Arsenal conceded a late stunner in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Porto, with the hosts snatching a win on the night thanks to a stunning goal from Galeno in added time.

The Gunners were playing in the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 2017 when they were thrashed 5-1 by Bayern Munich. They had impressed in the group stages of the tournament, only losing one game and topping Group B.

However, they were frustrated in the opening leg of their game in Portugal, with the north London side limited by the hosts. Arsenal were restricted to no shots on target on the night, and were arguably fortunate not to go behind in the tie when Galeno squandered not one, but two incredible chances from yards out away from goal.

Galeno atones for misses with stunner

Brazilian curled an effort in from outside the box

However, while his miss might have been hard to believe, Galeno more than made up for it late into added time. Porto kept Arsenal at bay throughout what was a relatively lackluster tie, before then snatching the win with a beautiful strike.

After Arsenal gave the ball away cheaply in the 94th minute, the ball made its way to Galeno just outside the penalty area on the left-hand side of the pitch. Shifting the ball onto his right foot, he sent a curling effort past David Raya to send the home crowd wild.

The Porto players and substitutes all swarmed around their hero on the night, who took his tally in the Champions League to five goals and three assists. He might have had one more and made his side's night even easier had he not missed those two glorious first-half strikes.

Arteta slams poor game management

Manager and Declan Rice unhappy with lapse in concentration

Speaking after the game to TNT Sports, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta criticised his team for not seeing the game out. The Spanish coach also bemoaned a lack of attacking threat, with Arsenal not testing Diogo Costa at all during the game.

"We have to manage much better" he said. "We cannot win with the way we handled the ball on three occasions in deep areas. If you want to be in the quarter-finals you have to beat your opponent and this is what we will have to do at the Emirates now.

" We lacked threat. We lacked aggression, especially with the ball in the final third. We can do better."

Declan Rice also bemoaned his side's poor game management after the tie, saying: "When it's 0-0, you look up at the clock and it's 93 minutes gone, if you aren't going to win the game then don't lose it. Maybe have the bit of savviness about us to stay in and get a draw in a tough stadium against a tough opponent. A lot to play for in the second leg."

Arsenal will have to improve a lot between now and the second leg if they are to progress to the quarter-finals. The second tie between the teams is set to take place on Tuesday 12th March.