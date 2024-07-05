Highlights Portugal and France face off in Euro 2024 quarter-finals, with both teams seeking a spot in the semi-finals.

Portugal finished top of Group F, while France placed second in Group D.

Both teams have strong tournament records, with France favored by Opta's supercomputer at 39.4% win likelihood.

Portugal meet France in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals in a repeat of 2016’s dramatic showpiece conclusion. While Portugal prevailed in that one, with an extra-time Eder goal, France will be looking for vengeance and a boost of energy in what’s been a drab tournament so far.

Portugal finished top of Group F after three game before stuttering past Slovenia as Cristiano Ronaldo and co had 20 shots in 120 minutes with only six on target. The country’s record scorer then couldn’t beat Jan Oblak from the spot in extra-time, yet scored in the shootout as Diogo Costa saved every effort he faced from 12-yards to see Portugal progress.

France could only finish second in Group D, and while Kylian Mbappe got off the mark with a penalty, it seems own goals have been the order of the tournament. Les Bleus are still yet to score a goal from open play, as the Round of 16 saw victory against Belgium’s 'Golden Generation' thanks to a Jan Vertonghen own goal.

This will be the fifth meeting between the two countries at the European Championship, with Portugal unbeaten in the last two (the 2016 final, as well as the 2020 group stage). While they may be unbeaten, France still boast a strong tournament record – they’re looking to reach the semi-finals for the fourth time in the last five major tournaments. Backed by Opta's supercomputer, the French have a 39.4% win likelihood.

Read on as GIVEMESPORT previews this tense fixture, and analyses just who might feature, within our predicted respective starting XIs. The winner of this clash will meet either Spain or Germany in a heavyweight semi-final just days later.

Portugal

Injuries and suspensions

Portugal don’t look to have any injury concerns coming into this fixture. However, the main question will be whether Roberto Martinez’s side can stay fresh after a gruelling 120 minutes against Slovenia.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Martinez praised the will of the team, and especially Cristiano Ronaldo, following his penalty drama and redemption. He said:

"I think he is a constant example for us, the only player that has ever played in six European Championships. Life and football gives you difficult moments and the way he reacted shows why we are so proud in Portuguese football."

Despite his advancing years, Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t look to be letting up. He will likely continue to lead the line for the Selecao. Diogo Jota and Francisco Conceicao look to be primed on the bench, of which, many deem to be one of the finest in the tournament, depth-wise. While doubts were raised around the turnover between matches, and how it may affect older members of the squad like Pepe and Ronaldo, it speaks to their longevity that Martinez doesn’t look to force any changes.

Predicted starting XI

As there are no projected changes to Portugal's availability status, it's assumed that Roberto Martinez will field the same team that faced Slovenia. Penalty hero Diogo Costa looks set to start in goal, with a back four comprised of Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Ruben Dias, and Joao Cancelo.

In the midfield, the two holding midfielders will continue to be Joao Palhinha and Vitinha, while just in front of them come Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva. Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, leads team, yet is searching for his first goal of the tournament. So far, he has taken more shots that anyone else.

Leaning on Opta's supercomputer statistics and simulations: Portugal triumphed in 31% of the 10,000 data-led simulations, with a draw forecast at 29.6%, meaning extra-time and penalties are a real possibility. Taking potential extra-time and penalties into consideration, the Opta supercomputer gives France a 60.6% likelihood of reaching the semi-finals; Portugal progressed in 39.4% of the sims.

France

Injuries and suspensions

France are set to make just one change ahead of this clash with Portugal. Didier Deschamps has been forced to tweak the midfield as Adrien Rabiot will miss out due to his yellow card against Belgium.

With the midfielder’s suspension, Opta predict that the former Juventus man will be switched out effectively for Ousmane Dembele. In this move, Antoine Griezmann will come off the right side and play in Rabiot’s left centre midfield spot, with the Paris Saint-Germain winger Dembele taking over the right wing. That said, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise if Eduardo Camavinga came into the team for Rabiot.

Additional news arrived this earlier week as Kingsley Coman left the camp to attend the birth of his fourth child, and it remains to be seen if he returns. Kylian Mbappe will continue wearing the protective mask he has donned since breaking his nose in the first game against Austria.

On the latest team news, French boss Deschamps said:

"Adrien [Rabiot] can't play," "I've got options up my sleeve, but I'm not going to go into details about who they are. It is not the time nor the place, but if you have specific info on the Portuguese team, I am all ears." "We are very strong down the back, which is indispensable in competitions like the Euros. We also have good control of the games, normally better than our opponents and better than what we have been doing in the past. "And obviously, we've got the number of chances we are able to create. Maybe the negative point is that we are struggling, a little bit in front of the goal, [but] it has been enough to get us to where we are now."

Predicted starting XI

Between the sticks, Mike Maignan continues to keep guard - while his back four is made up of AC Milan team-mate Theo Hernandez at left-back, William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano in the centre, and Jules Kounde at right-back.

Aurelien Tchouameni will likely patrol just in front of them, with the creativity and energy in transition arriving with Antoine Griezmann and N'golo Kante just ahead. The front free will be critical for Les Bleus. As their search for their first goal in open play this tournament continues, Kylian Mbappe looks to add to his penalty against Poland in the group stages while Marcus Thuram drives through the centre.

As said, with that sole theoretical change, France see Dembele arrive on the right side. This would present an interesting match-up with PSG team-mate Nuno Mendes at left-back for Portugal.

Statistics via Opta Analyst website, team news sourced via the Guardian, and the Evening Standard - all correct as of 04/07/24