Highlights Casemiro's decline prompts Man United to consider selling, keeping an eye on younger replacements in the transfer market.

Guido Rodriguez, Joao Gomes, Ederson, Amadou Onana, and Morten Hjulmand are all on United's radar as potential midfield reinforcements.

Rodriguez offers experience, Gomes brings work rate, Ederson adds versatility, Onana has Premier League experience, and Hjulmand is a target from Sporting CP.

Casemiro is entering his autumn years. After a successful first season at Manchester United last term, the 2023/24 campaign has piloted a stall in the ex-Real Madrid midfielder's performances, as a nosedive in form serves as a poignant reminder that the 32-year-old is only getting older.

Taking this into consideration, the Red Devils' hierarchy will reportedly be looking to part ways with the defensive midfielder in the summer as part of INEOS' round-the-clock rebuild from top to bottom. A Saudi Pro League team are alleged to have made United an offer 12 months ago that was close to £60 million, and the club will hope that the Middle Eastern retirement home comes calling again in the coming weeks.

If a move for Casemiro does materialise, though, Man United would need to replace the midfielder in the forthcoming transfer window. Although Kobbie Mainoo has drawn comparisons to Clarence Seedorf and seems to be perfectly tailored for the void, it would make sense to sign another player to play alongside the young Englishman to bolster United's options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

With this in mind, here are five possible replacements Man United could look at bringing in should Casemiro bow out of Old Trafford.

Guido Rodriguez

Real Betis

Principally, Man United will be looking for a younger midfielder to replace Casemiro. They will want to avoid a repeat situation where a large fee is paid for an evanescent asset again. However, one such aberration to this specification is Argentinian World Cup winner Guido Rodriguez.

The 30-year-old Real Betis stalwart could be a symbol of shrewd business this summer for the Red Devils. The imposing midfielder will become a free agent at the season's end, and United - who have reportedly had to battle for his signature with the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid - are the frontrunners for the experienced protective midfielder.

Arguably, if United are to get this deal across the line, there will still be wriggle room for more midfield acquisitions, since there is no strain on the transfer budget.

Joao Gomes

Wolves

Joao Gomes is also a name on Manchester United’s list, but Wolves will be eager not to lose both the midfielder and Pedro Neto this summer. If the Black Country outfit sell Neto, it will put them in a financially stronger position to withstand the Red Devils' bids. Gomes, who dominated Casemiro in Wolves' 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford in August 2023 according to SofaScore, is rated at £40m.

Nicknamed 'The Pitbull', his style is typified by his work rate and desire to win possession. For United, he would represent a perfect fit for their new approach to the transfer market and a stark contrast to a signing that the club made just two years ago through the purchase of his predecessor.

Ederson

Atalanta

Man United scouts were in attendance as Atalanta drew 2-2 against Juventus earlier in March, with the trip to Italy substantiating their interest in Brazilian midfielder Ederson. The 24-year-old has impressed since moving to Europe from his Brazilian homeland two summers ago.

It’s his energetic displays and screening of the back four that have caught United’s eye most. Operating as a box-to-box midfielder, Ederson can play in a defensive role just as well as he can push forward and add a new dimension to United's attacking setup. It is this versatility that could see him preferred over other options.

Amadou Onana

Everton

Everton's financial troubles have been well-documented and clubs like United could look to take advantage when the market opens up again in a few months' time. One of several diamonds in the rough for the Toffees in a season that once again drew them into a relegation battle after two point deductions, Belgian international Amadou Onana could be key to United's ambitions to return to their golden years.

United are likely to face competition for Onana, and reports have suggested that the Toffees could demand in the region of £60m to allow him to depart. But should he enter through Old Trafford's revolving doors this summer, his Premier League experience will be of huge significance as United put together their new midfield blueprint.

Morten Hjulmand

Sporting CP

The Red Devils were heavily linked with Morten Hjulmand in January and there were even reports that the Red Devils had offered youngster Facundo Pellistri in exchange for the Denmark international. But with the deal left unfinished, the midfielder remains at Sporting CP - a club the 24-year-old has flourished at, scoring three goals and assisting a further two in the Portuguese topflight that he looks set to win come the end of the campaign, as Ruben Amorim's side sit seven points ahead of second-placed Benfica.

However, the biggest roadblock to United's interest is the Danish midfielder's loyalty to his current club. In recent weeks, Hjulmand has shown no sign of leaving the Iberian Peninsula. But with a club the size of Man United, things could well develop, and the former Lecce captain would be a welcome figure at Old Trafford.