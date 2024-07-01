Highlights Portugal narrowly avoided a major upset in the Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Slovenia, winning 3-0 on penalties after the game ended 0-0 after extra time.

Diogo Costa was the hero for Portugal, saving all three of Slovenia's penalty attempts and making several key saves throughout the match.

Slovenia put up a brave fight, with defender Vanja Drkusic and midfielder Timi Max Elsnik particularly impressive.

An electric game featured a brave showing from underdogs Slovenia and a masterful performance by both Diogo Costa and Jan Oblak as Portugal defeated Slovenia in an emphatic 3-0 penalty shootout, following a hectic 0-0 draw at Euro 2024.

The first half was as expected, with Portugal seeing plenty of the ball. However, neither team was able to create many clear-cut opportunities, with Cristiano Ronaldo barely missing contact with a close-range header and sending a later free-kick zipping closely over the bar. CR7 would have another free-kick later on, but sent it comedically wide after having a go from an obscene angle. The first half drew to a close shortly after Joao Palhinha clipped the post from the edge of the area.

The second half was much of the same, with Slovenia finding some rare breaks through Benjamin Sesko, who was dealt with well by Pepe. The only time he didn't fall to Pepe's pressure and got a glimpse at goal, he sent his effort painfully wide. Portugal kept ticking over, with Slovenia defending brilliantly right until the end of normal time.

In extra-time, it was again a case of Slovenia doing their best to keep Portugal at arms length as they continued to probe. Slovenia broke with some regularity and enjoyed a few key moments of possession, but the Portuguese defence, in particular the age-defying Pepe, managed to survive any scares.

Slovenia's brave performance was almost undone entirely as defender Vanja Drkusic, who had played very well the game throughout, was unfortunate to bundle over substitute Diogo Jota to concede a penalty. Ronaldo stepped up with a powerful effort towards the bottom right corner, but was denied by a superb Jan Oblak save from the spot, compounding at that point what had been a miserable night for him.

Benjamin Sesko was the next man to see a potentially winning goal get away from him, as Diogo Costa denied him from close range to deny what would have been a famous goal for Sesko and Slovenia alike. The RB Leipzig man had taken the ball off of Pepe after a rare mistake by the veteran and raced in behind, but Costa stood tall and the game went all the way to penalties.

In the shootout, Diogo Costa was the new hero of the day, keeping out all three of Slovenia's efforts whilst Ronaldo finally put his away, alongside Bruno Fernandes. Bernardo Silva was the man to kill Slovenian hopes, rolling home his penalty to end what was a brave performance from the underdogs and a dogged recovery from the team expected to carry out the win.

Match Highlights

To follow...

Portugal Player Ratings

GK - Diogo Costa - 10/10

Portugal's hero in avoiding a big slip up. Kept out a one-versus-one drive from Benjamin Sesko as Slovenia looked to steal it, and saved all three of Slovenia's penalties in the eventual penalty shootout to wrap up a close-shave win for Portugal at the eleventh hour. Sensational, heroic goalkeeping display.

RB - Joao Cancelo - 7/10

Effective in his defensive contributions. Won the majority of his duels, and looked sharp going forward too. Did leave a vacant space or two across the duration, and gave the ball away in a few dangerous areas toward the end.

CB - Pepe - 7/10

Didn't have much to do in the first half as Portugal dominated possession, but made one or two key interceptions. Was more active in the second, keeping pace with Sesko very well at times. Nearly cost his side the game with a slip under pressure as the last man from Sesko, but was rescued by Costa before eventually being withdrawn.

CB - Ruben Dias - 7/10

See above, but a bit more active in possession with some nice line-breakers. Kept sharp and kept Slovenia away as the game became more of an end-to-end affair.

LB - Nuno Mendes - 6/10

Bright and full of spirit going forward with his incredible pace. Pulled off a brilliant ball for Bruno Fernandes in the first half, but was bypassed a few times as Slovenia grew in confidence as the game drew to a close.

CM - Joao Palhinha - 8/10

Was mighty in the middle for Portugal, making 8 tackles in the first half alone. The rock that kept Portugal in possession for so long. Almost opened the scoring with a low, rasping drive that clipped the lower post.

CM - Vitinha - 7/10

Was precise and accurate with most of his passes. Broke up play on the defensive side nicely here and there, winning 100% of his duels.

AM - Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

A bit quieter than expected, but was not without his moments. Had a few chances to have a go at goal, but seemed hesitant to take them, but instead made several key passes as Portugal put the pressure on Slovenia. Tucked his penalty home with confidence.

RW - Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Couldn't make as much of an impact as he would have hoped. Tried to get at the Slovenian defence a few times, but couldn't break their spirit. Did toss in a few dangerous crosses, and kept his cool to send Portugal through to the next round on penalties.

LW - Rafael Leao - 7/10

Really bright throughout with some powerful runs. A constant thorn for the Slovenian right, creating a decent chance for Palhinha, but was kept quieter in the second half.

ST - Cristiano Ronaldo - 4/10

Had a good few chances, but could not take them. Missed a comedic amount of free-kicks, and a penalty in extra-time, thanks to heroics from Jan Oblak. Made up for this by scoring his attempt in the shootout.

Sub - Diogo Jota - 7/10

Put a lovely ball through to Ronaldo for a big chance at the end, and added a good amount of battle to help try and break Slovenia down.

Sub - Francisco Conceicao - 5/10

Took over from Leao with plenty of pace and bursts of energy, but was dealt with effectively by Slovenia, failing several dribbles.

Sub - Nelson Semedo - N/A

Didn't have time in extra-time to make an impact.

Sub - Ruben Neves - N/A

Didn't have time in extra-time to make an impact.

Slovenia Player Ratings

GK - Jan Oblak - 9/10

Portugal dominated possession and made plenty more chances, but Oblak was barely troubled. Stood tall to deny a powerful Ronaldo free-kick, albeit one that was close to him, and made a few big claims in the area. Added a heroic moment in extra time by pulling out a brilliant save from a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

RB - Zan Karnicnik - 7/10

Struggled a bit with coping with Rafeal Leao down the flanks in the first half, but improved in the second. Added some nice plays going forward.

CB - Vanja Drkusic - 8/10

Not an easy job to be tasked with marking Ronaldo, but Drkusic battled very well with him to good effect.

CB - Jaka Bijol - 7/10

Battled well in the heart of the Slovenian backline, and kept his cool under a lot of pressure.

LB - Jure Balkovec - 8/10

Had the better of Bernardo Silva for the most part, and grafted incredibly hard to keep Slovenia within a chance. Made tackle after tackle on the left of the defence.

CM - Adam Cerin - 6/10

Lost possession and/or was bypassed in the midfield once or twice in the first half, but improved well as the game went on. Didn't seem to tire, as much as Portugal tried to stretch him.

CM - Timi Max Elsnik - 8/10

Constantly battled in the games heart and broke the game up in some key areas, and added some nice progressive efforts here and there. Added a few smart runs forward as Slovenia grew in confidence.

LW - Jan Mlakar - 6/10

He didn't have the chance to get at Portugal much, but he added little to the moments in which they did, but did show plenty of graft in the press to help keep Portugal at arms length.

RW - Petar Stojanovic - 6/10

Similar to Mlakar, but did add a few important, progressive carries before his late withdrawal. Addded plenty to the Slovenian press.

ST - Andraz Sporar - 5/10

Was marked out almost entirely by Dias and Pepe, but did show some threat when he got the ball to his feet. Main first half highlight was a comical dive against Vitinha.

ST - Benjamin Sesko - 5/10

Was spirited as ever and registered the first half's only shot on target, but like his partner, he got little joy against the Portugal backline. Did get one decent run in behind Pepe in the second half, but sliced a rare effort wide. Had a huge chance to win it for Slovenia towards the end of extra-time, but was denied by Diogo Costa incredibly.

Sub - Jon Gorenc Stankovic - 7/10

Added a lot of necessary energy as the game came towards its closing moments. Was progressive and positive with his passes, keeping hope in the Slovenian ranks.

Sub - Zan Celar - 7/10

Continued the graft off of the bench, making a few key tackles and clearances. Another good sub from the underdogs.

Sub - Benjamin Verbic - 5/10

Didn't connect with many passes, but had a few sharp runs forward which normally ended with him being tackled.

Sub - Josip Ilicic - 4/10

Was there for penalties, more than anything, which was unfortunate as he missed the first of the shootout. Connected a few nice linking passes as Slovenia continued to grow in confidence, and hit a tempting free-kick straight into the wall.

Man of the Match

Diogo Costa - Portugal

It could have been Jan Oblak, given his fellow penalty heroics keeping the hopes of a nation alive, but Diogo Costa's excellence in the shoot-out is what won the day for Portugal as a potential upset loomed.

Slovenia never gave up on the game, and had a huge opportunity to steal it through Sesko, but Costa was there to stand tall to deny him. Even as the game went all the way to penalties, Costa guessed correct on three occasions to pull out a perfect goalkeeping penalty performance to seal his side's progression to the quarter-finals. A truly remarkable display that will go down as one of the very best performances of EURO 2024.