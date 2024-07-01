Highlights Alex Pereira successfully defended his light-heavyweight title once again, defeating Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.

The Brazilian has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the sport since signing with the UFC in 2021.

'Poatan' will now be looking for a new challenger after yet another impressive win inside the cage.

At UFC 303, Alex Pereira successfully defended his UFC light-heavyweight title for the second time in as many months, defeating Jiri Prochazka via devastating head kick KO, early in the second round.

Pereira made easy work of Prochazka and, despite facing some adversity in their first fight which he also ended up winning, ‘Poatan’ was relatively unchallenged in this fight and put on arguably the most dominant performance of his professional MMA career to date.

The question on every MMA fan's lips coming out of UFC 303 is ‘Who will Pereira fight next?’ Despite winning the light heavyweight title just nine months ago, fans, and Joe Rogan particularly, are clambering for the Brazilian to make the move up to heavyweight and attempt to become the first fighter in UFC history to hold world titles in three separate weight divisions. Today, GIVEMESPORT will go through three potential opponents who Pereira could face next.

Magomed Ankalaev

Ankalaev is unbeaten in his last 12 fights

Despite talk of a move up to heavyweight being out there, Alex Pereira’s next title defence should, and most likely will, be against top Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev. Ankalaev is currently ranked #2 in the light heavyweight division and probably should’ve received a title shot before ‘Poatan’ and Prochazka rematched, but that was not to be.

Ankalaev has challenged for the light heavyweight title already, having fought former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282 for the vacant title following Prochazka vacating his title due to injury. The fight between Ankalaev and Blachowicz ended in a draw which meant the title remained vacant.

The Russian is due his second shot at UFC gold and a potential fight against Pereira would be fascinating given their contrasting styles. Ankalaev is a talented and powerful kick-boxer, as is Pereira, but it is the wrestling ability of Ankalaev which would be the most intriguing thing coming into this fight as Pereira, despite having pretty weak grappling, doesn’t get forced into grappling exchanged with his opponents that much.

Jon Jones

Jones recently expressed interest in facing Pereira on social media

Following the talk of Alex Pereira moving up to heavyweight to potentially become a three-weight world champion, MMA fans are getting giddy at the prospect of a potential fight between ‘Poatan’ and the current UFC heavyweight champion, the man who is pretty much unanimously considered the greatest fighter of all time, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones. With Jones on the verge of his Octagon return which is slated to happen in November this year in New York against Stipe Miocic, a super-fight between Jones and Pereira now seems like a real possibility.

As of right now, many would argue that there are not that many super-fights which can be made in the UFC, but Jones vs Pereira would be one of the biggest fights in MMA history and would be an absolute spectacle. Another thing which gives this fight a realistic chance of happening is that recently, Jones took to social media to ask his followers if they would be interested in the fight. Despite being met with a lot of criticism for potentially looking to avoid Tom Aspinall, Jones continued to big up the potential fight and even said that it “would be the biggest fight in MMA history.”

With Jones having a great relationship with UFC president Dana White, it is possible that if he defeats Miocic later this year, the UFC may give him the opportunity to pass on fighting the heavyweight division’s interim champion, Aspinall, to facilitate the dream fight with Pereira. Despite most fans wanting Aspinall to rightly get his shot, nobody is going to be mad if Jones vs Pereira happens.

Tom Aspinall

Aspinall will defend his interim UFC heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304

Another fight which could potentially be on the cards next for Pereira is a showdown against Britain’s first-ever UFC fighter to hold heavyweight gold, Tom Aspinall. The Brit will become one of just a few rare fighters to defend an interim title later this month when he will take on Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in Manchester.

In an appearance on the 'True Geordie Podcast' earlier this year, Aspinall showed heavy interest in a fight against Pereira should he make the decision to move up in weight and he also told a story of when the two were sat next to each other at the UFC 295 press conference, he believed that Pereira was sizing him up and most likely thought he could beat him.

If everything goes to plan for Pereira and he eventually makes the move up to heavyweight, there is no doubt that whilst he is around, Jon Jones will be the UFC's targeted fight for 'Poatan' and not Aspinall. However, things could happen from now until the end of the year which could make Pereira vs Aspinall the fight to make and not Pereira vs Jones. If Jones decides to retire from the sport following his fight against Miocic later this year and Aspinall can get through Blaydes, the likelihood is that Aspinall will be promoted to undisputed champion and will become the man to beat at heavyweight.

Injuries and inactivity to Jones could also prevent the fight from happening. Jones is coming off the back of a full pectoral tear and has only fought once in the last four and a half years. Reasons like this are why a Pereira vs Aspinall fight could actually be more likely.