The Portland Timbers will look to keep piling the misery on the Seattle Sounders and catch them in the Western Conference standings when they welcome their rivals to Providence Park on Saturday night for another 2024 MLS regular season matchup.

The Sounders are coming off a heartbreaking midweek U.S. Open Cup semifinal loss to LAFC , who dealt them a fourth loss on the season and prevented them from pursuing a record fifth USOC trophy. Now Seattle turn their sights to MLS league play and clinching a high playoff seed with eight matches remaining.

But the Timbers, who were off in midweek and also have eight matches left, are aiming to do the same and are right on the Sounders' heels. Portland can catch Seattle on 40 points in the West with a victory on Saturday. They will also want to avenge a 2-1 loss, also at Providence Park on May 12.

These two rivals will meet one final time on the final day of the regular season on October 19 in Seattle.

Portland vs Seattle Live Score

Timbers can catch Sounders in the Western Conference

1st Half 2nd Half Final Portland 0 Seattle 0

Goals: None

Lineups:

Portland (4-2-3-1, left to right): 16-Maxime Crepeau (GK) — 5-Claudio Bravo, 13-Dario Zuparic, 4-Kamal Miller, 29-Juan Mosquera — 21-Diego Chara, 24-David Ayala — 11-Antony, 10-Evander, 30-Santiago Moreno — 23-Mason Toye

24-Stefan Frei (GK) (26-Andrew Thomas 8') — 5-Nouhou, 25-Jackson Ragen, 28-Yeimar, 16-Alex Roldan — 8-Josh Atencio, 7-Cristian Roldan — 14-Paul Rothrock, 11-Albert Rusnak, 10-Pedro de la Vega — 13-Jordan Morris

All the latest action from Providence Park in Portland

9th min: CHANCE Portland. A scramble in front of goal on the other end of the field. A Paul Rothrock cross trickles to the feet of Seattle forward Jordan Morris, but Portland defender Claudio Bravo pokes the ball out for a corner. Nothing comes of it.

8th min: SUB Seattle. Backup goalkeeper Andrew Thomas comes on as a concussion substitution in place of Stefan Frei.

5th min: CHANCE Portland. What a double save by Seattle's Stefan Frei! Antony gets a touch on a ball over the top and Frei pushes the ball in the direction of s crashing Mason Toye, but Frei stops him, too. However, the 'keeper takes an ugly needs to the head on the follow through from Toye. Training staff is immediately out.

1st min: The match kicks off. The Timbers are in their throwback jerseys and Seattle are in their home jerseys.

5 mins before kickoff: Here's the tifo from the Timbers Army today:

30 mins before kickoff: The lineups are out and there are three changes for the Timbers — Kamal Miller for Miguel Araujo at center back, and Antony and Mason Toye come in for the suspended Jonathan Rodriguez and Felipe Mora — and two for the Sounders, who bring in Pedro de la Veiga at right wing and Josh Atencio in central midfield.

50 mins before kickoff: The traveling Sounders supporters are already making themselves at home at Providence Park.

1 hour before kickoff: The Timbers will be missing two important attacking players for the match, and manager Phil Neville says the club will be "relying even more" on playmaker Evander, who Neville says has "elevated himself up to the level of the other No. 10s in the league."

1 hour before kickoff: It should be a beautiful night for soccer in Portland with temperatures dropping into the 80s with low humidity.

Portland vs Seattle Lineups

Recently acquired Mason Toye slots in for suspended Timbers starting forward Felipe Mora, while Antony is the pick at left wing in place of Jonathan Rodriguez. Kamal Miller is back in the starting lineup in place of Miguel Araujo, who started in the wild 4-4 match last week against St. Louis City.

Portland Timbers Lineup (4-2-3-1, left to right): 16-Maxime Crepeau (GK) — 5-Claudio Bravo, 13-Dario Zuparic, 4-Kamal Miller, 29-Juan Mosquera — 21-Diego Chara, 24-David Ayala — 11-Antony, 10-Evander, 30-Santiago Moreno — 23-Mason Toye

Subs (7): 41-James Pantemis (GK), 2-Miguel Araujo, 20-Finn Surman, 15-Eric Miller, 22-Cristhian Paredes, 19-Eryk Williamson, 17-Tega Ikoba

41-James Pantemis (GK), 2-Miguel Araujo, 20-Finn Surman, 15-Eric Miller, 22-Cristhian Paredes, 19-Eryk Williamson, 17-Tega Ikoba Injured: Out - Marvin Loria (leg); Questionable - Zac McGraw (leg)

Out - Marvin Loria (leg); Questionable - Zac McGraw (leg) Suspended: Felipe Mora (red card), Jonathan Rodriguez (yellow card accumulation)

Felipe Mora (red card), Jonathan Rodriguez (yellow card accumulation) Suspended next yellow card: Evander, Dario Zuparic

There are some fresh legs in the lineup after the intense midweek matchup against LAFC with Josh Atencio slotting into central midfield and Pedro de la Vega on the right wing. Joao Paulo and Obed Vargas start on the bench. Stefan Frei is back in at starting goalkeeper for backup Andrew Thomas, who served as starter during the cup competitions.

Seattle Sounders Lineup (4-2-3-1, left to right): 24-Stefan Frei (GK) — 5-Nouhou, 25-Jackson Ragen, 28-Yeimar, 16-Alex Roldan — 8-Josh Atencio, 7-Cristian Roldan — 14-Paul Rothrock, 11-Albert Rusnak, 10-Pedro de la Vega — 13-Jordan Morris

24-Stefan Frei (GK) — 5-Nouhou, 25-Jackson Ragen, 28-Yeimar, 16-Alex Roldan — 8-Josh Atencio, 7-Cristian Roldan — 14-Paul Rothrock, 11-Albert Rusnak, 10-Pedro de la Vega — 13-Jordan Morris Subs (9): 26-Andrew Thomas (GK), 15-Jon Bell, 6-Joao Paulo, 18-Obed Vargas, 75-Danny Leyva, 21-Reed Baker-Whiting, 93-Georgi Minoungou, 9-Raul Ruidiaz, 17-Danny Musovski

26-Andrew Thomas (GK), 15-Jon Bell, 6-Joao Paulo, 18-Obed Vargas, 75-Danny Leyva, 21-Reed Baker-Whiting, 93-Georgi Minoungou, 9-Raul Ruidiaz, 17-Danny Musovski Injured: Questionable - Braudilio Rodrigues (hamstring)

Questionable - Braudilio Rodrigues (hamstring) Suspended: None

None Suspended next yellow card: Nouhou

Where to watch Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders

Fans can watch the match worldwide via Apple TV's MLS Season Pass

The Portland Timbers host Seattle in the second of three regular season matchups on the season between these two rivals. There is obviously a possibility that they can also meet in the playoffs.

The match on August 31 will be available to stream on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass for subscribers to the MLS package.

Match: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders

Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 10:30 p.m. EDT

10:30 p.m. EDT Stadium: Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Providence Park (Portland, Ore.) TV channel: None

None Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV