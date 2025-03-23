Portugal eventually overcame Denmark 5-3 on aggregate after extra-time in a pulsating Nations League quarter-final. Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 219th international cap for Portugal with a rather weak penalty that Kasper Schmeichel saved easily. It was Ronaldo who drew the foul in the fifth penalty, but his side-footed effort was feeble. More comical play was to follow, when Joachim Andersen headed in his net via a Portugal corner. Ronaldo appeared to have put Portugal 2-1 up on the stroke of half-time, but offside was given.

With just over 30 minutes to go, Rasmus Kristensen got up at the back post to head home a Christian Eriksen corner. Just when Denmark seemed to have blunted Portugal's attack, Bruno Fernandes saw a long-range strike cannon off the post. Ronaldo put in the rebound from a tight angle. Yet Denmark were not to be denied. Of all people, it was Ruben Dias who lost possession, Patrick Dorgu centred for Eriksen to tap in.

However, the game transformed with the introduction of Francisco Trincao with nine minutes left. The Sporting winger crashed home Portugal's third in the 86th minute. He was on hand to grab a second a minute into extra-time. He was also involved in a flowing move that saw Goncalo Ramos to score a fifth for Portugal.

Portugal v Denmark Match Statistics Portugal Statistic Denmark 58% Possession 42% 18 Shots 14 11 Shots on Target 4 21 Fouls 19 1 Yellow Cards 4

Portugal Player Ratings

Formation: 4-3-3

GK: Diogo Costa - 6/10

Had little to do at times, but still found himself picking the ball out the net.

LB: Nuno Mendes

Without Portugal having so much possession, the full-back

CB: Goncalo Inacio - 6/10

Enjoyed playing alongside someone as solid as Dias.

CB: Ruben Dias - 6/10

Looked very assured in the heart of the Portugal defence, but was at fault for Eriksen's goal.

RB: Diogo Dalot - 5/10

A bit sloppy at times, a throw-in he took in the second-half almost led to a Denmark goal.