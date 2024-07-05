Highlights A 0-0 draw was played out between France and Portugal with a spot in the semi-finals of EURO 2024 on the line.

The game went all the way to penalties, where Joao Felix missed the decisive spot kick to allow Theo Hernandez to score the winner.

France now move on to face Spain in the last four, who beat hosts Germany earlier today.

France eliminated Portugal from Euro 2024 on penalties following a 0-0 draw, ending Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of another trophy with the national side. Joao Felix missed the decisive spot kick, seeing his effort cannon off the post.

With both teams having failed to find the back of the net from open play for quite some time, the first half was an understandably tepid affair. Each side spent much of the opening 45 minutes sizing each other up and playing a touch cagey, aware of the attacking potency either competitor possessed.

The second half did feature a more open affair, with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha seeing big chances go begging for either side, but even in the games new nature, the two could not be split, with the game going all the way into extra time at 0-0.

From there, the game continued to open out, with Dembele fashioning a few chances for himself with quick, decisive sprints, and Ronaldo continuing to threaten in behind, although the best efforts of William Saliba and Theo Hernandez were enough to subdue him. There was to be nothing to split the sides, so penalties it was.

Diogo Costa may have been the hero of the day in the penalty shootout against Slovenia in Franfurt four days ago, but he was unable to keep out efforts from Dembele and Youssuf Fofana this time around, whilst Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva found the net as they did in the last shootout.

Jules Kounde stepped up next to face Costa, and struck it mightily into the top left corner to precede Felix, who struck the foot of the post to hand the advantage to France. Les Bleus elected 21-year-old substitute Bradley Barcola to hand them the strong lead in the shootout, and he made no mistake with a calm disposition to send Costa the wrong way.

Nuno Mendes was up next for Portugal, needing to score in order to keep his side in the competition, and did so with a beautiful strike into the top right corner. But it was in vain as Theo Hernandez strode up to send Costa the wrong way, ensuring France advanced to the semi-finals, where they will face Spain after their 2-1 win against Germany.

Match Highlights

Portugal Player Ratings

GK - Diogo Costa - 5/10

Didn't have much to do in the first half, barring one save. Was much busier then on, but remained at his composed best.

RB - Joao Cancelo - 6/10

Did a good job keeping Mbappe quiet, all things considered. Added plenty going forward.

CB - Ruben Dias - 7/10

Wasn't tested often by France in the first half, and had little to do. Became busier as the game opened out in the second half, denying Kolo Muani with an excellent sliding block.

CB - Pepe - 8/10

See above, for the most part, but was tested a little more often and coped well. Managed to keep up in a straight foot race with Marcus Thuram to recover his position and make a last-ditch tackle as regular time petered out.

LB - Nuno Mendes - 6/10

Showed plenty of spirit getting forward, but was wayward with some of his crosses and lost a few duels. Improved as the game opened out, but sent an effort in the last seconds of the game spilling through into Maignan's gloves with no power. Scored his pen and then some.

CM - Joao Palhinha - 7/10

The Bayern-bound man played the role of disruptor as he knows how to do. Broke the play up nicely in the centre throughout.

CM - Vitinha - 6/10

Kept Portugal ticking over nicely, but couldn't find the final ball in the first half. Had a big chance to open the scoring but saw it saved in the second.

AM - Bruno Fernandes - 5/10

Was subdued by France in the first half, wherein he failed to provide a single accurate cross from six attempts. Improved in the second half with some nice bits of play, but was withdrawn after 75 minutes.

RW - Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Again, kept quiet in the first half, but showed his grit in the duel with some victories. Became more active in the second as he became more central and fired off some nice plays.

LW - Rafael Leao - 7/10

Showed his flair with one or two decent drives forward in the first half, getting Portugal up effectively.

ST - Cristiano Ronaldo - 5/10

Limited to only a handful of touches throughout, but did win every single header he duelled for. Of course, smashed a free kick into the wall, too, but scored his penalty.

Sub - Francisco Conceicao - 8/10

Added a vital burst of energy from the bench. Completed several important dribbles and really helped keep the pressure on France.

Sub - Nelson Semedo - 5/10

Added some energy and muscle to the defensive flanks off the bench.

Sub - Ruben Neves - 4/10

Didn't make much of an impact.

Sub - Joao Felix - 2/10

Missed a big opportunity soon after coming on, and didn't have time to do anything else. Except for miss the decisive penalty in the shootout.

Sub - Matheus Nunes - N/A

Was brought on solely to take a penalty, and didn't get to take it.

France Player Ratings

GK - Mike Maignan - 7/10

Had nothing to do in the first half, but pulled off excellent saves against Fernandes and Vitinha to keep it level in the second.

RB - Jules Kounde - 7/10

Had the thankless job of dealing with Leao, but coped decently enough, being dribbled past just once. He had his hands full, but dealt with his opponent and scored his penalty for good measure.

CB - Dayot Upamecano - 6/10

Hardly saw anything of him in the first half. Lost all but one header he dueled for in the opening 45.

CB - William Saliba - 8/10

Kept Portugal silent intelligently whenever it was required of him. 100% passing accuracy throughout the first half.

LB - Theo Hernandez - 9/10

Buckets of endeavor coming forward, and tested Costa with a sighter in the first half. Worked superbly hard in the second to keep the confidence-growing Portugal at arms length. Scored the last penalty to send France to the semi-finals without scoring a single goal from open play.

CM - Aurelian Tchouameni - 7/10

Played the parallel role seen of Palhinha for Portugal. Broke up proceedings excellently when necessary, but could have been a little sharper on the ball.

CM - N'golo Kante - 7/10

A few characteristic interceptions, but a touch wasteful with his passing in the first half. Sharpened up in the second half, leading several promising counter-attacks, although to no avail.

CM - Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

Very accurate with his passing and won every duel he went for. Dragged a big chance wide of the mark in the second half.

AM - Antoine Griezmann - 7/10

Played the role of inter-changer well, linking the midfield to the striking duo on several occasions. Was replaced in favour of the more direct Ousmane Dembele.

ST - Kylian Mbappe - 6/10

Threatening as ever, but made little impact. Tested Costa with a decent effort from range in the last ten seconds of regular time. Was withdrawn after an aggravation to his facial injury, which had hindered him.

ST - Randal Kolo Muani - 5/10

Limited to a sparse number of touches in the first half, and struggled in the air. Saw his one big chance blocked brilliantly by Dias.

Sub - Ousmane Dembele - 9/10

Added an air of directness and pace, and almost opened the scoring with a beauty towards the top left corner. Scored his penalty to start the shootout.

Sub - Marcus Thuram - 4/10

Had a few chances and ballooned most of them miles wide.

Sub - Youssuf Fofana - 5/10

Made some nice drives forward, and broke up play a few times in key areas. Scored his penalty.

Sub - Bradley Barcola - N/A

Didn't have time to make a huge impact, but looked sharp and beat his men once or twice.

Man of the Match - Theo Hernandez

With all the pace and power in the world, Theo Hernandez edges our choice as man of the match tonight.

It very well could have been Ousmane Dembele, who put in a spirited performance off of the bench, but Hernandez's work rate and defensive solitude saw him and his colleague hold an improved Portugal at arms length, before the AC Milan man blasted home the winning penalty of the game. Excellent performance.