Highlights Portugal will be looking to win their second European Championship in Germany.

A Seleção das Quinas boast a number of talented players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias.

Jose Mourinho thinks that Portugal are the best they've ever been in terms of squad depth and quality.

In just eight days' time, EURO 2024 will have commenced. As the showpiece tournament is set to bring yet more transfixing drama and transposing narratives that entail the stark contrasts of peaks and troughs, France, Germany, and England are among the favourites to inscribe their name on the trophy.

However, while attention is pinpointed to a select few nations, there are other countries that could still exceed everyone's expectations. One such case of a nation nobody is talking about - but should - is Portugal. Selecao turned Group J into their playground during qualifying, scoring 36 goals and conceding just two as they collected all 30 points. It is fitting form for a squad that boasts the supreme talents of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, and Bernardo Silva. But while it is clear that Portugal have always had a galaxy of superstars at their disposal, it is perhaps now more than ever that the football world should sit up and take note of what's beneath the tip of the iceberg.

Legendary head coach, Jose Mourinho, is among those to send an ominous warning sign to the rest of the continent. Earlier this week, he told Topps:

“I don’t want to be disrespectful about previous generations that we had, but in terms of squad depth and quality, we are probably now the best we have ever been and Portugal can go on to win it. “The best problem for a coach is having to choose who to play, because there are two great right-backs, two great left-backs, two great positional midfielders – and I say two only because there is a 23-man squad but there are more."

Yet, whereas one of the best managers of all time can see the sheer quality Portugal has going into the summer, it doesn't appear that many others can. As evidenced by the fact Opta's supercomputer predicted Roberto Martinez's side to have just a 9.2% chance of winning EURO 2024, this article shows that there's an even better chance doubters are wrong to write the 2016 winners off just yet.

Goalkeepers

Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Patricio

It is pretty rare to be able to take three goalkeepers to a major international tournament whereby all three options play as first-choice for a team residing in a top five European league. But this is the healthy situation Portugal currently find themselves in.

Rui Patricio played 23 times for Roma last season and was Portugal's first-choice during their 2016 European Championship-winning campaign; Wolves' Jose Sa replaced him for a while, and now it is Diogo Costa, who featured 33 times for Porto last season, who heads to Germany with the number one shirt. The main issue for Martinez here is ensuring each of them know their worth over the next couple of months.

Defenders

Diogo Dalot (Nelson Semedo), Ruben Dias (Pepe), Antonio Silva (Goncalo Inacio), Joao Cancelo (Nuno Mendes)

Portugal's defensive options are strong, too. Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo are nailed-on starters at the back, while Manchester United star Diogo Dalot has proved a popular choice down the left-hand side of defence for both club and country as he's revived his Old Trafford career.

But the conundrum over whom to partner Dias with isn't so straightforward. Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva have emerged as serious prospects in breakthrough seasons, but Martinez could well instill continued faith in 41-year-old veteran, Pepe, who has hardly ever put a foot wrong for his nation. Elsewhere, Nelson Semedo and Nuno Mendes offer stout alternatives to the starting full-backs.

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes (Bernardo Silva), Joao Palhinha (Ruben Neves), Vitinha (Matheus Nunes)

Bruno Fernandes was the only player who featured in each of Martinez's first 10 games in charge - and he is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League right now - but the other midfield vacancies are up for more debate. Ruben Neves moving to the Saudi Pro League has not affected his international prospects, while holding midfielders Danilo Pereira and Joao Palhinha will bolster the unit with some much-needed steel.

If Martinez could find a way of starting both Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, however, this is perhaps the best bet. Silva is versatile enough to work the right-flank position, which could mean someone like Matheus Nunes or Vitinha taking up a role as a box-to-box midfielder next to Man United's main creative engine.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes created more chances than other player in the 2023/24 Premier League season (113), with Martin Odegaard his closest rival, having tallied 102.

Forwards

Pedro Neto (Francisco Conceicao), Cristiano Ronaldo (Diogo Jota & Goncalo Ramos), Rafael Leao (Joao Felix)

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the gold standard for EURO heroes, and with Martinez sticking with the iconic forward as his main choice ahead of the former Real Madrid legend's sixth European Championship participation, he will look to extend his record as the all-time top scorer in the competition.

But by having Diogo Jota and PSG's Goncalo Ramos jostling for the rite of second-in-command, Selecao are blessed with options in attack. While not all of them will start, of course, the bench will be supplied with more than enough firepower to make a difference in late stages of games. Notably, Joao Felix and the mercurial nature of Francisco Conceicao will likely be benched, too.

As aforementioned, Manchester City's Silva could well slot into the right-wing void, meaning Pedro Neto would help continue to forge the notion that Portugal's squad depth is exceptional.

Expected Starting Lineup

(4-3-3): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inacio, Dalot; Palhinha, Vitinha, Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Leao

Costa seems to have the goalkeeper spot laid nailed down, with Dias, Dalot and Cancelo certain picks in defence. It's a coin toss for the other centre-back position, but Inacio probably has the edge at the time of writing, with his impressive displays for Sporting last term attracting Man United as potential suitors.

In midfield, a trio of Fernandes, Vitinha, and Palhinha feels most balanced, while there are no extra points for guessing who leads the line - with Ronaldo expected to be the main man again, and injuries to others allowing Leao and Silva to continue to stake claim as the best two wing options.