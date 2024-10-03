Manchester United head to Portugal to take on FC Porto in their second Europa League fixture of the season, as they look to claim their first win in the competition this season and ease the pressure on manager Erik Ten Hag.

United are coming off the back of a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford to Tottenham at the weekend, which followed a shoddy performance in the Europa League against FC Twente last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw, while Porto come into the game fresh off the back of an excellent 4-0 win over Arouca in the Liga Portugal after a 3-2 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in their first Europa League tie.

With both teams looking for their first win of the season in Europe, here's how both teams could line up.

FC Porto Team News

Fabio Vieira fit again

Porto were boosted by the return to fitness of loanee Fabio Vieira at the weekend, with the Arsenal star having arrived at the Estadio Dragao injured. They will however definitely be without long-term absentees Zaidu Sanusi and Ivan Marcano who have both suffered serious knee injuries, while defender Otavio has missed each of the last three fixtures and remains a doubt for this clash.

Summer signing Samu Omorodion has hit the ground running with five goals in his last four appearances since joining from Atletico Madrid, and Galeno and Pepe should flank him on the wings.

FC Porto Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Ivan Marcano Knee Unknown Zaidu Sanusi Knee Unknown Otavio Muscle injury October 2024

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League, and Manchester United in particular, and he will start in goal once again as he continue to improve his reputation across the continent.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, manager Vitor Bruno shared his thoughts ahead of the visit of the Red Devils.

"I've heard a lot of people saying they have a rope around their necks but it would be a huge mistake (to underestimate them). We are talking about world-class players. If you tell a different story, it doesn't relate to the truth. "Any club has problems but tomorrow we have to be on our toes and very alert. It’s going to be very hard. Utd are No.13 in the Premier League but let’s see how things turn out. Ten Hag says he always has titles at the end of the year."

FC Porto's Predicted XI

Omorodion to lead the line again

FC Porto's Predicted XI: Costa; Mario, Pedro, Perez, Moura; Gonzalez, Varela; Pepe, Sousa, Galeno; Omorodion

FC Porto's Predicted Substitutes: Ramos (GK), Djalo (DEF), Wendell (DEF), Namaso (DEF), Fernandes (DEF), Franco (DEF), Grujic (MID), Eustaquio (MID), Mora (MID), Sousa (MID), Gul (FWD), Borges (FWD).

Porto come into the game having won four of their last six games in all competitions, and striker Omorodion in blistering form. He will be expected to lead the line once again, with a supporting cast including the likes of Galeno - who scored the winning goal in their Champions League clash with Arsenal last season.

A much-changed team in the opening game against Bodo/Glimt suffered defeat so Bruno is unlikely to go the same route with his team, meaning regular starters Varela, Moura and Pepe are also likely to get the nod too.

Manchester United Team News

Four players remain unavailable

Manchester United come into this game knowing they must win to ease pressure on the manager's job, but also to get their season back on track after going without a victory in their last three games.

Defenders Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw all remain long-term absentees and won't be available in Portugal, while Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have recovered from recent injury problems to return to training and make themselves available for selection. Kobbie Mainoo has also trained with the team despite coming off injured in the weekend defeat to Tottenham, but Mason Mount is a doubt for the game.

The former Chelsea man was forced off with a head injury in that game and while he has not suffered a concussion, he didn't take part in the final training session on Wednesday and has been left in Manchester for the game.

Manchester United Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Leny Yoro Foot November 2024 Luke Shaw Calf November 2024 Tyrell Malacia Knee November 2024 Mason Mount Head October 2024

Man Utd's Predicted XI

Rasmus Hojlund to start

Man Utd's Predicted XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Casemiro; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Man Utd's Predicted Substitutes Bench: Bayindir (GK), Heaton (GK), Evans (DEF), Maguire (DEF), Lindelof (DEF), Collyer (MID), Mainoo (MID), Eriksen (MID), Gore (MID), Garnacho (FWD), Antony (FWD), Zirkzee (FWD).

With recent form so poor, Ten Hag could look to be a bit more solid defensively for this game which could see the experienced Casemiro slot into midfield alongside Manuel Ugarte, to avoid risking the long-term availability of Kobbie Mainoo while there is a space in the squad for midfield starlet Dan Gore in Mount's absence.

Rasmus Hojlund is yet to start a game this season since returning from his hamstring injury, and this could provide the perfect opportunity to get him minutes from the start in place of the misfiring Joshua Zirkzee.