Highlights Portugal and France face off in Euro 2024 quarter-final, a rematch of the famous 2016 final.

Both teams have struggled in recent matches, scoring just eight goals between them in Germany.

France favored to progress, with Kylian Mbappe most likely to score for Les Bleus.

In a dramatic twist of tournament fate, Portugal meet France in the Euro 2024 quarter-final on Friday in a repeat of 2016's showpiece final. While a shootout-inspired Selecao will be looking to beat Les Bleus once again for a spot in the semis, it’s looking much more likely that France will redeem that final loss from eight years ago and reach the final four of yet another major competition.

With a contest steeped in European Championship history, from the controversy of Euro 2000 to the extra-time drama of Euro 2016, and a pretty flat tournament so far for both sides, read on as GIVEMESPORT charts the key odds and picks ahead of this big clash.

Portugal vs. France: Match Information When 05/07/24 Where Volksparkstadion Time 20:00 GMT Location Hamburg, Germany TV BBC One and BBC iPlayer (UK)

Portugal vs France - Form Guide

Both sides have been inconsistent at Euro 2024

After a somewhat poor showing from the two sides in the Round of 16, both Portugal and France will be looking to assert themselves as the side to watch going into the final four. Portugal finished top of Group F after three games.

As such, Portugal picked up two wins and one loss, leaving them on six points, equal with Turkey but above them on head-to-head record. This is only Portugal’s ninth appearance at the European Championships since their debut in 1984. Portugal have made the semi-finals on three occasions, most recently in 2012 before they won their first title in 2016. The last time out in the tournament saw Portugal exit at the round of 16 stage at the hands of Belgium.

The last time out for Portugal was against Slovenia where Cristiano Ronaldo and co had 20 shots in 120 minutes but only six of them were on target as Ronaldo missed a penalty in extra time. However, Diogo Costa starred in the penalty shootout and saved all three Slovenia penalties to give Portugal the 3-0 win.

France, on the other hand, could only finish second in Group D. In three games, France picked up one win and two draws, leaving them on five points, one point behind group winners Austria. This is France’s 11th appearance at the Euros since their debut in 1960. Les Bleus have won the competition twice in their history, in 1984 as hosts and in 2000. Their last final appearance was back as hosts again in 2016 where they lost to Portugal. Also like their opponents, they went out at the round of 16 stage in 2021, on penalties to Switzerland.

In this recent round of 16 showing, France overcame an underwhelming Belgian 'Golden Generation' thanks to a Jan Vertonghen own goal in the 85th minute. An awful stat for Didier Deschamps side continues - as a France player is yet to score from open play after four games, relying on one penalty from Kylian Mbappe and two own goals thus far.

Portugal vs. France picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Result

As per Footy Accumulators, it does seem France are more likely to progress despite their poor performances so far. With the site predicting a 1-0 victory over the Ronaldo-centric Portuguese, who only just chugged through to penalties against minnows Slovenia, France will be buoyed on by the masked Mbappe.

Although no France player has yet scored from open play, Mbappe looks most likely - having got off the mark with a penalty against Poland.

Currently, the win market reflects: Portugal are 49/20, a 90-minute draw 21/10, while a France win sits at 29/20. To qualify, it shows: Portugal 16/13 and France 7/10.

Head-to-head history and results

Portugal and France have met 28 times in total, with the first meeting coming in an international friendly way back in 1926. France have the better record in this fixture with 19 wins in comparison to Portugal’s six, while the other three games ended in a draw.

The last five games in this fixture have seen two wins for France, two draws and one win for Portugal. This fixture rarely finds both sides on the score sheet, with four of the last five games seeing just one side find the back of the net.

Portugal wins: 6

Draws: 3

France wins: 19

Over/Under

In terms of over and under bets, the stats from the group stages and last round for each side can reflect trends. The table below shows the corners, fouls, cards, and match goals, among other stats.

Over/Under Portugal France Stat vs Czechia vs Turkey vs Georgia vs Slovenia vs Austria vs Netherlands vs Poland vs Belgium Match goals 3 3 2 0 (3-0 on pens) 1 0 2 1 Shots 19 12 22 20 14 15 19 19 Shots on target 8 3 5 6 3 3 8 2 Team fouls 6 8 11 8 11 8 12 7 Cards 2 2 3 1 2 0 1 3 Corners 13 1 11 11 2 6 11 5

Player Bets

When making player bets, it's worth considering the recent injury news as much as form.

A bruising and exhausting 120-plus minutes will have taken their toll on Portugal, just four days before this huge quarter-final tie. The Portuguese Selecao were widely unimpressive going forward, which may prompt head coach Roberto Martinez into some tinkering. In defence, the Evening Standard rightfully poses the question: can 41-year-old Pepe be ready for Kylian Mbappe after such short a break?

Didier Deschamps brought Antoine Griezmann back into the starting lineup against Belgium, so it seems likely he will continue. Kylian Mbappe will carry on wearing his mask, though Adrien Rabiot is suspended after picking up another yellow card. Randal Kolo Muani or Olivier Giroud could come in to replace Marcus Thuram up front.

Oddschecker highlights these players in the first-scorer conversation: Kylian Mbappe (27/5), Cristiano Ronaldo (11/2), No Goalscorer (13/2), Olivier Giroud (7/1), Goncalo Ramos (81/10), Antoine Griezmann (9/1), Randal Kolo Muani (9/1), Marcus Thuram (9/1), Diogo Jota (10/1), Joao Felix (11/10), Bradley Barcola (12/1), Kingsley Coman (12/1), Ousmane Dembele (12/1), Bruno Fernandes (12/1), Rafael Leao (13/1)

Stats courtesy of Fotmob, Oddschecker, Footy Accumulators - accurate as of 03/07/24