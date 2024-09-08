Key Takeaways Scotland took a lead against Portugal through Scott McTominay, showcasing his remarkable scoring record, but were unable to hold onto their lead.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo crushed the dreams of the Tartan Army as they left the Stadio da Luz empty-handed.

Ronaldo, in scoring the match-winner, extended his goalscoring record to 901 across his career for club and country.

Scotland flew out of the blocks in their Nations League contest with Roberto Martinez's Portugal on Sunday evening but were put to the sword by their opponents at the Estadio da Luz thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Steve Clarke's side took a shock lead against Portugal through Napoli's new man, Scott McTominay, as the midfielder continued his abnormally brilliant scoring rate for his nation, which has seen him net 10 times in his last 17 appearances for the Tartan Army.

His excellently nodded effort, leaving Diogo Costa rooted to the spot, saw the hosts boost their efforts of qualifying after losing their opening fixture 3-1 against Poland and Martinez's men had a plethora of chances that went astray.

It was Manchester United's creator-in-chief Bruno Fernandes who managed to draw Portugal level in the 54th minute. His left-footed strike, from outside the box, managed to evade the sea of bodies in front of him to nestle into the back of the net.

A couple of shouts from the travelling Scotland contingent were waved away by the man in the middle, Maurizio Mariani, as they looked to pounce on a period of chaos, but their pressure on the Portugal back line was to no avail with them leaving Portugal with one point, rather than all three, in what can be considered.

Then, the inevitable happened. Ronaldo, who looked increasingly close to getting a winner as the time trickled on, notched his 901st goal of his career to end Scotland's hopes of securing three points against the Euro 2016 winners.

Portugal vs Scotland - Statistics Portugal Statistic Scotland 69 Possession 31 26 Total shots 5 7 Shots on target 2 1 Saves 6 14 Fouls committed 7

Match Highlights

Portugal Player Ratings

First time Ronaldo hasn't started since 2022

GK - Diogo Costa - 5/10

Despite Scotland enjoying a decent performance, the fact that it was mostly from a defensive perspective meant that Costa was rarely called into action, having made zero saves.

RB - Nelson Semedo - 5.5/10

Showed a lack of intelligence in his movement, which hampered Portugal's ability to make a difference down the right.

CB - Antonio Silva - 4/10

Threatening in the air in Scotland's box, but he had no luck in terms of converting his chances. Looked shaky defensively, too, despite the 20-year-old vying to become Dias' long-term partner in the heart of defence.

CB - Ruben Dias - 5/10

A poor performance from someone of Dias' ilk, the Manchester City man endured a battle with Dykes and sometimes struggled against the Scotsman.

LB - Nuno Mendes - 6.5/10

Joined his left flank partner Leao on plenty of attacks and remained sturdy during his defensive actions too.

CM - Joao Palhinha - 6/10

The midfield enforcer was strong in the majority of his duels - both on the floor and aerially - and was always well positioned to thwart Scotland's attacks. Replaced by Ruben Neves at the interval.

CM - Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

Portugal's stand-in captain picked up some lovely pockets in between the lines and was rarely picked up by the Scottish midfielders. Didn't mind dropping deep and dictating the tempo when necessary.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

The chance creation monster was looking to make things tick for his nation when they went a goal behind courtesy of his ex-club teammate. Fernandes, 30, may have had a few assists if it was Ronaldo on the end of his deft chips over the top. Scored a great goal.

RW - Pedro Neto - 6/10

Neto persistently looked a threat but showed his struggles with getting into goalscoring positions, hugging the touch line all too often.

ST - Diogo Jota - 5/10

Somehow, he missed the target early on to earn his nation an equaliser but was a constant threat in the box in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence. A hatful of his chances went missing which, surprisingly, didn't get him substituted.

LW - Rafael Leao - 8/10

Albeit wasteful in front of goal, as evidenced by his side-netted chance in the 9th minute, Leao showed a desire and willingness to beat his man and caused Ralston plenty of issues from minute one to the full-time whistle - all with an ear-to-ear grin.

Sub - Cristiano Ronaldo - 7/10

Perhaps unhappy at the prospect of being benched, Ronaldo came on with the grit between his teeth but failed to get much luck from a goalscoring perspective until he inevitably scored the winner. It was always going to happen, wasn't it?

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: For the first time since the 2022 World Cup against Morocco, Ronaldo started on the bench for Portugal in a competitive match.

Sub - Ruben Neves - 7/10

A brilliant 45-minute cameo from the ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers man, showcasing his range of passing, composure and ability to make the right decision at precious moments.

Sub - Joao Neves - 6/10

The diminutive midfield did a fine job of screening the back four and keeping things composed in the middle of the park.

Sub - Joao Felix - 5.5/10

Had the opportunity to grab the match-winner but fluffed his chance.

Sub - Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Dalot was key in Portugal's last-ditch resurgence after the game had somewhat plateaued, causing plenty of trouble down the right wing.

Scotland Player Ratings

McTominay shines in box-crashing role for Clarke and Co

GK - Angus Gunn - 7.5/10

Kept Leao at bay with an outstanding save just before the 20-minute mark and continued his dominance between the posts until Fernandes' equaliser. The 28-year-old knows he should be keeping that out of his net. Incredible performance barring his notable mistake.

RB - Anthony Ralston - 6/10

Ralston enjoyed a positive opening 20 minutes, flying up the right flank like it was going out of fashion, but his positioning allowed Leao to get in behind on countless occasions. His lack of pace will be a worrying factor moving forward.

CB - Grant Hanley - 5.5/10

Outshone by his central defensive partner, who was much more alert to situations, and his lack of sharpness showed.

CB - Scott McKenna - 6.5/10

Alert to Fernandes' crossing threat throughout the first half, the centre-back did well to keep the Portuguese front line at bay for the most part.

LB - Andy Robertson - 6/10

Led the Scotland defence well under copious amounts of pressure but nothing too important to note from the Liverpool left-back.

CM - Kenny McLean - 5/10

McLean's delivery for McTominay's opening header was nothing short of pinpoint but, otherwise, the Norwich City midfielder really struggled with the intensity of Silva and Co. Hobbled off with an injury in the 73rd minute.

CM - Billy Gilmour - 7/10

Against a star-studded Portugal midfield trio, Gilmour held his own brilliantly, proving that Napoli's £15m outlay for his services can be considered an absolute coup.

RM - Ryan Christie - 6/10

Sometimes short in his passing, but didn't mind doubling up with Ralston to help ease the pressure of Portugal's attacks. Booked early on.

CAM - Scott McTominay - 8.5/10

The former Manchester United man, as he has done so often for his nation, opened the scoring with a deft header past Costa. His imposing stature, combined with his ability to willingly drive at the opposition, made him a nuisance to play against.

LM - John McGinn - 6.5/10

An energetic spark for the visitors throughout, the Aston Villa man tested the right-hand side of Portugal's defence early on but his exploits were limited thanks to Portugal's persisting pressure after conceding.

ST - Lyndon Dykes - 5.5/10

An all-round performance from the 28-year-old which proved why Clarke and his entourage should have opted for Lawrence Shankland to start instead. One thing you cannot fault, however, is his work rate.

Sub - Ryan Gauld - 5/10

Worked tirelessly to defend, limiting his ability to make a difference further afield.

Sub - Tommy Conway - 4/10

Struggled to match the intensity of Portugal and struggled.

Sub - Lewis Morgan - 3/10

Given limited minutes to grab a foothold of the game.

Sub - Ben Doak - 2/10

Was anonymous in his short cameo.

Man of the Match

Scott McTominay

When it comes to donning Scotland colours, McTominay becomes ever so reliable - and despite being on the receiving end of a 2-1 loss, the Lancaster-born gem, 27, shone for Clarke and his entourage, particularly from an offensive perspective. Not only did the new Napoli man grab the opener early on, but his tireless work when driving at players, using his sizable frame to glide past those in the Portugal midfield, is commendable.

What is so special about the midfielder is his ability to remain open and travel into the box to get on the end of crosses like it's going out of fashion. McTominay's ability to score goals in such opportune moments makes you wonder why Manchester United were willing to offload him in the summer just gone. It's such a shame that his performance will be overshadowed thanks to his former teammate's 88th-minute winner.