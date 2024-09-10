Arsenal could be set for some good news ahead of the North London Derby against Tottenham after Martin Odegaard limped off during international duty with Norway, according to a physio on X.

The Gunners were dealt a huge blow after it emerged their skipper twisted his ankle on Monday night and was forced off the pitch, with the playmaker being pictured on crutches on Tuesday morning as he returned to London for treatment and tests to discover the extent of the injury.

But reacting to footage and images of the injury, X account Physio Scout revealed that there could be good news on the way for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal fans ahead of Sunday's huge clash.

Martin Odegaard Suffers Ankle Injury

Expert believes he could be fit to play Tottenham

While analyzing footage of the incident that saw the 25-year-old withdrawn, the injury expert revealed what the likely diagnosis could be and it was good news for Arsenal fans.

It's believed that Odegaard suffered a lateral ankle sprain due to plantarflexion and inversion at the ankle, but according to the expert these injuries "look worse than they are" and Odegaard could be fit to play against Tottenham as they usually only need about a week to recover from.

However, the former Real Madrid star is set to undergo tests that could rule that he has suffered ligament damage which could see him miss up to a month of action. He may also have suffered a fracture, but it's deemed unlikely since he was able to put weight on the injury after the fact.

Arsenal have started the season in good form with two wins before a draw against Brighton despite having ten men for much of the second half following Declan Rice's controversial red card for kicking the ball away.

Mikel Arteta will also be without summer signing Mikel Merino after the Spaniard broke his arm in his first training session after joining from Real Sociedad, with the Spaniard expected to miss several weeks of action as a result of a clash in training.

Arsenal Out of Victor Osimhen Race for 2025

Nigerian joined Galatasaray on loan after summer of rumours

After being linked with a move for a top striker for much of the summer, Arsenal decided against a move for Victor Osimhen in the end before he moved to Galatasaray on loan.

A move to Al-Ahli collapsed on deadline day as they opted to go with a move for Ivan Toney instead, while the Nigeria international opted against a move to Stamford Bridge despite Chelsea waiting until the last minute. Napoli refused to reintegrate him into the squad though, and that saw a move to Galatasaray on loan materialise with a break clause for January.

However, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the Gunners will not look at a deal for the 25-year-old striker in the new year as things stand and won't be in the race for his signature should he leave Istanbul at the first opportunity.