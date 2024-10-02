Following defeats for both sides in the opening round of the Europa League, Porto will take on Manchester United at the Estadio do Dragao on Thursday evening at 20:00 (BST).

The home side's last outing in Europe was a disappointing one, having lost 3-2 away from home against Bodo/Glimt, having spent the majority of the second half with a man advantage, failing to capitalise despite taking 28 shots throughout the match.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw against FC Twente in their opening match after taking the lead in the 35th minute through Christian Eriksen. An error from the Dane was also what cost them as Sam Lammers punished Erik ten Hag's side, marking a continuation of their issues in Europe last campaign into this.

Result Odds: Man United are Slim Favourites

Home Win - 13/8 | Away Win - 17/10 | Draw - 23/10

As both sides are yet to claim victory in Europe, it is understandable why the odds in this match are quite evenly split.

In Liga Portugal, Porto have started the campaign strongly, securing 18 points out of a possible 21 to hold second in the league rankings, only dropping points to a red-hot Sporting side that has won every game so far. In their last outing, Vitor Bruno's side recorded a dominant 4-0 home win over Arouca after their opponents had a man sent off in the 43rd minute, which was the catalyst for their onslaught.

However, for Manchester United, pressure is now beginning to mount heavily on the shoulders of Erik ten Hag, having experienced a devastating 3-0 defeat on the weekend at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, where they were completely dominated from the first kick of the game. Having spent €214.50 million in the summer window, languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table at 13th is unacceptable by the standards of the club and will need to be rectified imminently if the Dutchman wishes to stay at the wheel.

Porto vs Man United - Odds Results Bet Fractional Decimal American Porto Win 13/8 2.62 +163 Draw 23/10 3.3 +230 Man United Win 17/10 2.4 +270

Scoreline Odds: Lowest Odds on 1-1 Draw

Draw 1-1 - 11/2 | Porto Win 1-0 - 9/1 | Man United Win 1-0 - 9/1

The home side have not struggled to find the back of the net this season, having scored 16 times in their opening seven matches in the league to record the third-highest record in the division for goals scored. Contrarily, United have struggled to find any real scoring form in the Premier League, recording a dismal record of five goals in six matches, with three of those coming against Southampton, who are 19th in the league.

Porto vs Man United Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 4/6 1.67 -150 Neither Team to Score 11/10 2.1 +110

Defensively, Porto have been rock solid this season, conceding only three goals, and keeping five clean sheets in the league, conceding two of those goals to league leaders Sporting. United, on the other hand, have a sporadic record at the back, keeping three clean sheets but conceding eight and shipping three of them in two separate 3-0 defeats to Tottenham and Liverpool.

Porto vs Man United - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 0-0 11/1 12.0 +1100 Draw 1-1 11/2 6.5 +550 Porto Win 1-0 9/1 10.0 +900 Man United Win 1-0 9/1 10.0 +900 Porto Win 2-1 9/1 10.0 +900 Man United Win 2-1 9/1 10.0 +900

If Porto can start the game on the front foot and put an already under-pressure side on the backfoot, they may be able to get an early goal and swallow the away side with the home crowd. For United, though, it will be vital in this match that they start well and not allow an early goal by keeping a solid structure to build off.

Porto vs Man United Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/20 1.02 -5000 Under 0.5 8/1 13.0 +1200 Over 1.5 2/7 1.14 -700 Under 1.5 5/2 5.0 +400 Over 2.5 17/20 1.44 -225 Under 2.5 17/20 2.63 +163 Over 3.5 2/1 2.1 +110 Under 3.5 4/11 1.67 -150 Over 4.5 9/2 3.5 +250 Under 4.5 1/8 1.29 -350 Over 5.5 9/1 6.0 +500 Under 5.5 1/25 1.11 -900

Goalscorer Odds: Man United and Porto both have Good Options

Omorodion - 15/8 | Namaso - 21/10 | Hojlund - 11/5 | Zirkzee - 11/5

Samu Omorodion has been in fine scoring form since joining the Dragoes, scoring four goals in four matches after being strongly linked with a £43 million move to Chelsea in the summer.

Porto Goalscorer Odds vs Man United Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Samu Omorodion 5/1 6.0 +500 15/8 2.88 +188 Danny Loader Namaso 11/2 6.5 +550 21/10 3.1 +210 Fran Navarro 6/1 7.0 +600 12/5 3.4 +240 Wenderson Galeno 7/1 8.0 +700 29/10 3.9 +290 Deniz Gul 7/1 8.0 +700 14/5 3.8 +280 Ivan Jaime 7/1 8.0 +700 29/10 3.9 +290

Despite not being present due to injury, Manchester United's joint top scorer last season, Ramus Hojlund, is the favourite to get on the scoresheet for United at 11/5 to score anytime.

Man United Goalscorer Odds vs Porto Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Rasmus Hojlund 11/2 6.5 +550 11/5 3.2 +220 Joshua Zirkzee 6/1 7.0 +600 11/5 3.2 +220 Bruno Fernandes 6/1 7.0 +600 12/5 3.4 +240 Marcus Rashford 13/2 7.5 +650 13/5 3.6 +260 Alejandro Garnacho 13/2 7.5 +650 13/5 3.6 +260 Amad Diallo 8/1 9.0 +800 10/3 4.33 +333

Alejandro Garnacho could also be a great value option for this match, having scored three goals so far this season despite having limited time on the pitch thus far. He's evaluated at 13/2 to score first, and 13/5 at any time.

Prediction: Another 1-1 Draw for Man United

Omorodion to score first and Hojlund nets for Red Devils

This match is likely to see the home side dominate possession in the early period of this affair, as Manchester United will be desperate to keep it tight in the opening stages due to the pressure on them to get a result, while Porto will look to find any chinks in the armour of Ten Hag's side. If the away side can ride out the tide, then they will be able to get a foothold in the game and begin to create problems for Porto's defence, but it will be vital for their confidence that they can make it through the first 30 minutes unscathed. Porto have proven to be potent in front of goal, scoring in six out of seven matches, and Manchester United do possess dangerous attacking talent; therefore, both teams are likely to get on the scoresheet here.

Both teams to score (4/6)

Match to end in 1-1 draw (11/2)

Samu Omorodion to score first (5/1)

Rasmus Hojlund to score any time (11/5)

Best Bets for Big Returns

Goal/Assist combinations offer great value

Going more granular can offer some huge returns. All of these bets fit into our match prediction and could lead to huge payoffs.

Man United to come from behind and draw (5/1)

Porto score first and within first 30 minutes (12/5)

Each team over 5 shots on target (11/2)

Samu Omorodion to score assisted by either Wenderson Galeno or Pepe Aquino (8/1)

Rasmus Hojlund to score assisted by Bruno Fernandes (14/1)

Each team over one corner in each half (9/4)

Draw and under 10 corners and 4-6 cards (12/1)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.