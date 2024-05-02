Highlights In a key update, Manchester United could sell Marcus Rashford this summer as they will listen to offers for the winger.

If he is sold, the Red Devils will have to spend decent money to bring in an adequate replacement.

They have been linked with some hugely exciting wingers in recent times, five have been listed in this article.

The curious case of Marcus Rashford has proven difficult to solve for Manchester United. During his nine years with the senior team, after having graduated from the Carrington Academy in 2015, the 26-year-old has played out a blotted timeline of inconsistent performances for the Red Devils.

In sharp contrast to his highest output season, in which he contributed to 40 goals in 57 appearances in all competitions throughout the 2022/23 campaign, the Englishman has failed to make a sustained impact this term. It's still a mystery as to why Rashford's career has ebbed and flowed as much as it has, but with offers flying in for him this summer, now could be a time when his boyhood club drop their patient approach and look to cash in on their unreliable marksman.

In a key update, a report from The Athletic emerged on Monday morning that, under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, Man United's new transfer hierarchy are willing to listen to offers for the misfiring England international. Already, there have been links with a move to Arsenal, while Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid in the summer could see PSG make a blockbuster for Rashford as they seek the Frenchman's heir.

Given the ruthlessness of the busy transfer window, which sticks around for nobody, it is no surprise there have also already been several names mooted to replace Rashford. With a possible £70m fee to be received for any sale, here are five interesting players who could take his spot in that squad.

Rafael Leao

AC Milan

AC Milan's Rafael Leao appears to be Man United's most obvious like-for-like replacement should Rashford leave Old Trafford this summer. The 24-year-old Portugal international matches the Three Lions' attacker for pace, skill in confined areas – proving to be one of the best dribblers in the Champions League this season – and he packs a rasping right-footed shot He also prefers to operate from the left wing too, cutting on to his stronger side to threaten goal or attack the byline and create chances for teammates with cut-backs.

Leao has directly contributed to 26 goals this season in all competitions, and according to the Calciomercato, the Red Devils targeted the forward ahead of the January transfer window. As a result of earlier interest, rumours could start to swirl once more with the club potentially renewing their pursuit ahead of this month's season closure.

Michael Olise

Crystal Palace

Regardless of whether it is Man United who land the deal or not, Crystal Palace's Michael Olise is set to be the cynosure of a transfer tug-of-war this summer. Injuries have limited the young Frenchman to just eight Premier League starts so far this term, but his record of six goals and three assists prove the embryo of Patrick Vieira's youthful revolution in south London three years ago is the real deal.

The intoxicating demeanour of the 22-year-old has caught the attention of many potential suitors, but it is through Jim Ratcliffe where interest appears most palpable. According to talkSPORT's Simon Jordan, via The Mirror, the Eagles have put a £60m price tag on Olise, with Man United's new INEOS investors spearheading a deal.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli

Taking the world by storm in 2022-23, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia came from relative obscurity to propel Napoli to their first Italian Scudetto in 33 years during his debut season after signing from Rubin Kazan for a nominal £10m. But while Napoli have struggled to replicate last season's apogee, the 23-year-old Georgian forward continues to shine as one of Europe's best-polished diamonds.

Netting 10 goals and providing six assists in 31 Serie A matches this term, Kvaratskhelia's market value has surged. But that hasn't deterred the Red Devils, who, according to Fabrizio Romano, have continued to keep an eye on the Georgian - although it looks likely that Napoli will extend his contract, and, instead, look to sell Victor Osimhen in the forthcoming transfer window.

Pedro Neto

Wolves

To steer clear of Rashford's inconsistencies, most of Man United's replacement wishlist entails copper-bottomed assets likely to make an instant impact and with regularity. But it would be typical if, out of anyone, it was to be the Red Devils who sought to take the precarious route.

Since the start of the 2020/21 campaign, Pedro Neto has missed a century of games through injury. But ignoring the warning signs has become the Red Devils' long suit in the post-Ferguson era, and with Gary O'Neil and co recently accepting defeat in their assignment of keeping the 'Assist King' in the West Midlands, The Sun have reported Man United are still keen to add the Portuguese winger to their roster.

Raphinha

Barcelona

It remains to be seen whether Man United will return to Barcelona in the summer to revive their interest in former Leeds United winger Raphinha. But in January, the club reportedly offered Jadon Sancho in a potential swap deal, according to Daily Mail, via Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Showing excellent tactical acumen and understanding, the Brazilian delivers an insight into how the traditional winger used to play. His tendency to stay wide, alongside using tantalising crosses as his most lethal weapon, could suit Man United, who have struggled to carve opportunities for their new striker Rasmus Hojlund. While Alejandro Garnacho blossoms as a more direct attacker, Raphinha's qualities could offer balance to Erik ten Hag's forward line.