Highlights Left-back Roberto Carlos in the Portuguese fifth tier was given a white card in the match between and União de Montemor and Alcaçovense

The white card is a part of a positive-minded initiative in Portugal to promote ethical values in sports. While it has only been introduced in Portuguese football so far, it has the potential to become more widely used in the future.

After a heart-warming act of sportsmanship, a left-back in the Portuguese fifth tier, named Roberto Carlos, was brandished with a rarely-used white card and social media has since been ablaze with admiration for the forward. Under little pressure in his own penalty box, a centre-back fell to the floor in significant pain moments after gifting their opposing forward a gilt-edged opportunity to score.

Instead of blazing a shot towards goal – like many would’ve done - Carlos opted to turn and put the ball out for a throw-in, so the injured opponent could get the necessary medical attention he required. At the point of the unfortunate incident, Carlos’ side União de Montemor were two goals to the good against Alcaçovense and, although he had the chance to potentially extend their lead to 3-0, he decided to let his empathetic side prevail.

Straight away, the match attendees clapped in unison, while the referee reached into his pocket to issue a white card for his sportsmanship. The referee and the forward shook hands in recognition of his selfless act as a medic ran on to help. But what is a white card and is the first time it’s been used in football? Read on to find out more.

The history of the white card and why it is given

While yellow and red cards are typically handed out for ill-faithed challenges or dissent towards a match official, a white card is, instead, given to those – whether that be a player, coach or staff member - who are seen to show an act of fair play. The card itself has no beneficial or detrimental effect on the receiver but can be shown in order to recognise and encourage aspects of the game that ‘improve ethical value in the sport.’

Part of a positive-minded initiative in Portugal, the reasoning behind the white card is to give intangible credit to those who offer a kind-hearted approach for a plethora of reasons. What a fantastic, forward-thinking idea! Led by the country’s National Plan for Ethics in Sport (PNED) is beginning to gain traction, too. And while the approach has not spread overseas just yet, it’s part of a series of fresh introductions to the sport which look to improve the overall sense of sportsmanship.

The white card has only been given once before

Given that it has only been introduced – so far – into Portuguese football, the opportunities to hand them out do come few and far between and that is the case for the men’s game as this is the first recorded incident of a white card used. Saying that, during a Portuguese Women’s Cup quarter-final between fierce rivals Benfica and Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio da Luz, the white card was first given a run out.

Shortly before half-time of the all-intense encounter, someone on the bench fell ill and was in dire need of immediate support. Medical staff from both sides rush to help which, in turn, elicited a warm applause from those in attendance. The introduction wrote a new chapter in the storied history of the game, and perhaps it’ll become commonplace in all strands of the sport in the near future.

