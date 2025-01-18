Back in September, Anthony Joshua was hit with the most devastating loss of his career to date when he was brutally knocked out by Daniel Dubois in front of a packed Wembley Stadium. Despite 'AJ' now being 35 years of age and clearly in the final stages of his boxing career, he remains one of the biggest names in the heavyweight division and there are still some fun and exciting matchups left on the table for him to explore before he hangs up his gloves.

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, spoke with Matchroom Boxing earlier this week and named several heavyweight stars who could be in line to face his fighter next, as it now seems unlikely that a big all-British clash with Tyson Fury is off the cards after his most recent retirement. Then, boxing financier Turki Alalshikh whittled the shortlist down to one specific opponent.

Daniel Dubois

'AJ' has expressed interest in a rematch with Dubois after being KO'd in September

Even though Anthony Joshua was brutally knocked out by Daniel Dubois when they fought back in December, both 'AJ' and Eddie Hearn have been publicly pushing for a rematch. Despite Dubois coming away with an emphatic victory in the fight, Joshua had his moments and the fight was a great heavyweight slog and one of the most entertaining bouts in the division of 2024. A rematch between Joshua and Dubois would still undoubtedly draw huge in the UK market once again, but the latter has to get through Joseph Parker first, who will be a tough test.

Daniel Dubois' professional boxing record (as of 16/01/25) 24 Fights 22 Wins 2 Losses By Knockout 21 2 By Decision 1 0

Joseph Parker

Joshua gave Parker his first professional loss in 2018

Despite being consistently one of the best heavyweights in the world for the last decade, Joseph Parker is being hugely underestimated in his upcoming clash with Daniel Dubois. Parker may not be the biggest or most powerful heavyweight but he is tough, technical and hard to beat. Anthony Joshua handed the Kiwi the first loss of his professional boxing career in 2018 and there is a good chance he could attempt to get one back over Joshua if he is victorious against Dubois in February.

Joseph Parker's professional boxing record (as of 16/01/25) 38 Fights 35 Wins 3 Losses By Knockout 23 1 By Decision 12 2

Martin Bakole

Bakole teased a fight against 'AJ' in Africa on social media earlier this week

Martin Bakole may not be as well-known as some of the other names who have been mentioned to be in the running to face Anthony Joshua next, but the Congo native could be the most exciting matchup out of them all. Bakole, 31, is arguably the most powerful heavyweight in boxing right now but is technically very sound as well, so could be a tough matchup for the Brit. Bakole teased potentially fighting Joshua in Africa earlier this week on social media and you can see that post below.

Martin Bakole's professional boxing record (as of 16/01/25) 22 Fights 21 Wins 1 Loss By Knockout 16 1 By Decision 5 0

Dillian Whyte

Whyte and Joshua were scheduled to rematch in 2023 but the fight was scrapped due to Whyte's failed drugs test

Could now finally be the time for Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte to rematch? The two Brits were set to fight once again in 2023 but the fight was scrapped due to a failed drugs test from Whyte. 'The Body Snatcher' is another fighter whom Eddie Hearn has mentioned who could face 'AJ' next, and it is fair to say that the hype for a rematch between the two would not be anywhere near as high as it was two years ago.

Dillian Whyte's professional boxing record (as of 16/01/25) 34 Fights 31 Wins 3 Losses By Knockout 21 3 By Decision 10 0

Deontay Wilder

Turki Alalshikh has expressed his desire to finally make Joshua vs Wilder

As of right now, Anthony Joshua's most likely next opponent is Deontay Wilder. The reason why Joshua and Wilder are likely to fight each other next is due to Turki Alalshikh's recent comments, in which he expressed his desire to get the fight made if Tyson Fury follows through with his retirement plans. Similar to his situation with Fury, Joshua and Wilder should've fought years ago but despite the opportunity to have both men fight each other at the peak of their powers passing, the fight would still draw and people would watch it.