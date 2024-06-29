Highlights The Portland Trail Blazers have had their fair share of disappointing draft picks over the years. Here are some of the worst draft picks in the team's history:

The Portland Trail Blazers have succeeded massively in the draft when it comes to finding talent in the latter first-round picks of the draft and Portland’s scouting and draft philosophy often means they find Hall of Fame talent despite being late to the plate. But this success has come at a massive cost, oftentimes despite incredible failure.

Ultimately, it all comes down to a single choice: should a front office draft for talent or for fit? Portland has often chosen the latter. Of course, not every draft choice is a guaranteed ringer. Names like Barry Parkhill, Rolando Ferreira, and Nolan Smith litter a draft card 54 years long. But that answer has often hounded their team-building exercises throughout the years, adding parable after parable surrounding each choice.

And after 279 selections, there are five that stand as stark reminders that a draft pick requires the ultimate consideration.

5 Martell Webster

Seattle Prep (1st Round, #6 Overall, 2005)

In 2005, Portland was facing a public relations crisis. Having dismantled the successful Jail Blazers core of the late nineties and early aughts, the front office was now working against a public perception that had tossed the team in the bin.

Not to be thought about. It was easier not to think about Darius Miles and Zach Randolph. Due to the fallout, the front office focused on renovating its public image by drafting high-character players, regardless of skill set.

Head-to-Head Category Martell Webster Deron Williams Chris Paul GP 580 845 1272 PTS 8.7 16.3 17.5 FG% 41.8 44.5 47.1 3P% 38.2 35.7 36.9 REB 3.1 3.1 4.5 AST 1.0 8.1 9.4

That’s why they agreed to trade back to sixth in the 2005 draft to pick Martell Webster instead of standing pat at third. In doing so, Portland passed up an opportunity not only for Chris Paul but also for Deron Williams, due to character issues. The choice to select Webster came down to his shooting potential and position as a small forward. But the relationship between the Trail Blazers and starting point guard Damon Stoudamire was already on the path to dissolution. Picking Williams would have made plenty of sense.

Instead, Webster went on to become a gadget player for the Trail Blazers. Portland would find its eventual core in Brandon Roy and LaMarcus Aldridge . Webster would hang out in the corner and mostly shoot threes, but his effort and folksy nature made him a fan favorite. In terms of public relations, he was a success. Otherwise, not so much. And Portland will always have to wonder about a potential backcourt of Williams and Roy.

4 Jeff Lamp

Virginia (1st Round, #15 Overall, 1981)

Portland had a sneaky fun team in the early 1980s. However, there were three key weaknesses to the team: shooting, backup point guard, and backup power forward. The Kansas City Kings exposed the first two in the playoffs, but the third developed slowly as Kermit Washington began to show his age in 1981-82.

To their credit, the Trail Blazers owned both the 15th and 16th picks in the 1981 draft, giving them two opportunities to solve their issues. To address the first, they drafted small forward Jeff Lamp out of Virginia with the 15th pick. Lamp averaged 18.8 points on 49.2 FG% and led the Cavaliers to victory in the 1980 NIT championship alongside Ralph Sampson. With the 16th pick, they decided to select point guard Darnell Valentine out of Kansas. But both were the wrong choices.

Head-to-Head-to-Head Category Jeff Lamp Eddie Johnson Larry Nance GP 291 1199 920 MP 11.9 27.2 33.4 PTS 5.1 16.0 17.1 FG% 47.0 47.2 54.6 REB 1.5 4.0 8.0 AST 0.9 2.1 2.6

While Valentine would have a fine career, captaining the complex offense of Jack Ramsay, Lamp never broke into the lineup beyond a deep reserve. Instead of Lamp, the Trail Blazers could have selected Eddie Johnson from Illinois, owner of one of the greatest nicknames in the history of the NBA, "The Man Who Put The J In Jumpshot." Instead of Valentine, Larry Nance Sr., the bouncy power forward from Clemson, would have constituted a backup solution for Washington. From there, Portland could work trades for a backup point guard.

Of course, hindsight has perfect vision, but the 1981 draft showcases just how difficult it is to draft and how even marginal mistakes can cause a team to plateau. Ramsay’s offensive system was beginning to show flexibility with the cannonball Billy Ray Bates. Johnson and Nance could have provided more long-term, dynamic scoring options. However, with two picks and three problems, the Trail Blazers only managed to solve one.

3 Greg Oden

Ohio State (1st Round, #1 Overall, 2007)

Greg Oden is, in fact, not the worst draft pick ever made by the Trail Blazers. It was a colossal mistake not picking Kevin Durant , who is still playing in the NBA and has won two championships and two Finals MVPs to his name. But for everybody involved, Oden constituted the traditional pick, the third, pivotal axis to a young core that already consisted of Roy and Aldridge.

The rubric for this decision not being named the worst is simple: First, consider how many championships the Oklahoma City Thunder won with Kevin Durant. Second, consider how many championships have been won by either team since these top selections left their respective teams. Finally, consider that Greg Oden, could, in fact, play at a very high level. Oden was billed as the second coming of Bill Russell, an absolutely dominating inside force, the pivotal axis to a budding championship core that already consisted of Roy and Aldridge.

Greg Oden with the Trail Blazers Category 2008-09 2009-10 GP 61 21 PTS 8.9 11.1 FG% 56.4 60.5 FT% 63.7 76.6 REB 7.0 8.5 BLK 1.1 2.3

He showcased this potential in his first season, oftentimes to frustrating, up-and-down results, but results nevertheless. Highlights include a 24-point, 15-rebound game against Milwaukee; an 18-point, 14-rebound effort against Washington; and a gutsy 13-point, 11-rebound win against the defending champion Boston Celtics . Oden finished the 2009 season with 16 double-doubles, not a bad haul for a rookie. He was even better the next year, as Oden moved into the starting lineup and continued to show promise, dominating in wins against San Antonio, Minnesota, and Chicago.

However, it all came crashing down in a non-contact play against the Houston Rockets . Oden jumped, and his kneecap detached. The center would never make the floor for Portland again and was waived in 2012 after only playing 88 games out of 389 total. Still, Oden represents a philosophical question of what constitutes a bust; if a player has the talent but not the durability to use it, is it really talent?

2 Sam Bowie

Kentucky (1st Round, #2 Overall, 1984)

It’s the classic case of fit over talent. The perennial winner of the worst draft pick by any team in any league ever. Even Stu Inman, the Blazers’ general manager at the time, considers it his worst mistake. A moment when he decided to go against the advice of his longtime friend, Bobby Knight, and the philosophy of athletics over the position. "There's really no excuse,” Inman spoke with the Palm Beach Post in 1992, “I knew Michael Jordan ; I spent that summer with Bobby Knight and that Olympic team and I can't say I saw that greatness that would manifest itself.”

But what people often forget is that the person over whom Bowie was selected has stated that it also would not have worked; in an interview with Playboy, Michael Jordan told the publication that he would not have had the same success playing for the Trail Blazers, adding, “Portland already had Clyde Drexler, so it would have been dumb for me to go there.”

Sam Bowie with the Trail Blazers Category 1984-85 1985-86 1986-87 1988-89 GP 76 38 5 20 PTS 10.0 11.8 16.0 8.6 FG% 53.7 48.4 45.5 45.1 REB 8.6 8.6 6.6 5.3 AST 2.8 2.6 1.8 1.8 BLK 2.7 2.5 2.0 1.7

The reality of the situation is that Houston and Portland were in a coin flip for the first pick and Houston won. They picked Hakeem Olajuwon despite already having Ralph Sampson. Portland, believing they still needed a center, drafted Sam Bowie. Ironically, if the situation were flipped, both Portland and Houston would have made out like bandits. Portland pairs Olajuwon with his college teammate Drexler, and the Rockets select Jordan. With Drexler at two-guard, there’s just no need to wring hands about passing on another springy dunker with a questionable jumpshot.

What makes the selection so heinous, beyond just Bowie lying to medical doctors about injuries, is that the Trail Blazers had other options. Portland still had the very serviceable Thompson, so there was no desperate need for a true center, just a rough-and-tumble rebounder. Team President Harry Glickman later told reporters for The Oregonian that Michael Jordan was not even the second option, “We probably would have gone with Charles Barkley.” Thus, the Sam Bowie pick does not sting because of Michael Jordan. It stings because the 1984 draft was filled with talent and the Trail Blazers decided to gamble on position.

1 LaRue Martin

Loyola (1st Round, #1 Overall, 1972)

Before Greg Oden, before Sam Bowie, there was LaRue Martin. The Trail Blazers selected Martin first overall from Loyola, despite the clear choice being Bob McAdoo out of UNC. Picked as a project, Portland probably envisioned Martin as similar to Clifford Ray of the Chicago Bulls; a durable defensive deterrent and rebounder.

It became evidently clear, however, that the 6’10” center had no motor, hunger, or other superlative to play in the professional ranks. Martin never played more than 20 minutes per game, never averaged more than seven points and five rebounds, and never received a second contract. By the 1976-77 season, he was no longer in the league.

Contrast to McAdoo: 1973 Rookie of the Year, 1975 MVP, two-time All-NBA, three-time scoring champion, two-time league champion, 18,787 career points, 8,048 career rebounds, and a twenty-year professional career to boot. On the surface, it seems poor, but with exceptions. Martin could make the court, at least; Oden and Bowie struggled to even stay on the hardwood. McAdoo, meanwhile, never won the NBA championship as a centerpiece; he found team success as a sixth man for the 1980s Lakers. Dig a little deeper, however, and the choice to draft Martin becomes absolutely horrific.

Head-to-Head Category LaRue Martin Bob McAdoo GP 291 1199 MP 14.0 33.2 PTS 5.3 22.1 FG% 41.6 50.3 REB 4.6 9.4 AST 0.7 2.3

The rumor at the time of the draft was that the rival ABA had conducted a secret draft and McAdoo was selected first. The rumour was so strong, that NBA Commissioner Walter Kennedy recommended that teams decline to draft McAdoo. Glickman, the General Manager at the time, wisely ignored this advice and proceeded to engage in contract negotiations with McAdoo.

Once they ironed out the preliminary details, both parties left for the day. By the next day, however, McAdoo’s agent came back to the Trail Blazers brass with a new set of conditions, with the implication that he would choose the ABA if these conditions were not met. Glickman balked and decided to go a different direction for a center instead of spending the first overall pick on a player who would not even join the NBA.

The problem? There were absolutely no centers worth talking about in the 1972 NBA Draft beyond Bob McAdoo. Even worse, according to David Halberstam in Breaks of the Game, was that Portland’s scouting department had no time for due diligence. Unfortunately, Inman had been called to coach the team, taking him away from his work as a scout during the last two months of the season. He only saw two games from Martin, ironically his best, against Bill Walton of UCLA and Jim Chones of Marquette. When Inman inquired into taking Chones, Marquette head coach Al McGuire recommended that Portland pick Martin instead. Inman took McGuire’s advice.

It was this perfect storm of terrible advice, stormy contract negotiations and a lack of scouting that resulted in a very valuable asset being used in a very unconsidered fashion. Fortunately, there is a happy ending. Martin became a sort of folk hero in Portland after retirement, regularly appearing at games. His career, ultimately, became an afterthought with the arrival of Walton and the championship. But his legacy remains emblematic of just how hard it is to actually succeed in the NBA as both a talent and talent evaluator.