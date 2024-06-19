Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to make an impact during Portugal's European Championship opener against Czechia.

Portugal conceded first but recovered to record a 2-1 victory thanks to an own-goal and a late strike from Francisco Conceicao.

Ronaldo's teammates have been accused by Stuart Peace of ignoring him at times during the match.

Portugal's players were accused of not passing to Cristiano Ronaldo during their Euro 2024 opener against Czechia on Tuesday night. Ronaldo started upfront for Roberto Martinez's side but struggled to impact proceedings, and the Group F favourites needed a 90th-minute goal from Francisco Conceicao to secure victory.

Czechia opened the scoring in the 62nd minute through a stunning effort from Lukas Provod, but their lead lasted just seven minutes as Portugal quickly equalised through an own-goal from Robin Hranac. Diogo Jota had an 87th-minute strike ruled out for offside but there was to be no reprieve for Czechia three minutes later when Conceicao slammed home.

Portugal Players Accused of Not Passing to Ronaldo

Stuart Pearce called it 'strange'

Portugal looked disjointed in attack for much of the game and former England defender Stuart Pearce suggested on talkSPORT that there were times in the match that Ronaldo's teammates denied him an obvious pass.

"This might sound ridiculous, but [maybe] they don't trust Ronaldo enough to keep supplying him with the ball, that type of thing," Pearce said. "There's been times in the games where he's shown to feet and they've not popped the ball into his feet.

"There was one with Bernardo Silva, it was one of these rogue passes [by Czech Republic] that got cut out. Bernardo Silva had it in the centre circle, Ronaldo peeled off in an inside-right position. I'm thinking, 'If this was ten years ago, you slide it in front of him and you know full well he's going to get there and score.' He [Silva] denied the pass, and I found that quite strange."

Ronaldo Not Competing at Top Level With Al-Nassr

Portugal skipper left Premier League in 2022

Ronaldo, who made his international debut while Sergio Conceicao, the father of match-winner Francisco, was still playing for Portugal, ended the Saudi Pro League season as its top scorer with 35 goals. However, he has not competed at the top level of European football for over 18 months and also struggled top make an impact during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo was dropped by Portugal in that tournament and it paid dividends, with his replacement, Goncalo Ramos, scoring a hat-trick in a last-16 win over Switzerland. Ronaldo was benched again in the quarter-finals, only emerging as a second-half substitute as Portugal were knocked out by Morocco.

Although he has been widely criticised by many for his showing in the match, Czechia manager Ivan Hasek sang the veteran's praises. He said: "We played against one of the best teams in the world and I was very angry about conceding a goal so close to the end.

"Ronaldo is incredible that, at his age, he continues to play like this. He's a genius. The way he is able to find a way to shoot at goal in a short space of space is incredible. He's one of the best players of all time, without a doubt."