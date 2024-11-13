Poland have not won away to Portugal since two second-half goals from Grzegorz Lato gave the Poles a 2-0 win in 1976. The two have already met in this Nations League campaign, with Bernado Silva and Ronaldo giving the Portuguese a two-nil first-half lead in a match they went on to win 3-1.

Three days after the October defeat to Portugal, Poland staged a comeback to earn a 3-3 draw with Croatia, having conceded three goals in just seven first-half minutes. Fenerbahce's Sebastien Szymanski got the equaliser, giving the Poles a lift coming into this fixture.

Result odds: Portugal are heavy favourites

Portugal win 1/5 | Draw 6-1 | Poland win 9/1

Portugal are undefeated since being knocked out of Euro 2024 on penalties against France, with wins over Scotland, Poland and Croatia, although their last Nations League game resulted in a 0-0 draw away to Scotland.

The bookmakers have the home side as heavy favourites to beat Poland, who have not beaten Portugal since a 2-1 win in 2008, with two goals from Borussia Dortmund striker Ebi Smolarek.

Portugal vs Poland - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Portugal Win 1/5 1.20 -500 Draw 6/1 7.00 +600 Poland Win 9/1 10.00 +900

Score Predictions: Bookmakers favour a Portugal win

Portugal win 2-0 - 5/1 | Draw 1-1 - 10/1 | Poland win 1-0 - 28/1

To put the game into context, you can get 5/1 on Portugal winning 2-0. But a bet on Poland winning by the same score is a whopping 65/1. The lowest odds for an away win are 28/1.

From a Polish perspective, the draw looks like a lifeline at 10/1. However, when you look at the head to head in more detail, four of the last six games finished level between the two, albeit one of these game went to penalties in a shoot-out Portugal won.

Portugal vs Poland - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Portugal win 2-0 5/1 6.00 +500 Portugal win 1-0 13/2 7.50 +650 Portugal win 2-1 13/2 7.50 +650 Portugal win 3-0 13/2 7.50 +650 Portugal win 3-1 9/1 10.00 +900

While it is clear the bookmakers have Portugal as clear favourites, it's more difficult to ascertain the number of goals in the game, with results between the two nations varying from 0-0 to 4-0

Portugal vs Poland Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Under 2.5 11/8 2.38 +138 Over 2.5 8/15 1.53 -188

Goalscorers Odds: Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes favourites to score

Anytime scorers: Ronaldo 4/7 | Bruno Fernandes 29/20

Prior to this game, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 133 goals for Portugal in 216 caps. Few would write him off from getting his 134th. While Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has 24 goals in 74 Portugal games.

Portugal Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Ronaldo 4/7 1.57 -175 23/10 3.30 +230 Bruno Fernandes 29/20 2.45 +145 9/2 5.50 +450 Francisco Trincao 8/5 2.60 +160 5/1 6.00 +500 Rafael Leao 17/10 2.70 +170 5/1 6.00 +500 Joao Felix 23/10 3.30 +230 5/1 6.00 +500

The bookies have Charlotte FC 's Keral Swiderski as the favourite Polish scorer. He scored the last minute equaliser against France in Euro 2024 and scored two goals on loan at Hellas Verona in 2024.

Poland Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Karel Swiderski 4/1 5.00 +400 10/1 11.00 +1000 Krzysztof Piatek 9/2 5.50 +450 11/1 12.00 +1100 Adam Buksa 9/2 5.50 +450 11/1 12.00 +1100 Kacper Urbanski 5/1 6.00 +500 12/1 13.00 +1200 Mateusz Bogusz 11/2 6.50 +550 12/1 13.00 +1200

Predictions and Best Bets

Bruno Fernandes to open the scoring in a 2-1 win

The bookmakers simply cannot look beyond a Portugal victory. With Bruno Fernandes coming back into some form having had a very frustrating season, it's a good value bet of 9/2 for him to open the scoring on the way to a Portugal win.

Best bets

Portugal win 2-1 - 13/2

Bruno Fernandes to score first - 9/2

Poland to win either half - 7/2

All odds via William Hill.