Poland have not won away to Portugal since two second-half goals from Grzegorz Lato gave the Poles a 2-0 win in 1976. The two have already met in this Nations League campaign, with Bernado Silva and Ronaldo giving the Portuguese a two-nil first-half lead in a match they went on to win 3-1.

Three days after the October defeat to Portugal, Poland staged a comeback to earn a 3-3 draw with Croatia, having conceded three goals in just seven first-half minutes. Fenerbahce's Sebastien Szymanski got the equaliser, giving the Poles a lift coming into this fixture.

Result odds: Portugal are heavy favourites

Portugal win 1/5 | Draw 6-1 | Poland win 9/1

Portugal are undefeated since being knocked out of Euro 2024 on penalties against France, with wins over Scotland, Poland and Croatia, although their last Nations League game resulted in a 0-0 draw away to Scotland.

The bookmakers have the home side as heavy favourites to beat Poland, who have not beaten Portugal since a 2-1 win in 2008, with two goals from Borussia Dortmund striker Ebi Smolarek.

Portugal vs Poland - Result Odds

Bet

Fractional

Decimal

American

Portugal Win

1/5

1.20

-500

Draw

6/1

7.00

+600

Poland Win

9/1

10.00

+900
Score Predictions: Bookmakers favour a Portugal win

Portugal win 2-0 - 5/1 | Draw 1-1 - 10/1 | Poland win 1-0 - 28/1

Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

To put the game into context, you can get 5/1 on Portugal winning 2-0. But a bet on Poland winning by the same score is a whopping 65/1. The lowest odds for an away win are 28/1.

From a Polish perspective, the draw looks like a lifeline at 10/1. However, when you look at the head to head in more detail, four of the last six games finished level between the two, albeit one of these game went to penalties in a shoot-out Portugal won.

Portugal vs Poland - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds

Bet

Fractional

Decimal

American

Portugal win 2-0

5/1

6.00

+500

Portugal win 1-0

13/2

7.50

+650

Portugal win 2-1

13/2

7.50

+650

Portugal win 3-0

13/2

7.50

+650

Portugal win 3-1

9/1

10.00

+900

While it is clear the bookmakers have Portugal as clear favourites, it's more difficult to ascertain the number of goals in the game, with results between the two nations varying from 0-0 to 4-0

Portugal vs Poland Goals Over/Under Odds

Bet

Fractional

Decimal

American

Under 2.5

11/8

2.38

+138

Over 2.5

8/15

1.53

-188

Goalscorers Odds: Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes favourites to score

Anytime scorers: Ronaldo 4/7 | Bruno Fernandes 29/20

Cristiano Ronaldo Bruno Fernandes Pepe

Prior to this game, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 133 goals for Portugal in 216 caps. Few would write him off from getting his 134th. While Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has 24 goals in 74 Portugal games.

Portugal Goalscorer Odds

Goalscorer

Anytime

First

Fractional

Decimal

American

Fractional

Decimal

American

Ronaldo

4/7

1.57

-175

23/10

3.30

+230

Bruno Fernandes

29/20

2.45

+145

9/2

5.50

+450

Francisco Trincao

8/5

2.60

+160

5/1

6.00

+500

Rafael Leao

17/10

2.70

+170

5/1

6.00

+500

Joao Felix

23/10

3.30

+230

5/1

6.00

+500

The bookies have Charlotte FC 's Keral Swiderski as the favourite Polish scorer. He scored the last minute equaliser against France in Euro 2024 and scored two goals on loan at Hellas Verona in 2024.

Poland Goalscorer Odds

Goalscorer

Anytime

First

Fractional

Decimal

American

Fractional

Decimal

American

Karel Swiderski

4/1

5.00

+400

10/1

11.00

+1000

Krzysztof Piatek

9/2

5.50

+450

11/1

12.00

+1100

Adam Buksa

9/2

5.50

+450

11/1

12.00

+1100

Kacper Urbanski

5/1

6.00

+500

12/1

13.00

+1200

Mateusz Bogusz

11/2

6.50

+550

12/1

13.00

+1200

Predictions and Best Bets

Bruno Fernandes to open the scoring in a 2-1 win

Bruno Fernandes

The bookmakers simply cannot look beyond a Portugal victory. With Bruno Fernandes coming back into some form having had a very frustrating season, it's a good value bet of 9/2 for him to open the scoring on the way to a Portugal win.

Best bets

  • Portugal win 2-1 - 13/2
  • Bruno Fernandes to score first - 9/2
  • Poland to win either half - 7/2

All odds via William Hill.

