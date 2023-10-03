Highlights Contract extension talks between Buddy Hield and the Pacers have stalled, making a potential trade increasingly likely.

The NBA offseason is always a whirlwind of speculation and intrigue, and this year is no different. One name that has recently been making the rounds in trade rumors is Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers. According to a recent report by Shams Charania, contract extension talks between Hield and the Pacers have stalled, making a potential trade increasingly likely. In this article, we'll explore five possible trades that could send Hield to a new home, all of which are compliant with salary cap rules and league regulations.

After entering the league in 2016, Hield has established himself as one of the premier three-point shooters in the NBA. Last season, he made the second-most three-pointers in the league, setting a new Pacers' franchise record for most threes in a single season. He currently ranks second in threes per game all-time and has climbed to 29th on the all-time list for three-pointers made. Despite these impressive accolades, Hield has yet to experience postseason action in his seven-year career, raising questions about his future with the Pacers.

Buddy Hield 2022-23 NBA Statistics Games 80 Points Per Game 16.8 Rebounds Per Game 5.0 Assists Per Game 2.8 3-Point field goal % .425

5 Orlando Magic

Pacers Receive: Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony and 2025 lottery protected first round pick

Magic Receive: Buddy Hield

The Orlando Magic are currently overloaded with point guards, including Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, and Anthony Black. Reports suggest that Anthony could be the odd man out, making him a prime candidate for a trade. Acquiring Hield would give the Magic a much-needed sharpshooter, perfectly complementing their existing core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Fultz.

On the flip side, the Pacers would receive a promising young guard in Anthony to bolster their bench and take a calculated risk on Jonathan Isaac, who has a high ceiling but has struggled with injuries. This trade could be a win-win for both teams, offering the Magic an immediate offensive upgrade and the Pacers a bright future.

4 Houston Rockets

Rockets Receive: Buddy Hield

Pacers Receive: Jae’Sean Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. (Released immediately), 3 second round picks, 2027 top-3 protected first round pick

The Houston Rockets finished in the bottom five in team three-point shooting last season, making the acquisition of a sharpshooter like Hield a logical move. Hield could provide the Rockets with the perimeter scoring they desperately need, helping them climb the ranks in offensive efficiency.

On the other side, the Pacers would receive a versatile young veteran in Jae'Sean Tate, who can fill multiple roles and be a positive presence in the locker room. The inclusion of Kevin Porter Jr. in the trade is primarily to offload his salary, as he has recently been embroiled in legal issues. The Rockets are expected to trade him and are willing to offer additional picks to make the deal more appealing for the Pacers.

3 San Antonio Spurs

Spurs Receive: Buddy Hield

Pacers Receive: Doug McDermott, 2024 top-6 protected first round pick via Raptors, 2024 Lakers second round pick, 2027 Spurs second round pick

The San Antonio Spurs have a budding star in Victor Wembanyama and are in the process of building a team around him. Adding a lethal three-point shooter like Hield could be a significant step in that direction. Hield's shooting prowess would space the floor, allowing Wembanyama more room to operate in the paint. On the other side, the Pacers would welcome back Doug McDermott, who has shown that he can be a valuable bench scorer when given the opportunity. Additionally, the Pacers would receive a potentially lottery-bound pick from the Raptors and multiple second-round picks, providing them with more assets for the future.

2 New York Knicks

Knicks Receive: Buddy Hield, 2024 first round pick (top-3 protected), 2027 first round pick (top-3 protected)

Pacers Receive: RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett has shown flashes of star potential during his time with the Knicks, but he's also had stretches where he's been a liability on the court. A change of scenery could be beneficial for Barrett, who would join forces with Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner in Indiana.

For the Pacers, this trade would mean parting ways with Hield and two future first-round picks. The Knicks, on the other hand, would acquire a reliable shooter in Hield, who doesn't need the ball in his hands to make a significant impact. This would be particularly beneficial when playing alongside ball-dominant players like Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, allowing for a more balanced and potent offense.

1 Miami Heat

Heat Receive: Buddy Hield

Pacers Receive: Duncan Robinson, 2024 Miami first round pick

After a run to the finals last season, the Heat are in a "win-now" mode. The Eastern Conference is becoming increasingly competitive with other top-tier teams beefing up their rosters. While acquiring Hield might not be the blockbuster move many were anticipating, it's a pragmatic one.

Hield's prowess from the three-point line and his veteran presence could mesh well with the Heat's core, providing an additional scoring option and spreading the floor for the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. His experience and ability to perform in clutch moments could be invaluable as the Heat aim to make a deep playoff run once again.

On the flip side, the Pacers are in a different phase, with a roster brimming with young talent. The acquisition of Duncan Robinson provides a reliable shooter off the bench, bolstering the Pacers' perimeter scoring. Furthermore, securing a first-round pick in the 2024 draft adds to their treasure trove of assets, allowing them more flexibility for future moves or to draft a promising young player.

By parting ways with Hield, the Pacers also create more room for their young guards to flourish and gain valuable on-court experience. This move aligns with Indiana's apparent trajectory of fostering growth among its young core while accumulating assets for the future.

