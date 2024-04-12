Highlights Expect Brandon Ingram back for the Pelicans-Lakers clash on Sunday.

Ingram's scoring ability, playmaking, and improved defense make him valuable to the Pelicans.

The Pelicans' performance is significantly better with Ingram this season, and his return could boost their postseason chances.

As they attempt to avoid a spot in the Play-In Tournament this season, the New Orleans Pelicans may be getting some extra help before the 2023-24 NBA regular season comes to an end. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, forward Brandon Ingram, who has not played a game since March 21 due to a knee injury, "is expected to make his return on Sunday" against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his fifth season with the Pelicans, Ingram has proven to be essential to the team's success. On the year, the 26-year-old is averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 49 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from behind the three-point line.

With just two games remaining, the Pelicans are 48-32 and own the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. However, they are only one game ahead of the No. 7 seed Phoenix Suns. If the Pelicans fall at the last second to the No. 7 seed, they will be in the Play-In Tournament for the third consecutive year.

Ingram's Impact Goes Far Beyond the Stat Sheet

Though he is a gifted scorer, Ingram provides much more than just getting points for New Orleans

Ingram is the Pelicans' second-leading scorer, only behind Zion Williamson. Throughout his whole career, the former Lakers forward has proven he is a gifted scorer. His ability to score from anywhere on the court is impressive. Additionally, his consistency and efficiency make it easy for him to regularly score 20-plus points a night.

Although he is naturally a small forward, listed at 6-foot-8, Ingram has the ability to play power forward and create a multitude of mismatches. Last month, Washington Wizards rookie Bilal Coulibaly mentioned Ingram as the player who gave him his "Welcome to the NBA moment."

“With Brandon Ingram, I was playing great defense. But he was just getting his shots. It was tough mentally (laughs). It was tough. I was like, ‘What can I do better?’ He had fadeaways. He was getting that mid-range. I was contesting as much as possible. But he’s taller than me and longer than me. He was getting those shots up.”

However, it is not just his scoring that makes Ingram valuable to the team. Ingram's 5.8 assists per game lead the entire team. His playmaking ability has made the Pelicans' offense run much better. On the flip side of things, Ingram's defense took a step up this season.

Ingram has not been known as much of a defender throughout his playing career. However, this season, head coach Willie Green praised the North Carolina native's defense and hustle.

“(He’s) contesting shots,” Green said. “Being in passing lanes. Offensively, he gets to the basket. When he reaches his arm out, it’s like he’s at the free-throw line. But he’s already at the basket with his wingspan. He definitely is using it to his advantage.”

2023-24 New Orleans Pelicans Breakdown Team Stats With Ingram Without Ingram Record 38-25 10-7 PPG 116.1 111.7 ORTG 119.0 116.4 DRTG 113.5 114.2

This season has been one of Ingram's best all-around performances. To have him back before the postseason would be a huge boost for the Pelicans.