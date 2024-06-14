Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo received heavy criticism following Portugal's victory in the Euro 2016 final.

Antonio Simoes and Jose Mourinho both criticised Ronaldo for his antics during the game against France.

Portugal's manager at the time, Fernando Santos, was forced to publicly defend Ronaldo’s actions in the face of heavy criticism.

A lot of football fans will remember the EURO 2016 final between Portugal and hosts France as the Cristiano Ronaldo final. It might sound strange since the legendary former Real Madrid man left the Stade de France pitch after 25 minutes with a game-ending injury, but his role in Portugal's first major tournament triumph from the sidelines will be forever etched into European Championship history.

Despite needing a stretcher to leave the fray early into proceedings, the then-31 year old was seen on his feet in the technical area throughout the entirety of extra time, dishing out orders to his teammates and urging his compatriots to not let their heads drop, before lifting the trophy as captain following Eder's late winner.

Such behaviour ensured that, although unable to contribute on the pitch, Ronaldo was a key protagonist in the game. Reactions after the full-time whistle were a mixed bag, though, and impelled his national team manager to address the situation and defend his player. While some saw Ronaldo's antics as inspirational and a nod to his future high managerial ceiling, others slammed him for making it about him.

Cristiano Ronaldo Criticised for Touchline 'Craziness'

Observers felt he made Portugal's win all about himself

One of those to express their negative view of Ronaldo after the final was 46-capped Portugal legend Antonio Simoes, who poured scorn on actions he felt were more about his own ego than actually helping the team. After claiming to Portuguese outlet Jornal I, via ESPN, that an injured player "going crazy" on the sideline did nothing to help his team win, and it was not the behaviour of a real great, he added:

"It is not about whether the result was good or bad, it is about looking and saying what should not happen. "Now that we have won, who wants to know about it. The victory covers it. Do you believe that all the bench going crazy, and Cristiano Ronaldo in the role of leader, is why we won? If people think that, then I'd say he should do that in all the games. "I've been in football for 50 years, and never seen anything like that. None of the great world players would have done something like that."

This was also an opinion shared by Jose Mourinho. The Premier League great said: "Cristiano Ronaldo didn't help in any way by doing that in the final few minutes of the Euros final, there were 11 players on the pitch doing their job, and the person in charge of directing them was the coach."

Others Appreciated Ronaldo's Leadership

Portugal manager Fernando Santos defended his captain after backlash

In contrast, speaking on Portugal national TV soon after signing a new contract through to Euro 2020, Ronaldo's one-time Sporting Lisbon coach, Fernando Santos, said there was nothing bad about how the team's captain and best player had acted. The EURO 2016 winning coach argued:

"[Ronaldo] was suffering more than any other Portuguese, and all he told me was 'we are going to win, we are going to win, and there is something bad in that? That makes the coach too weak? He is an excellent captain and the best player in the world."

After captaining his side to international glory, Ronaldo would go on to win his fifth and final Ballon d'Or in that year's ceremony, and his efforts during the summer were hailed by his teammates, even if those on the outside were quick to condemn his passionate touchline conduct.

"It was tough to lose our main man, the man who could at any moment score a goal," said Pepe. "We said we would win it for him, and we managed to do that." Elsewhere, Eder, who scored his first international goal to lead Portugal to glory in the 109th minute, was keen to honour Ronaldo's name in the post-match celebrations. He said:

"Cristiano told me I would score the winning goal, He gave me strength and positive energy. A lot of hard work went into it. With the injury to Ronaldo, we went through a tough time because he's very important for us but he gave us all his courage and his strength. We were able to win it for him and all the Portuguese people."

Jose Fonte was also among those to praise Ronaldo, as he labelled his teammate 'an example' to the rest of the football world. Eight years on from that memorable international high point for A Selecao das Quinas, and only Ronaldo, Rui Patricio, and former Real Madrid teammate Pepe remain in that squad, who are also set to add to their legacy this summer at EURO 2024 as Portugal enter the showpiece tournament among favourites.