Key Takeaways United found confidence in an early goal from Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils then blew a two-goal lead and had a man sent off.

Even so, they pegged Porto back with a late equaliser from Harry Maguire.

Manchester United travelled to FC Porto's home ground for their second UEFA Europa League fixture of the 2024/25 season with aspirations damaged, after the crunching 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham last weekend. Despite a seemingly confident start during the early embers of the game, reality hit once again and Porto also emerged victorious despite an initial two-goal deficit.

Rather more specifically, it was Marcus Rashford who unleashed some tricky footwork and a tidy finish, albeit helped by a deflection, to give his side the lead in the opening minutes. A swift counter from the Red Devils culminated in a second goal scored by Rasmus Hojlund, and it was another poor attempt at a save from Diogo Costa.

The blue and white shirts responded quite promptly though - a dangerous header from Omorodion was parried only as far as Pepe, who managed to pull one back for his team, before the Atletico Madrid loanee nodded in a second to bring the scores level and incite an eruption among the Porto fans at the Estadio Dragao before half-time.

Shortly after the restart, Porto completed what felt like an inevitable turnaround against a dismal Manchester United side with a ruthless strike from Omorodion following a counter attack.

Then, when all hope seemed lost after Bruno Fernandes saw red for a second fixture in the row, substitute defender, Harry Maguire rose to net a stoppage-time equaliser to save Erik ten Hag from a consecutive defeat.

FC Porto vs Manchester United - Match Statistics FC Porto Statistics Manchester United 7 Shots on target 8 4 Shots off target 10 47 Possession (%) 53 5 Corners 10 7 Fouls 7

Match Highlights

FC Porto Player Ratings

Diogo Costa - 6/10

Struggled to keep out Rashford's low driven shot for the opener, and was beaten at his near post a second time not long later. However, the impressive Porto comeback concealed many of Costa's shortcomings in the match, and in fairness, he managed to make a few saves to help his side maintain the lead as well.

Joao Mario - /10

Did his part defensively, and also whipped in the cross for Porto's equaliser in what was a decent performance from the 24-year-old.

Ze Pedro - 6/10

Part of a defense that struggled early, conceding two quick goals. However, he regained composure as the match progressed and helped stabilize things at the back.

Nehuen Perez - /10

Caught off guard in the early exchanges as Porto leaked two goals, but settled down afterwards and managed to hold his ground well for the remainder of the game.

Francisco Moura - /10

Improved as the game wore on. Had a bright moment with an impressive run forward, only to miss a good opportunity to score.

Nico Gonzalez - 7/10

A solid presence in midfield, doing well to win key duels and hold his own throughout the game, though without any standout moments.

Stephen Eustaquio - 6/10

Worked hard in midfield, contributing with some important challenges and duels, though his overall influence on the game was steady.

Alan Varela - 6/10

Put in a reliable shift, but struggled to impose himself on the game beyond that.

Pepe - 8/10

Was in the right place at the right time to nudge the ball in beyond Onana to open Porto's account for the night and also did exceptionally well to create a third goal just after the turn of half-time. Overall, a strong outing from the Brazilian.

Samuel Omorodion - 9/10

The Atletico Madrid loanee posed serious physical problems for the Manchester United defense from minute one and was a constant threat throughout the night. Two impressive goals to his name, the Spaniard continued a very impressive streak of form.

Wenderson Galeno - 6/10

Galeno's speed and technique was always going to be a problem for United, but his opposing defenders did keep him fairly quiet during the match,

SUB - Martim Fernandes - /10

The 18-year-old Porto youth academy graduate made a half-hour cameo at the end of the game.

SUB - Marko Grujic - N/A

Struggled to make an impact in his cameo.

SUB - Deniz Gul - N/A

Struggled to make an impact in his cameo.

SUB - Fabio Vieira - N/A

Struggled to make an impact in his cameo.

SUB - Danny Loader - N/A

Was subsitituted on in stoppage time.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 6/10

Managed to stop a couple of dangerous attempts at goal, but was ultimately let down by a sub-par defence, and it wasn't the first instance of this happening this season either.

Noussair Mazraoui - 6/10

Was tidy on the ball and had a couple of good moments in possession throughout, but could have contributed better on the defensive side.

Matthijs de Ligt - 4/10

Was completely out-muscled by Omorodion for Porto's second and third. The flurry of Porto attacks were quite simply too much for the Dutchman to control.

Lisandro Martinez - 4/10

Disappointingly, he lost his man in the build-up to Porto's first goal and struggled to hold off the relentless opposition attackers.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Did his defensive part, but was generally uninvolved going forward.

Casemiro - 6/10

Once a renowned defensive midfielder, Casemiro's physical decline in recent times has been difficult to witness and it was another quiet performance from him.

Christian Eriksen - 6/10

Was involved in the game going forward, but generally absent on the defensive side.

Amad Diallo - 6/10

The 22-year-old seemed to struggle with the physicality posed by the Porto players in the game, and was eventually replaced at the 68-minute mark.

Bruno Fernandes - 4/10

After a slightly controversial red card last weekend against Spurs, which was eventually rescinded, Bruno Fernandes couldn't help but see another red this time in the Europa League. The United captain did create a couple of opportunities in the match, but a consecutive suspension is far from a good look.

Marcus Rashford - 8/10

An electric start to the game saw the Englishman net his team's first, and then assist the second too. Such quality has been missed by Rashford this season, and supporters will be hoping that this is just the start of some well-needed good form. Was surprisingly swapped out for Garnacho after the half-time break.

Rasmus Hojlund - 7/10

The Dane replaced a misfiring Joshua Zirkzee to make his first start since he was dealt a hamstring injury in pre-season, and with a hint of luck, he managed to net his first goal of the season too, after a near post shot trickled in beyond the Porto goalkeeper. His physicality was sometimes a problem, but the Porto defence managed to hold him to just a single goal before he was replaced in the 68th minute.

SUB - Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

It was obvious what the Argentinian was trying with his bursts of energy, but his efforts unfortunately didn't come off and it was a largely quiet second half from him

SUB - Antony - 5/10

Came on for only his third appearance this season, having been left as an unused substitute for all other Manchester United fixtures.

SUB - Joshua Zirkzee - 5/10

The former Bologna man went quiet after his initial Premier League debut strike, and it was another quiet performance from him in Portugal.

SUB - Harry Maguire - 7/10

Few expected Maguire to rise up for the occasion and equalise in the final moments of the game in what was a nice moment for the 31-year-old.

SUB - Jonny Evans- 6/10

Came on alongside Harry Maguire to replace the United centre-back duo, and did his part to make sure no goals were conceded.

Related Journalist Slams Man Utd for Summer Decision They 'Should be Arrested' for Manchester United have been slammed for letting Scott McTominay leave the club, and have been accused of wasting a number of other talented players.

Man of the Match

Samu Omorodion

It was obvious from the early moments of the game that Omorodion would be a serious problem for the Manchester United defence. Currently on loan from Atletico Madrid, the 20-year-old had been on a hot streak of 5 goals in the last four games, and a goal from him seemed inevitable.

In the end, his physicality, particularly in aerial battles, posed a constant threat for the red-shirt defenders. He concluded his time on the pitch with two impressive goals and even came close to completing a memorable hat-trick as well.