send Lillard to his preferred destination.

Medina had previously reported that in all likelihood, such a deal between the Blazers and the Heat would be a ‘prolonged negotiating session,’ and so far this has been proven true.

This is likely due to an unimpressive trade package that the Miami Heat have been able to put together, with a more recent report from Wojnarowski when speaking on NBA Today suggesting that the Blazers don’t like the current package that the Heat have to offer and are holding out in the hope of “something better coming along”.

However, rumours are heating up that the market for Lillard has soured completely, with Woj believing that less and less teams are interested in putting together a package to try and acquire Dame Time, via Sports Illustrated’s Shandel Richardson.

Lillard putting all of his eggs in one basket to force a move out of Oregon may end up backfiring completely for the All-NBA star who is looking to find his way to a legitimate championship contender.

In turn, the elongated uncertainty over Lillard’s future may also have hindered the Trail Blazers' off-season preparation for the upcoming 2023-24 regular season.

Damian Lillard's supermax contract

Medina believes that Damian Lillard’s supermax contract extension is an albatross that has decreased his demand in the trade market, which in turn, has become a hindrance for the Portland Trail Blazers' best possible trade return.

Lillard signed a new deal in 2022, with ESPN reporting the deal to be worth $196m.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, when asked to name an NBA contract that is holding their respective team back, the journalist said: “Lillard's, only because he wants to be traded.”

“I'm still high on Lillard's value with his leadership and play, even with accounting for his recent injuries. But because he signed a supermax extension last summer, that has depressed his demand in the open market.”

“As much as teams would love someone of Lillard's caliber, they don't want to tear down their roster just to have a chance to acquire him.”

Portland Trail Blazers – preparing for life without Damian Lillard

Whether they had meticulously planned for life without Dame or not, the Trail Blazers made sure to exercise their No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, selecting point-guard Scoot Henderson from the G-League Ignite.

During his lone season with the Ignite, the 6’2” guard averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 27.5% from three-point range.

The Trail Blazers have a plethora of young talent age 23-or-under, including Keon Johnson, Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker, with Bleacher Report ranking their roster in the top-10 for young NBA cores looking ahead to the future.

Although the young group are not thought to be immediate playoff contenders this upcoming season, there is potential, should they remain together, for the group led by Chauncey Billups to develop into a legitimate playoff-caliber team further down the line.

However, Damian Lillard has made it clear that he is uninterested in going through another rebuilding year, and wants to join a team who have championship aspirations as early as this season.

The longer the trade situation goes unresolved between Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, though, the more damage it may likely cause for the team, ultimately interfering with their preparations for next season.