Highlights Portugal's talented squad makes them one of the favourites to win Euro 2024.

The Euro 2016 winners were the only nation to win every qualification game ahead of the European Championships.

Roberto Martinez's side will face Turkey, Georgia and the Czech Republic in a straightforward Group F.

Portugal head into Euro 2024 with one of the strongest squads in the tournament, and as a result, they are one of the favourites to go all the way in Germany. Roberto Martinez's side will hope they can replicate their form of Euro 2016, a tournament they ended as champions by beating the hosts, France, in the final.

The Iberian nation have consistently been a threat in major tournaments without quite fulfilling their vast potential. A UEFA Nations League triumph in 2019 was followed by a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign, falling short against Belgium in the round of 16. Portugal went one stage further at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, succumbing to a shock defeat against Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Portugal have one of the more favourable groups, and they will fancy their chance of progressing to the latter stages of the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the squad, and Euro 2024 could potentially be his last major tournament. Bowing out with another European Championship would be a fitting way to leave the international scene.

Euro 2024 Group

Group F

Portugal are placed in Group F with Turkey, the Czech Republic and Georgia - a group Martinez's side should realistically top given the amount of talent at his disposal. Over 15 combined meetings against the three opponents in Group F, Portugal have lost on three occasions, winning an impressive 12 games. The stats support the billing of the Selecao's as comfortable favourites to finish top of the group. Portugal's last defeat against any of the opponents in Group F came way back in 2012 during an international friendly against Turkey.

Portugal's Record Against Euro 2024 Group Stage Opponents Opponent Games Wins Draws Defeats Czech Republic 5 4 0 1 Turkey 9 7 0 2 Georgia 1 1 0 0

Portugal begin their Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic in Leipzig, three hours after Turkey face Georgia in Dortmund. The race to finish second place in Group F is arguably a tighter affair, with not much separating Turkey and the Czech Republic in terms of quality. The underdogs of the group, Georgia, are appearing in their first-ever international tournament and will want to make a good account of themselves. If Portugal fail to top the group, it will pressure Martinez to deliver in the knockout stages.

Portugal's Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 18th June 2024 8pm Czech Republic Leipzig Stadium 22nd June 2024 5pm Turkey BVB Stadion Dortmund 26th June 2024 8pm Georgia Arena AufSchalke

Portugal Manager

Roberto Martinez

Perhaps a surprise appointment as Portugal manager, Roberto Martinez's record with Belgium was enough to persuade the Portugal FA to hand him the managerial reins in 2023. Martinez's time with Belgium was his first job in international football, and despite not winning a trophy with the so-called 'Golden Generation' of Belgium players, his overall win ratio was an impressive 70%.

Martinez began his managerial career at Swansea City before spells with Wigan Athletic, where he lifted the FA Cup and Everton followed. His possession-based style of football has had its admirers across the football world, and Belgium's style of play during his time in charge was highly regarded. Martinez has only suffered one defeat as Portugal's manager since his appointment in January 2023, losing 2-0 to Slovenia in March and ending Portugal's 11-game winning streak.

Martinez inherited a Belgium side full of talented players, and a similar situation occurred upon his appointment as Portugal's manager. Should he fail to live up to the lofty expectations, Martinez's side are considered as one of the pre-tournament favourites by data experts, many will view his time in charge as a failure.

Roberto Martinez's Portugal Record Appointed 9th January 2023 Games 13 Wins 12 Draws 0 Defeats 1

Portugal Squad

The last time Cristiano Ronaldo failed to appear at an edition of the European Championships, his former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was named Player of the Tournament. The competition's all-time leading scorer is not even the oldest individual selected by Martinez, with that honour taken up by 41-year-old Porto centre-back Pepe.

Goalkeepers

Rui Patricio (Roma)

Jose Sa (Wolves)

Diogo Costa (Porto)

Defenders

Nelson Semedo (Wolves)

Antonio Silva (Benfica)

Danilo Pereira (PSG)

Joao Cancelo (Barcelona)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Pepe (Porto)

Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon)

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Midfielders

Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Ruben Neves (Al Hilal)

Vitinha (PSG)

Joao Neves (Benfica)

Matheus Nunes (Manchester City)

Bernado Silva (Manchester City)

Attackers

Goncalo Ramos (PSG)

Joao Felix (Barcelona)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Francisco Conceicao (Porto)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Pedro Neto (Wolves)

Key Players

It is hard to know where to start when picking key players for Portugal, there is so much talent within the squad. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes will all feature heavily in Germany. The team is well-balanced with young and senior players throughout the squad. Veteran defender Pepe, along with Fernandes and Ronaldo, will provide the experience needed to go all the way in a major tournament. The three players mentioned have appeared in 24 major tournaments for their country between them.

Bernardo and Rafael Leao will help unlock defences, and Ronaldo's imperious presence in front of goal will cause all sorts of problems. While Ruben Dias and Antonio Silva will provide much-needed steel at the back. There is so much to like about this Portugal side, and it is arguably their strongest in terms of talent since Euro 2004.

Formation and Tactics

Preferred Formation: 4-3-3

Martinez's side are likely to play in a 4-3-3 formation. It is a system that the Portugal manager has favoured throughout his career. The personnel is difficult to predict, such is the amount of quality in the squad. Martinez decided to play Ruben Dias and Antonio Silva as a centre-back partnership in their warm-up game against Finland. However, in Portugal's defeat to Slovenia, Martinez plumped for Danilo Pereira and Goncalo Inacio.

Finding the perfect balance in the starting line-up will be key for Martinez and Portugal. If they get it right, they have every chance of lifting the trophy for a second time. Perhaps the one potential negative within the squad is that several big personalities could butt heads and cause disruption in the camp as a result.

Predicted Lineup (4-3-3)

Costa; Cancelo, A Silva, Dias, Mendes; Vitinha, Palhinha, Fernandes; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leao.

Euro 2024 Kit

The Portugal home kit is an instant classic with the famous red colour flanked by a green trim on either side. It's simplistic in its design but striking on the eye and is among the best-looking kits in Euro 2024.

Portugal's away kit is less predictable, and arguably more eye-catching than the home jersey. It has a splashed blue pattern on a white background which is completely different to the previous away strip which was all white apart from a red and green horizontal stripe across the chest. Portugal's manufacturer, Nike, has delivered a pair of stunning designs ahead of Euro 2024.

How to Buy Tickets

Tickets via official sites are all sold out with the latest phase of sales coming to an end on 2nd May 2024. Fans eager to snag any last-minute tickets that do become available can create an account on UEFA's website to receive the latest updates. Should Portugal make it through to the knockout stages of the tournament, supporters will be able to bid for tickets in the sale which opens on 23rd June 2024.

Just like they were for the group stages, the demand for tickets during the knockout stages will be ridiculously high at such a major tournament. All ticket information will be communicated through UEFA and Portugal. Unofficial sites will be selling tickets for both the group stages and knockout rounds. However, the prices will be inflated, and it is not a recommended channel to go down.

How to Watch on TV and Live Stream

British fans who cannot make the trip to Germany to watch the tournament can tune in via free-to-air channels in the form of the BBC and ITV, who hold the rights for the 51 games and are shared fairly between the two broadcasting companies. Portugal's opening game against the Czech Republic will be shown live on the BBC and available on BBC iPlayer on 18th June 2024. Meanwhile, ITV will broadcast Portugal's remaining two group games against Turkey and Georgia.

The European Championships is a tournament that attracts interest from all over the world, and each country will have broadcast companies that hold the rights to the games. For example, fans in North America can watch the tournament on FoxSports and FuboTV.

How to Watch Portugal at Euro 2024 on TV and Live Stream Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent TV Channel 18th June 2024 8pm Czech Republic BBC 22nd June 2024 5pm Turkey ITV 26th June 2024 8pm Georgia ITV

Stats via 11v11 and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 7th June 2024.